Read full article on original website
Last of the Mohicans
4d ago
We need the rain. If you most complain about something, complain about infrastructure. We have done nothing .
Reply
9
Light Speed
4d ago
I don’t know how anyone can afford fertilizer. Prices have been outrageous for years.
Reply(1)
9
Greg Minier
4d ago
Poisoning our drinking water with that crap. My yard is native Texas Blackland Prairie . It is in the Johnson grassland belt on the Chisholm Trail. What maw nature gives it , is what it gets . Lack of water puts it in a dormant state . As soon as it rains , greens right up.
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Spotty storms today, but scattered storms Labor Day
Rain looks most likely from 2pm-8pm, so have the KXAN Weather App handy tomorrow, especially if your plans are outside and on the water. -- Nick Bannin
News Channel 25
Texas’ oil and gas industry will produce 'massive amount' of toxic wastewater with few reuse options
"Texas’ oil and gas industry will produce “massive amount” of toxic wastewater with few reuse options, study finds" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Major drought improvement for Central Texas
Major drought improvement for Central Texas with latest drought monitor update.
cw39.com
Major rain coming to Texas, possible flooding
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A stubborn wet weather pattern is setting up for a large part of Texas, likely resulting in huge rain totals over the course of a week. Flooding will be possible at times. NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook paints a wide area of three to five inches of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Are we done with triple digits this year in Central Texas?
Austin is holding steady at 68 triple digit days for the year after an incredibly hot June, July and first half of August.
KWTX
Two Central Texas counties have lifted their burn ban after substantial rainfall over the week
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County and Bosque County are the first two in the area to lift their burn bans that went into effect back in June, this year. Bosque County lifted their ban on Monday while Bell County lifted their ban on Wednesday. Now that outdoor burning is...
KWTX
Food prices are up at WestFest, but there are still ways to save
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - Thousands of people are in West this weekend to enjoy a slice of Czech heritage at WestFest. But if you plan on eating a slice or piece of really anything, be ready to pay up. Speedy Spuds is bringing the signature fair ribbon fries to the...
WacoTrib.com
Here’s how it’s going since Texas lifted a ban on Sunday morning beer and wine sales
A year ago, the law changed in Texas to allow stores to sell beer and wine before noon on Sundays. People who moved to the state never quite understood why grocery stores’ big, elaborate wine and beer sections were out of bounds because of the time on the clock.
IN THIS ARTICLE
DRIED UP: Texas cities in fear of running out of water
As the Western U.S. suffers under its worst drought in a millennium, the government of Texas, a state that faces its own unique set of dangers from extreme weather, is at last turning to deal with the threat that climate change poses to its long-term water supply.
'I don't think we're prepared': Texas' heat index may reach 125 degrees over next 30 years
We endure high temps every year, and somehow we're still not used to them. "If it's going to rise by that much, I don't think we're prepared," one Texas mayor said.
hppr.org
Drought to wipe out most of Texas’ cotton crop
The historic drought has ruined cotton across Texas. The state’s growers expect to harvest less than half the cotton they did last year, according to a recent forecast from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Many growers are already thinking about next year’s crop, having declared this one a bust.
Here’s how to become a poll watcher in Texas
Under Texas law, anyone who wants to be a poll watcher must get a Certificate of Completion from the Texas Secretary of State's office through the program.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs7.com
The 46tha Annual Permian Basin Fair and Expo returns to West Texas
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - This is the 46th year that the Permian Basin Fair and Expo have made its return back to West Texas. And whether it’s new rides like the zero gravity attraction or the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show comedy show that travels all across the country to fairs there’s something for the entire family to enjoy.
What’s the Deepest Lake in Texas and How Deep Is It?
Texas is home to over 7,000 different lakes, most of which are found in the central and eastern parts of the state. Only a tiny percentage of them are naturally-occurring, and it's no secret to most of us that playa lakes are the most common type here in Lubbock. The...
Invasive zebra mussels have 'fully infested' 30 Texas lakes, TPWD says
The mollusk has been found in 34 total lakes.
KWTX
Texas DPS conducts speed enforcement along I-14
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety conducted a speed enforcement Saturday morning among Interstate 14 in Bell County. Texas DPS officers were on the interstate from 7 to 11 a.m. Sept. 3 as part of of an enforcement done to reduce the number of car crashes for this area.
KWTX
Pet of the Week for September 2: Rosie
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The University KIA “Pet of the Week” for Friday, September 2, is Rosie!. To learn more about how you can adopt this fun-loving dog, reach out to the Humane Society of Central Texas at (254) 754-1454. The shelter is located at 2032 Circle Road...
Video of Mysterious Lights in the Sky Over Central Texas
And now the latest UFO sighting in the Texas sky. Folks in the Round Rock area witnessed a group of strange lights in the sky Thursday night (September 1). Fox 7 Austin Assistant News Director, Chris Walker, filmed the lights and shared the video on Twitter. The first video Walker...
Austin firefighters sent to south Texas for flooding risk
Firefighters with the Austin Fire Department are being deployed to help with flooding around the state for the third straight week.
What are they? Group of green lights spotted hovering near Brushy Creek
Several people captured a strange formation of green lights Thursday night hovering and moving above the Brushy Creek area, prompting them to wonder whether they witnessed something otherworldly.
Comments / 11