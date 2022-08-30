Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Russian McDonald's Buyer to Snap up Another Western Firm - Documents
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The owner of McDonald's former restaurants in Russia has offered up to 151 million euros ($151 million) to buy Finnish packaging firm Huhtamaki's local business, adding to his burgeoning empire, documents seen by Reuters showed. The deal by Siberian businessman Alexander Govor enhances his status as one...
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
US News and World Report
Ford Recalls 198,000 U.S. SUVs Due to Risk of Fire
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co is recalling 198,000 SUVs in the United States to replace the blower motor assembly after reports of 25 fires, it said on Thursday. The recall covers 2015-2017 model year Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator vehicles. Ford said it had three reports of fires linked to property damage to structures and one involving minor injury. Ford will notify owners starting Sept. 12.
CARS・
US News and World Report
U.N. Says China May Have Committed Crimes Against Humanity in Xinjiang
GENEVA (Reuters) -China's "arbitrary and discriminatory detention" of Uyghurs and other Muslims in its Xinjiang region may constitute crimes against humanity, the outgoing U.N. human rights chief said in a long-awaited report on Wednesday. U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, who some diplomats and rights groups have criticized...
RELATED PEOPLE
US News and World Report
Micron to Invest $15 Billion in New U.S. Manufacturing Unit
(Reuters) -Micron Technology Inc will invest about $15 billion over the next 10 years in a new memory-chip manufacturing facility in Boise, Idaho, where it is based, the company said on Thursday. The investment takes into account anticipated federal grants and credits under the CHIPS and Science Act and will...
US News and World Report
Zelenskiy Advisers Ask TotalEnergies to Reject Russia 'Blood Money' Dividend
PARIS (Reuters) - Two advisers to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy have asked French oil major TotalEnergies to reject a 440 million euro ($438.02 million) "blood money" dividend from one of its Russian holdings or to spend the money on Ukrainian reconstruction. In a Sept. 1 letter to TotalEnergies CEO Patrick...
US News and World Report
'No Time to Waste on Brexit': EU Uneasy About Truss as UK Leader
PARIS/LONDON/BERLIN (Reuters) - Europe is anticipating the prospect of Liz Truss as Britain's next prime minister with a mixture of irritation and unease: diplomats say that with the war in Ukraine and rampant inflation, the last thing they need is another Brexit battle. Frontrunner in a ruling Conservative party contest...
US News and World Report
U.S. Gets Warrant to Seize $45 Million Airplane Owned by Russian Energy Firm Lukoil
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States obtained a warrant to seize a $45 million aircraft owned by Russian energy firm PJSC Lukoil, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday, though the aircraft is currently believed to be in Russia. "The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas authorized the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
Britain Reports Heavy Fighting in Southern Ukraine
(Reuters) - Heavy fighting persists in the southern part of Ukraine including shellings in the Enerhodar district, near the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Britain's defence ministry said on Friday. On Sept. 1, Russia began its strategic military exercises in the east of the country, called the "Vostok" (East) exercises...
US News and World Report
Italy's Colao Welcomes Single Network Deal if Competition Preserved
CERNOBBIO, Italy (Reuters) -Italy wants a stronger national telecoms network, Innovation Minister Vittorio Colao said on Saturday, adding this could be achieved by merging Telecom Italia (TIM) and Open Fiber assets as long as competition in the sector is maintained. "What we're keen on is a national telecoms infrastructure ensuring...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Hollysys Management to Lead Take-Private Deal at $1.8 Billion Valuation -Sources
HONG KONG (Reuters) -A consortium led by China's Hollysys Automation Technologies management plans to take the U.S.-listed automation and control system maker private in a deal that would value the firm at $1.8 billion, people with knowledge of the matter said. The management team, led by founder and Chief Executive...
US News and World Report
Oil Climbs Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting Next Week
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Friday on expectations that OPEC+ will discuss output cuts at a meeting on Sept. 5, though concern over China's COVID-19 curbs and weakness in the global economy loomed over the market. Brent crude futures rose 66 cents to settle at $93.02 a barrel,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
Samsung Says Some U.S. Customer Data Was Exposed in July Breach
(Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co suffered a cybersecurity breach in late July that exposed personal information of some customers in the United States, the company said on Friday. Customers' social security numbers and credit card numbers were not affected, but information including name, contact and demographic details, date of birth...
US News and World Report
Exxon, Shell Sell California Oil Assets for $4 Billion to IKAV
HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp and Shell Plc on Thursday confirmed the sale of their California oil joint-venture Aera to German asset manager IKAV for $4 billion, ending a 25-year-long partnership that was one of the state's largest oil producers. The sale reflects the two companies move out of mature...
US News and World Report
U.S. Angers China With Potential $1.1 Billion Arms Sale to Taiwan
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. State Department has approved a potential $1.1 billion sale of military equipment to Taiwan, including 60 anti-ship missiles and 100 air-to-air missiles, with China threatening to take counter measures. The Pentagon announced the package on Friday in the wake of China's aggressive military drills around Taiwan...
US News and World Report
European Markets Watchdog on Red Alert for Ukraine War Contagion
LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union's markets watchdog said on Thursday it was on red alert for contagion after inflation stoked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine has threatened markets' ability to function in an orderly way. The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) in its latest risk monitor report gave...
US News and World Report
Poland Puts Its WW2 Losses at $1.3 Trillion, Demands German Reparations
WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland estimates its World War Two losses caused by Germany at 6.2 trillion zlotys ($1.32 trillion), the leader of the country's ruling nationalists said on Thursday, and he said Warsaw would officially demand reparations. Poland's biggest trade partner and a fellow member of the European Union and...
US News and World Report
China Has Been Simulating Attacks on U.S. Navy Ships, Taiwan Says
TAIPEI (Reuters) -China has been simulating attacks on U.S. Navy ships and is aiming to prevent foreign forces from coming to Taiwan's aid in the event of a war, Taiwan's defence ministry said in a strongly worded report raising the alarm on Beijing's military designs. Tensions between Taiwan and China...
US News and World Report
Chip Wreck: Nvidia Sinks Sector After U.S. Restricts China Sales
(Reuters) - U.S. chip stocks tumbled on Thursday, with the main semiconductor index down more than 3% after Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices said U.S. officials told them to stop exporting cutting-edge processors for artificial intelligence to China. Nvidia's stock plummeted 11%, on track for its biggest one-day percentage drop...
US News and World Report
Some Dutch Churches to Skip Mass Due to Energy Costs, Priest Shortage
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Rocketing energy bills and a shortage of priests have driven a Dutch Roman Catholic Diocese to cut down on religious services in some churches. The southern Diocese of Roermond, which oversee roughly 290 churches in the province of Limburg, wrote to its parishes last week to encourage some to periodically skip Mass, spokesman Matheu Bemelmans said on Thursday.
Comments / 0