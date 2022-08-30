The US Army has grounded its fleet of Chinook helicopters amid concerns about fuel leaks leading to engine fires.“The Army has identified the root cause of fuel leaks that caused a small number of engine fires among an isolated number of H-47 helicopters, and is implementing corrective measures to resolve this issue,” US army spokesperson Cynthia O Smith said.The Chinook is the American Army’s main heavy-lift helicopter, used to transport troops and equipment, and was a familiar sight in the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.All 400 Chinook helicopters in the US army’s fleet were grounded over the weekend “out of...

