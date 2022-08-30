Read full article on original website
US Army's entire fleet of 400 Chinooks is GROUNDED thanks to engine flaw causing fuel leaks: Manufacturer Honeywell says faulty part came from a third party and was found in at least 70 aircraft
The US army has grounded its entire fleet of 400 Chinook cargo helicopters after fuel leaks caused engine fires. Cynthia Smith, a spokeswoman for the Army, said that the fleet was grounded during the past weekend. The leaks were caused by faulty O-rings that were installed in the Honeywell engines...
US Army grounds Chinook helicopters over dangerous engine fires
The US Army has grounded its fleet of Chinook helicopters amid concerns about fuel leaks leading to engine fires.“The Army has identified the root cause of fuel leaks that caused a small number of engine fires among an isolated number of H-47 helicopters, and is implementing corrective measures to resolve this issue,” US army spokesperson Cynthia O Smith said.The Chinook is the American Army’s main heavy-lift helicopter, used to transport troops and equipment, and was a familiar sight in the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.All 400 Chinook helicopters in the US army’s fleet were grounded over the weekend “out of...
China tests ‘flying submarine’ drone ‘capable of taking US aircraft carriers’ in plans for fleet of supersonic AI craft
CHINESE scientists are developing flying submarines designed to burst from the water and take to the skies on fold-out wings. The sinister stealth craft are meant to dodge both radar and sonar and could hunt in packs to ambush aircraft carriers, experts say. A prototype flying submarine drone has already...
The crew of a passenger plane didn't notice it was descending for almost one minute after its landing was aborted, government report says
Crew onboard the Tui flight likely allowed the plane to descend because they were overloaded with work after the aborted landing, per the AAIB report.
The US Air Force is stocking up on stealth jets in Alaska, and its pilots are learning to thrive in harsh Arctic conditions
"If you don't do all the little things right," Col. David Berkland said this month, "you are going to pay for it when it's 50 below and dark out."
The US Navy fished a sunken F/A-18 Super Hornet out of the sea after the fighter jet blew off an aircraft carrier in rough weather
The aircraft blew off USS Harry S. Truman in early July because of "unexpected heavy weather" in the Mediterranean Sea, the Navy said.
Ukraine's air force shares first video of one of its MiG-29 fighter jets firing US-supplied anti-radar missile
As already reported, at the beginning of August, the first photos of what appeared to be debris of AGM-88 HARM ARMs (Anti-Radiation Missiles) used against Russian radars in Ukraine started surfacing online. A few weeks later, US officials confirmed that the US delivered AGM-88 High Speed Anti Radiation missiles to...
Ukraine’s MiG-29s Shown Firing U.S. AGM-88 Missiles In Stunning Cockpit Video
Ukrainian Air Force ScreencapFor the first time, video has emerged showing Ukrainian MiG-29 Fulcrum fighters firing AGM-88 HARM anti-radiation missiles in combat.
Admiral who said unvaxxed SEALs cause 'immediate harm' to Navy admitted no combat operations affected
EXCLUSIVE: A Navy admiral who said, during a deposition in a case involving Navy SEALs who refuse vaccination on religious grounds, that COVID-19 shots were a national security matter nevertheless acknowledged that he knew of no cases where it had adversely impacted operations. First Liberty Institute and Hacker Stephens LLP,...
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
The Air Force wants to start using its ‘Angry Kitten’ system in combat
A previous test of the system with an F-16 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. US Air Force/John McRellThe electronic warfare device has previously been employed in training scenarios.
When jets and helicopters go overboard, the US Navy has a special unit that brings them up from the seafloor
The US Navy's Supervisor of Salvage and Diving handles aircraft and personnel recovery and emergency response. A part of Naval Sea Systems Command, SUPSALV has been deployed around the world for such operations. Most recently, SUPSALV helped recover an F/A-18 that went over the side of an aircraft carrier. A...
'Leave Immediately Or...' PLA Furiously Warns US Helicopters To Leave Its 'Airspace'
A fierce verbal exchange between a Chinese warplane and a U.S. military aircraft caught the attention of Taiwanese aviation enthusiasts Sunday when a Chinese pilot warned off a U.S. helicopter that allegedly entered its airspace. This comes as China continued its military posturing around Taiwan with 23 People's Liberation Army...
Fact check: The first female F-35 fighter pilot has never crashed a plane, contrary to claims
Christine Mau, the first female F-35 pilot, has never crashed a plane. But an article claiming she did continues to circulate on social media.
Why An Officer On EC-135C Doomsday Planes Packed A Revolver
Courtesy of Robert HopkinsWhile it may seem like a fictional detail from a Cold War thriller, select crew did pack pistols aboard Air Force Looking Glass jets.
Tui Boeing 737 plummeted nearly 1,500 feet in less than a minute above airport while pilots who had barely flown in Covid lockdown did not notice, report says
A Tui Boeing 737 plummeted nearly 1,500ft in less than a minute above Aberdeen International Airport without pilots noticing, an investigation has found. Investigators said that both the co-pilot, who was on his fourth flight in nearly 11 months, and commander on ten flights in a month, had experienced 'significant periods' away from flying during the pandemic.
World's Most Advanced Attack Submarine Joins British Navy
The $1.5 billion HMS Anson is touted as offering naval stealth and striking power and is able to gather vital intelligence.
INS Vikrant: Inside India's first indigenous aircraft carrier
On Friday, India will commission its first indigenously-built aircraft carrier, Vikrant, at a ceremony in the southern state of Kerala. The BBC's Jugal Purohit took a tour of the vessel ahead of its induction into the Indian navy. It is a moment that was 13 years in the making. On...
Secret American Special Operations Mission Rescued A Hostage In Africa This Week (Updated)
Members of the US Army's 75th Ranger Regiment conduct a nighttime training mission. US ArmyChairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley revealed the hostage rescue mission in Africa during a speech.
Iran briefly seizes 2 US sea drones in Red Sea amid tensions
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s navy seized two American sea drones in the Red Sea before letting them go Friday as U.S. warships neared, officials said, in the latest maritime incident involving the Navy’s new drone fleet in the Mideast. Iranian state television aired footage it said came from the deck of the Iranian navy’s Jamaran destroyer, where lifejacket-wearing sailors examined two Saildrone Explorers. They tossed one overboard as another warship could be seen in the distance. Iran has no coastline along the Red Sea, a crucial international waterway lying between the Arabian Peninsula and northeastern Africa. State TV said the Iranian navy found “several unmanned spying vessels abandoned in the international maritime routes” on Thursday.
