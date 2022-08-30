ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

US Army's entire fleet of 400 Chinooks is GROUNDED thanks to engine flaw causing fuel leaks: Manufacturer Honeywell says faulty part came from a third party and was found in at least 70 aircraft

The US army has grounded its entire fleet of 400 Chinook cargo helicopters after fuel leaks caused engine fires. Cynthia Smith, a spokeswoman for the Army, said that the fleet was grounded during the past weekend. The leaks were caused by faulty O-rings that were installed in the Honeywell engines...
MILITARY
The Independent

US Army grounds Chinook helicopters over dangerous engine fires

The US Army has grounded its fleet of Chinook helicopters amid concerns about fuel leaks leading to engine fires.“The Army has identified the root cause of fuel leaks that caused a small number of engine fires among an isolated number of H-47 helicopters, and is implementing corrective measures to resolve this issue,” US army spokesperson Cynthia O Smith said.The Chinook is the American Army’s main heavy-lift helicopter, used to transport troops and equipment, and was a familiar sight in the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.All 400 Chinook helicopters in the US army’s fleet were grounded over the weekend “out of...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Helicopters#Us Army#U S Army Grounds#The U S Army#Reuters#Planemaker Boeing Co#The Wall Street Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Boeing
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Tui Boeing 737 plummeted nearly 1,500 feet in less than a minute above airport while pilots who had barely flown in Covid lockdown did not notice, report says

A Tui Boeing 737 plummeted nearly 1,500ft in less than a minute above Aberdeen International Airport without pilots noticing, an investigation has found. Investigators said that both the co-pilot, who was on his fourth flight in nearly 11 months, and commander on ten flights in a month, had experienced 'significant periods' away from flying during the pandemic.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BBC

INS Vikrant: Inside India's first indigenous aircraft carrier

On Friday, India will commission its first indigenously-built aircraft carrier, Vikrant, at a ceremony in the southern state of Kerala. The BBC's Jugal Purohit took a tour of the vessel ahead of its induction into the Indian navy. It is a moment that was 13 years in the making. On...
INDIA
The Associated Press

Iran briefly seizes 2 US sea drones in Red Sea amid tensions

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s navy seized two American sea drones in the Red Sea before letting them go Friday as U.S. warships neared, officials said, in the latest maritime incident involving the Navy’s new drone fleet in the Mideast. Iranian state television aired footage it said came from the deck of the Iranian navy’s Jamaran destroyer, where lifejacket-wearing sailors examined two Saildrone Explorers. They tossed one overboard as another warship could be seen in the distance. Iran has no coastline along the Red Sea, a crucial international waterway lying between the Arabian Peninsula and northeastern Africa. State TV said the Iranian navy found “several unmanned spying vessels abandoned in the international maritime routes” on Thursday.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy