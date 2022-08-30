Read full article on original website
Related
Japan's Q2 GDP likely revised up on robust capex, outlook murky: Reuters poll
TOKYO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Japan's economy likely expanded more than initially estimated in April-June thanks to solid business spending, a Reuters poll showed, but growth prospects in the current quarter and beyond may not be strong.
India quarterly growth rises to 13.5% after pandemic slump
NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s economy grew by 13.5% in the April-June quarter from a year earlier, pushed up by a boost in agriculture and manufacturing as pandemic curbs eased, official figures released Wednesday show. The jump follows a 4.1% slump in the January-March quarter, but is lower...
CNBC
Asia-Pacific markets trade lower ahead of U.S. jobs report
Asia-Pacific shares were mixed on Friday as investors look ahead to the U.S. jobs report for August, a key indicator before the Federal Reserve's next interest rate decision later this month. South Korea's consumer price index rose slower than expected — 5.7% in August from the same period a year...
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
RELATED PEOPLE
US News and World Report
U.N. Says China May Have Committed Crimes Against Humanity in Xinjiang
GENEVA (Reuters) -China's "arbitrary and discriminatory detention" of Uyghurs and other Muslims in its Xinjiang region may constitute crimes against humanity, the outgoing U.N. human rights chief said in a long-awaited report on Wednesday. U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, who some diplomats and rights groups have criticized...
US News and World Report
Micron to Invest $15 Billion in New U.S. Manufacturing Unit
(Reuters) -Micron Technology Inc will invest about $15 billion over the next 10 years in a new memory-chip manufacturing facility in Boise, Idaho, where it is based, the company said on Thursday. The investment takes into account anticipated federal grants and credits under the CHIPS and Science Act and will...
US News and World Report
Britain Reports Heavy Fighting in Southern Ukraine
(Reuters) - Heavy fighting persists in the southern part of Ukraine including shellings in the Enerhodar district, near the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Britain's defence ministry said on Friday. On Sept. 1, Russia began its strategic military exercises in the east of the country, called the "Vostok" (East) exercises...
European Union makes it more difficult for Russians to visit, but stops short of full visa ban
The European Union has agreed to reduce the number of new visas available to Russian citizens, but stopped short of an outright ban on travel to the bloc.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wall Street's biggest fear gauge is broken
Markets are hard to predict right now, and that's raising a question for some on Wall Street: Does a common measure of volatility actually work the way it should?
US News and World Report
'No Time to Waste on Brexit': EU Uneasy About Truss as UK Leader
PARIS/LONDON/BERLIN (Reuters) - Europe is anticipating the prospect of Liz Truss as Britain's next prime minister with a mixture of irritation and unease: diplomats say that with the war in Ukraine and rampant inflation, the last thing they need is another Brexit battle. Frontrunner in a ruling Conservative party contest...
CNBC
2-year Treasury yield hits highest level since 2007 to start September as traders look ahead to jobs data
The 2-year U.S. Treasury yield hit a nearly 15-year high on Thursday after ADP data the day before showed a significant slowdown in private payroll growth and U.S. equities continued a sell-off. The yield on the short-term note hit a high of 3.516%, the highest level since November 2007, at...
US News and World Report
Zelenskiy Advisers Ask TotalEnergies to Reject Russia 'Blood Money' Dividend
PARIS (Reuters) - Two advisers to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy have asked French oil major TotalEnergies to reject a 440 million euro ($438.02 million) "blood money" dividend from one of its Russian holdings or to spend the money on Ukrainian reconstruction. In a Sept. 1 letter to TotalEnergies CEO Patrick...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Credit Suisse weighs up 5,000 job cuts as part of restructuring plan
Proposals involve scaling back the investment bank and reducing more than $1bn in costs
The economy is starting to cool — but the job market is 'like an inferno'
The US economy shrank in the first half of the year, consumer sentiment plunged amid high inflation and unrest overseas, and some of the biggest names in business have cut thousands of jobs — but America's labor market hasn't skipped a beat.
US News and World Report
Italy's Colao Welcomes Single Network Deal if Competition Preserved
CERNOBBIO, Italy (Reuters) - Italy wants a stronger national telecoms network, Innovation Minister Vittorio Colao said on Saturday, adding this could be achieved by merging Telecom Italia (TIM) and Open Fiber assets as long as competition in the sector is maintained. "What we're keen on is a national telecoms infrastructure...
Beijing taps into anti-West resentment to counter UN report
BEIJING (AP) — Hours after yet another assessment by outside observers that China’s crackdown in its far-west Xinjiang region may constitute crimes against humanity, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin stepped up to a podium to go on the offensive. “The so-called assessment you mentioned is orchestrated and produced by the U.S. and some Western forces” and is a “a political tool” meant to contain China, he said. It was a tactic long used by Beijing to deflect criticism from its mass detentions of Uyghurs and other largely Muslim ethnic groups in Xinjiang: blame a Western conspiracy. At home, it’s found a willing audience. But abroad, it’s angered Uyghurs and alienated foreigners. The result has been a splintering of views on Xinjiang in China and the West, a gap that threatens to fracture already-poor relations.
US News and World Report
U.S. Angers China With Potential $1.1 Billion Arms Sale to Taiwan
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. State Department has approved a potential $1.1 billion sale of military equipment to Taiwan, including 60 anti-ship missiles and 100 air-to-air missiles, with China threatening to take counter measures. The Pentagon announced the package on Friday in the wake of China's aggressive military drills around Taiwan...
US News and World Report
Oil Climbs Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting Next Week
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Friday on expectations that OPEC+ will discuss output cuts at a meeting on Sept. 5, though concern over China's COVID-19 curbs and weakness in the global economy loomed over the market. Brent crude futures rose 66 cents to settle at $93.02 a barrel,...
TechCrunch
Nvidia the latest collateral damage in US-China tech war
Nvidia noted in an SEC filing that the U.S. government had imposed new export restrictions on two of its most advanced AI chips to China, including Hong Kong, its second-largest market after Taiwan making up 26% of its revenues in 2021. The ban could cost Nvidia as much as $400...
BBC
Microsoft Activision deal could lessen competition, UK watchdog finds
Microsoft's plan to buy Activision Blizzard could substantially lessen competition in consoles, multi-game subscription services and game streaming, a UK watchdog has said. Microsoft wants to buy the maker of Overwatch, Candy Crush and Call of Duty for $68.7bn (£59.2bn). But the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) says...
Comments / 0