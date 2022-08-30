Read full article on original website
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
US News and World Report
Russian McDonald's Buyer to Snap up Another Western Firm - Documents
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The owner of McDonald's former restaurants in Russia has offered up to 151 million euros ($151 million) to buy Finnish packaging firm Huhtamaki's local business, adding to his burgeoning empire, documents seen by Reuters showed. The deal by Siberian businessman Alexander Govor enhances his status as one...
US News and World Report
Walmart Sam's Club to Hike Membership Fees for First Time in Years
(Reuters) - Walmart Inc-owned Sam's Club will raise its membership fees for the first time in at least nine years, the warehouse club chain said on Wednesday, as it seeks to shore up its margins. U.S. retailers have been looking for ways to bump up their profits following a slump...
US News and World Report
U.N. Says China May Have Committed Crimes Against Humanity in Xinjiang
GENEVA (Reuters) -China's "arbitrary and discriminatory detention" of Uyghurs and other Muslims in its Xinjiang region may constitute crimes against humanity, the outgoing U.N. human rights chief said in a long-awaited report on Wednesday. U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, who some diplomats and rights groups have criticized...
US News and World Report
Micron to Invest $15 Billion in New U.S. Manufacturing Unit
(Reuters) -Micron Technology Inc will invest about $15 billion over the next 10 years in a new memory-chip manufacturing facility in Boise, Idaho, where it is based, the company said on Thursday. The investment takes into account anticipated federal grants and credits under the CHIPS and Science Act and will...
US News and World Report
'No Time to Waste on Brexit': EU Uneasy About Truss as UK Leader
PARIS/LONDON/BERLIN (Reuters) - Europe is anticipating the prospect of Liz Truss as Britain's next prime minister with a mixture of irritation and unease: diplomats say that with the war in Ukraine and rampant inflation, the last thing they need is another Brexit battle. Frontrunner in a ruling Conservative party contest...
US News and World Report
Italy's Colao Welcomes Single Network Deal if Competition Preserved
CERNOBBIO, Italy (Reuters) - Italy wants a stronger national telecoms network, Innovation Minister Vittorio Colao said on Saturday, adding this could be achieved by merging Telecom Italia (TIM) and Open Fiber assets as long as competition in the sector is maintained. "What we're keen on is a national telecoms infrastructure...
US News and World Report
Zelenskiy Advisers Ask TotalEnergies to Reject Russia 'Blood Money' Dividend
PARIS (Reuters) - Two advisers to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy have asked French oil major TotalEnergies to reject a 440 million euro ($438.02 million) "blood money" dividend from one of its Russian holdings or to spend the money on Ukrainian reconstruction. In a Sept. 1 letter to TotalEnergies CEO Patrick...
US News and World Report
U.S. Angers China With Potential $1.1 Billion Arms Sale to Taiwan
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. State Department has approved a potential $1.1 billion sale of military equipment to Taiwan, including 60 anti-ship missiles and 100 air-to-air missiles, with China threatening to take counter measures. The Pentagon announced the package on Friday in the wake of China's aggressive military drills around Taiwan...
US News and World Report
Oil Climbs Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting Next Week
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Friday on expectations that OPEC+ will discuss output cuts at a meeting on Sept. 5, though concern over China's COVID-19 curbs and weakness in the global economy loomed over the market. Brent crude futures rose 66 cents to settle at $93.02 a barrel,...
US News and World Report
Samsung Says Some U.S. Customer Data Was Exposed in July Breach
(Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co suffered a cybersecurity breach in late July that exposed personal information of some customers in the United States, the company said on Friday. Customers' social security numbers and credit card numbers were not affected, but information including name, contact and demographic details, date of birth...
US News and World Report
European Markets Watchdog on Red Alert for Ukraine War Contagion
LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union's markets watchdog said on Thursday it was on red alert for contagion after inflation stoked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine has threatened markets' ability to function in an orderly way. The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) in its latest risk monitor report gave...
US News and World Report
Instant View Officials Question Motives for Russia's Gas Pipeline Halt
(Reuters) - Russia said on Friday it found leaks during maintenance on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that supplies natural gas to Europe and will keep it shut for an undisclosed period. Flows will not resume until all faults are rectified, Russia said in a statement, a worrisome development for...
US News and World Report
Germany Says It Will Expand Military Presence in Indo-Pacific
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany will expand its military presence in the Indo-Pacific by sending more warships and joining drills with allies as it keeps an eye on the "enormous" build-up of China's armed forces, the German defence chief told Reuters. Germany is joining other Western nations in showing more muscle...
US News and World Report
China Has Been Simulating Attacks on U.S. Navy Ships, Taiwan Says
TAIPEI (Reuters) -China has been simulating attacks on U.S. Navy ships and is aiming to prevent foreign forces from coming to Taiwan's aid in the event of a war, Taiwan's defence ministry said in a strongly worded report raising the alarm on Beijing's military designs. Tensions between Taiwan and China...
