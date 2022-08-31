TrueCar’s August sales analysis shows that Tesla sales are estimated to have grown by 105% year-over-year. According to TrueCar’s August sales estimates, Tesla sales have grown 105 percent year over year in the US, the most out of any brand. The following closest manufacturers were GM at 40.9% and Daimler at 40.0% growth year over year. Could this indicate that Tesla is growing their market lead of EVs in the US?

RETAIL ・ 2 DAYS AGO