teslarati.com
Tesla Giga Shanghai gets 77k sales estimate for August after production line upgrades
Secretary-General Cui Dongshu from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) expects Tesla Giga Shanghai to report 77,000 unit sales for August. Local media outlet Securities Times first reported Cui’s Tesla estimate. Tesla Giga Shanghai delivered 28,217 vehicles in July. If Cui’s estimates prove accurate, Tesla China’s sales would be...
teslarati.com
Tesla China expected to deliver over 100K EVs for in September
Tesla China has been rockin’ and rollin’ since the Shanghai factory reopened earlier this spring after being closed down along with several other manufacturing plants due to Covid-19. China’s covid-related shutdowns were pretty painful for its local economy, and residents, and affected the global supply chain. However, Tesla has proven to be pretty resilient when facing challenges and despite the claims of woes by critics, Tesla’s proving to be unstoppable.
teslarati.com
Tesla Canada lists high-volume recruiter opening in Montreal hinting at a new facility is in the works
Tesla’s Careers page has a new job listing, hinting that the electric vehicle maker is hiring a high-volume recruiter for Montréal, Quebec. The job listing has inspired speculations that Tesla may be planning a new Canada facility in the area. Tesla’s potential new Canada facility has attracted a...
teslarati.com
Loup Ventures: “AI Day II is already a win for Tesla” $TSLA
Tesla’s AI Day last year was an incredible learning experience for me when I attended in person. Tesla will be holding its second AI Day event at the end of this month and we have a lot to look forward to. Loup Ventures seems to agree and published an article titled AI Day Primer.
teslarati.com
Tesla sales swell 105% year over year, considerably more than any other company
TrueCar’s August sales analysis shows that Tesla sales are estimated to have grown by 105% year-over-year. According to TrueCar’s August sales estimates, Tesla sales have grown 105 percent year over year in the US, the most out of any brand. The following closest manufacturers were GM at 40.9% and Daimler at 40.0% growth year over year. Could this indicate that Tesla is growing their market lead of EVs in the US?
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
teslarati.com
U.S. EV adoption is happening faster than anticipated
EV adoption in the U.S. happening much faster than anticipated, according to an observation of research by Recurrent Auto which is focused on providing transparency and confidence in pre-owned EV transactions. The research directly contradicts and challenges a statement by Jack Hollis, the executive vice president of sales at Toyota Motor North America.
teslarati.com
Tesla Giga Berlin welcomes 120 apprentices and dual students for training
Tesla has announced that it has welcomed 120 apprentices and dual students at Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg. The program could help young people in the area fast-track their careers by becoming familiar with the emerging electric vehicle manufacturing trade. Tesla posted about the start of the program on its official LinkedIn account....
teslarati.com
RebelRoam cofounder tests Starlink on a yacht & said service was “surprisingly good”
RebelRoam cofounder Tarvo Topolev put his new Starlink equipment to the test sailing around the Greek islands, Business Insider reported. RebelRoam provides passenger WiFi on public transportation. Topolev told Insider that he ordered Starlink in July and received the kit a week later. He bought Starlink’s RV package because RebelRoam wanted to test its services in various locations.
teslarati.com
Zooz Power pushes to solve rural EV charging and energy storage
An Israeli startup thinks they may have found the solution to rural electric vehicle charging and power storage. One of the most significant challenges facing electric vehicle charging in rural areas worldwide is inconsistent power generation; if power isn’t generated, you can’t charge your car. Even in more densely populated areas, as renewables have begun to replace fossil fuels, consistent power generation remains an issue: look at California.
