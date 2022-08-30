Some new verses on RJ Barrett's New York Knicks career reportedly caused the Utah Jazz to search elsewhere when it came to dealing away franchise face Donovan Mitchell. On an "emergency" podcast made in the wake of the Jazz's shipping of Mitchell to Cleveland, ESPN's Brian Windhorst claimed that "an incredible amount of animus" formed when the Knicks bestowed Barrett an extension worth up to $120 million. That apparently rubbed Utah the wrong way, as Barrett, set to enter the final year of his original rookie contract, was reportedly involved in a potential deal that would've sent Mitchell (further) east.

