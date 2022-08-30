ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

J.R. Smith says he's been blackballed by NBA

36-year-old J.R. Smith, a veteran of 16 NBA seasons, hasn't played in the league since being a part of the 2020 Los Angeles Lakers championship squad. If you ask Smith, he believes there's an undeniable reason he hasn't played in the NBA over the past two seasons. In an interview...
NBA
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving On LeBron James' Return To The Cavs: "Superheroes Need Help And The Leader Of The Team Doesn't Always Have To Take On The Burden. Bron Took On Crazy Burdens."

Kyrie Irving's tenure in Cleveland was full of ups and downs. He landed in a team that lost their biggest figure just one year before he made it to the league, unwillingly taking a big burden after LeBron James left to join the Miami Heat. It wasn't an easy task, but Irving tried his best to at least bring hope to Cleveland during those years.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Two potential suitors for Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson

The Utah Jazz traded Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers this week in return for a variety of talent and draft capital. On the player side of things, Danny Ainge was able to pry away Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji and Collin Sexton. On the picks front, he walked away with first round picks in 2025, 2027 and 2029, plus two pick swaps in 2026 and 2028.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

The Knicks May Be Losing A Young Star

Now is not the best time for the New York Knicks to be saying goodbye to players. The team is in a bit of a tough spot, attempting to assemble a team that can make last season seem like a distant memory. They will only do that with a full,...
NBA
Yardbarker

Did Knicks' RJ Barrett Deal Make Utah Salty in Donovan Mitchell Trade Talks?

Some new verses on RJ Barrett's New York Knicks career reportedly caused the Utah Jazz to search elsewhere when it came to dealing away franchise face Donovan Mitchell. On an "emergency" podcast made in the wake of the Jazz's shipping of Mitchell to Cleveland, ESPN's Brian Windhorst claimed that "an incredible amount of animus" formed when the Knicks bestowed Barrett an extension worth up to $120 million. That apparently rubbed Utah the wrong way, as Barrett, set to enter the final year of his original rookie contract, was reportedly involved in a potential deal that would've sent Mitchell (further) east.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Steph Curry Gets A Big Congratulations From LeBron James

It is great enough to be an NBA superstar, let alone one who has won two regular season MVPs, four world championships, and a Finals MVP award as the Golden State Warriors‘ Stephen Curry has. But it’s an entirely different animal when one also becomes an inspiration and a...
NBA
Yardbarker

Knicks 'shocked and disappointed' at losing Donovan Mitchell

The New York Knicks fell short in their bid to acquire Donovan Mitchell via trade, despite being heavily linked to the star guard all offseason. That outcome apparently has not gone down well even within the organization. The Knicks are “shocked and disappointed” that the Utah Jazz traded Mitchell to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

