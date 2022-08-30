ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 1

Related
nationalinterest.org

Watch Out China: New Navy Plan Calls for 66 Attack Submarines

A significant impetus for the U.S. Navy is geopolitical competition with China, which maintains six nuclear-powered and forty-six diesel-powered attack submarines. The U.S. Navy’s requests for submarines have for many years exceeded the service’s inventory, particularly in the Pacific. However, the U.S. Navy, Congress, and industry partners are...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Watch your back, Vlad! From Ivan the Terrible - who boiled rivals alive - to Putin, Russia’s rulers have governed with absolute power - But a powerful history warns the national tradition is assassination of its leaders

By Orlando Figes (Bloomsbury £25, 368pp) The year was 1917, the last of the 300-year-old Romanov dynasty had just been deposed, the red flags of the Bolshevik revolution were hanging from buildings in Moscow and St Petersburg. The people had thrown off their shackles. Nothing would ever be the same in Russia. Or would it?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr#Covid#Traveler#Thanksgiving#Reuters#Chuseok#Korea Disease#Prevention Agency#Soo Hyang Choi
US News and World Report

Russian Defence Ministry Says Ukraine Tried to Capture Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

(Reuters) - Russia's Defence Ministry said on Thursday that Ukrainian forces had attempted to seize the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine. In a statement, the ministry said that up to 60 Ukrainian troops had crossed the Dnipro river, which divides territory held by the two sides, in boats at 6:00 a.m. local time. It called the operation a "provocation" aimed at disrupting a planned visit by International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors to the nuclear plant.
MILITARY
Benzinga

China's Sophisticated Spying Tactics Are Making It Difficult For US, UK, EU Intelligence To Detect

A former Europe station chief for the U.S. intelligence agency CIA acknowledged that the “Chinese intelligence operatives are on a par with the Russians.”. China is already well known for advanced cyber attacks, like the 2021 Microsoft Corp MSFT hack, which compromised 30,000 organizations globally. Hackers linked to the Chinese government exploited a recently discovered vulnerability in Microsoft Office.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
US News and World Report

Goodbye to Birkins; Malaysia's Former First Lady Could Join Husband Najib in Jail

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Rosmah Mansor, the former first lady of Malaysia, amassed hundreds of expensive Hermes Birkin handbags and diamond jewellery when her husband Najib Razak was prime minister. Now, Rosmah faces the prospect of joining him in jail for corruption after the Kuala Lumpur High Court sentenced her...
CELEBRITIES
ValueWalk

U.S. China Reaching Deal In Dispute Is ‘Wake-Up’ Call For Investors

U.S.-China trade relations have just been given a significant boost and this should act as a “monumentally loud” wake-up call for investors, affirms the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory, asset management and fintech organisations. The bold comment from Nigel Green of deVere...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

U.N. Says China May Have Committed Crimes Against Humanity in Xinjiang

GENEVA (Reuters) -China's "arbitrary and discriminatory detention" of Uyghurs and other Muslims in its Xinjiang region may constitute crimes against humanity, the outgoing U.N. human rights chief said in a long-awaited report on Wednesday. U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, who some diplomats and rights groups have criticized...
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

US official warns Taiwanese they may face similar fate as Uyghurs in China

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The head of a U.S. agency that monitors religious freedom around the world warned Tuesday that Taiwanese may face a similar fate to the persecuted Uyghurs in western China’s Xinjiang region if Beijing invades the democratic island nation.
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Britain Reports Heavy Fighting in Southern Ukraine

(Reuters) - Heavy fighting persists in the southern part of Ukraine including shellings in the Enerhodar district, near the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Britain's defence ministry said on Friday. On Sept. 1, Russia began its strategic military exercises in the east of the country, called the "Vostok" (East) exercises...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Micron to Invest $15 Billion in New U.S. Manufacturing Unit

(Reuters) -Micron Technology Inc will invest about $15 billion over the next 10 years in a new memory-chip manufacturing facility in Boise, Idaho, where it is based, the company said on Thursday. The investment takes into account anticipated federal grants and credits under the CHIPS and Science Act and will...
BOISE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy