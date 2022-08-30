Letter to the Editor: Suicide prevention can be as simple as asking a question to save a life

Read full article on original website
Memorial Hospital welcomes four new members to Evergreen Center team
CARTHAGE, Ill. — Memorial Hospital Senior Life Solutions’ Evergreen Center recently welcomed four new team members — Valerie Brown, Max Holmes, Ashley Haynes and Dr. Prema Sanne. Brown will be the program director, responsible for directing and coordinating the activities of program staff and providing community education...
QPS to change insurance providers citing concerns of company’s financial stability
QUINCY — The Quincy School Board voted Thursday to move its employee health insurance from a self-funding model. District officials told their employee of the pending move, citing concerns regarding the stability of the current insurance provider, Egyptian Schools Employee Benefit Trust. “Once we were made aware of the...
Community Unit School District 4 making improvements to agriculture industry program
MENDON, Ill. — The agriculture industry program at Community Unit School District 4 has experienced. With the leadership of Clayton Blunier, who teaches agriculture mechanics, and Amy Lucie, who teaches agriculture industry courses, the district secured funding to improve student experiences. The major supporters are the ADM Cares Foundation,...
Local photographer to teach course Tuesday nights at Kroc Center in September
QUINCY — The Kroc Center has teamed up with local photographer Julie Ginos from GS Photography to offer a four-week photography course from 6-7 p.m. on Tuesday evenings beginning Sept. 6 and ending Sept. 27. “In the past, our photography classes have been some of our most popular offerings,”...
Yohn files another motion to represent himself; hearing set for Sept. 7
QUINCY — A Springfield man, charged with four Class X felonies in connection with a Nov. 9, 2021 sexual assault, is asking to represent himself — again. Bradley S. Yohn, 35, filed a motion Wednesday, Aug. 24, to represent himself in his case. A status hearing was held Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court, and Judge Roger Thomson set a hearing for Yohn’s motion for Sept. 7.
Hannibal Arts Council recognizes community arts leadership with Paragon Art Awards
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Arts Council recently recognized several community members with 2022 Paragon Art Awards. Award winners were presented original award pieces by Hannibal artist Kim Caisse. Roger McGregor was awarded the Ultimate Paragon, the highest award presented. He was recognized for his commitment to the Hannibal...
Neighborhood information technology company launches in Quincy
QUINCY — A new service, JustTasking, will help people in Adams County with everyday tasks and getting them done. Their motto is, “If you can’t. We know who can.” JustTasking leverages a network of “taskers” to connect users to the proper people for several different tasks when needed.
QPD Blotter for Aug. 31, 2022
Jessica L Bezely (35) 639 York for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident at 12th & Maine PTC 122. James Weber reported his 12 Kia was hit by another vehicle while parked at 2900 State on 8/22/22 104. Nadunt C Clay, 39, Quincy, was arrested on warrants for operating...
‘We are definitely moving in the right direction’: Boaters, Park District officials pleased with talks about marina
QUINCY — Chris Griggs called it “a dialogue like we’ve never had before, which is very much appreciated.”. A group of local boaters and renters informally met for about 90 minutes with Quincy Park Board commissioners John Frankenhoff and Jeff VanCamp on Tuesday to talk about issues involving boating on the Mississippi River and finding a way to keep Art Keller Marina open past 2023.
Curious crowd shows up to check out Illinois 57 plans
QUINCY — The conference room at Downtown Quincy’s Atrium hotel was filled with charts, maps and big screens Thursday evening showing potential improvements for Illinois 57 between Broadway and I-172. The project, which has an overall price tag of about $75 million, appears to have been scaled down...
IDOT open house TODAY to look at possible Illinois 57 improvements
QUINCY — The Illinois Department of Transportation’s open house to discuss options for improving Illinois 57 is today. The event is from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Atrium, 201 S. Third. In July, IDOT presented it recommendations to the Quincy Community Advisory Group, who is pitching the...
Candidates’ petitions for JWCC trustee election available Sept. 6
QUINCY — Nominating petitions for seats on the John Wood Community College board of trustees will be available at the Quincy campus, 1301 S. 48th, on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Petitions may be circulated starting Tuesday, Sept. 20. The filing period is Dec. 12-19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. This does not include Saturday, Dec. 17.
