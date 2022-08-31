Read full article on original website
Related
redoakexpress.com
Peterson wins champion roaster rabbit at state fair
A first-year exhibitor at the Iowa State Fair, from Stanton, brought home an armful of awards in the rabbit show. Ella Peterson, the daughter of Bob and Kimberly Peterson, and a first-year member of the Stanton FFA Chapter, won reserve grand champion Best of Show, reserve grand champion overall market rabbit, champion roaster, champion roaster pen of 3 and fifth place in rabbit showmanship, where she received a belt buckle.
kmaland.com
Everly Brothers mural erected along Highway 2
(Shenandoah) -- Another tribute to the Everly Brothers is now located along a KMAland highway. Work commenced Wednesday on the construction of a giant mural bearing Don and Phil Everly's likenesses on Highway 2, about a mile-and-a-half east of Shenandoah near the Southwest Regional Water Association's tower. Officials with the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association spearheaded the project, designed to alert tourists of the Everly Brothers Childhood Home located on West Sheridan Avenue next to the Greater Shenandoah Historical Museum. SCIA officials launched a fundraising drive earlier this year to secure California artist John Cerney's services in creating the mural. Cerney tells KMA News the mural is aimed at motorists who may not know of the Everlys' rich history, and how the duo parlayed performances as young children on KMA in the 1940's to music superstardom as rock and roll pioneers in the 1950's and '60's.
Des Moines Business Record
Four leaders to be inducted into Iowa Insurance Hall of Fame
Has announced this year’s inductees, who will be honored in an induction ceremony scheduled for Oct. 18 in Altoona. This is the 25th year of the Iowa Insurance Hall of Fame. To be eligible for consideration, nominees must have an Iowa connection, serve as a role model for young people as well as others in the insurance business, exhibit the highest standards of ethical conduct and have had significant impact on the insurance industry. The Iowa Insurance Hall of Fame was founded in 1997 to recognize outstanding contributions to the the state's insurance industry. A selection committee evaluates nominations on standards including ethics and impact on the industry.
Iowa high school student opening for Foreigner at Stir Cove in Council Bluffs
Dreams are coming true for a junior at Logan-Magnolia Community High School in Iowa. A talented musician, he won a radio contest. The prize? To perform a ten-minute set of guitar songs for Foreigner.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
All the Big Iowa Concerts Scheduled for the Rest of 2022 [LIST]
There are still MANY more concerts to look forward to this year! Here are many the shows we know about as of August 30th:. Thursday, September 1st at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, September 4th at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, September 6th at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 7th at 7 p.m. With special...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Highway 30 Coalition Proposes Rural Four from Ogden to Carroll
The Highway 30 Coalition is finishing up an economic impact study regarding two portions of the highway to four-laned. Highway 30 Coalition President Adam Schweers says they want to see two 40-mile stretches of the highway be four-lane, including from Ogden to Carroll and Lisbon to DeWitt. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio these two segments, along with advocating for a four-lane bypass with Missouri Valley, have been identified by the Iowa Department of Transportation as priority sections.
Cheap Eats: Dirty Birds
Chicken is what's for brunch, lunch and dinner at Dirty Birds. As 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole reports in this week's Cheap Eats, the owners are now serving up the same bird in a new home.
Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries
Through sheer happenstance, I was the first journalist to stumble upon the scene of a tragic set of circumstances, that 40 years later is still a deep wound on our state that time has not healed. On the Sunday morning before Labor Day, my wife and I were driving to church in West Des Moines. […] The post Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
RELATED PEOPLE
KCCI.com
Some Johnston parents fight to shut down conservative club
JOHNSTON, Iowa — A group of parents has filed an appeal with the Iowa Department of Education in an effort to shut down a newly formed controversial club at Johnston High School. This spring, school board members approved Turning Point USA, a right-leaning student group that claims to promote...
KETV.com
'15-acre lake, 65-acre park': New dam near Gretna to help with future flooding, growing community
GRETNA, Neb. — In 2019, uncontrollable flooding took over parts of Nebraska, sending farm land, houses and roads under water. "It's really unprecedented at this point, the severity of disasters and flooding that we're seeing," said Andrea Spillars, regional administrator with FEMA. Years later, recovery is still happening, in...
Iowa Authorities: Man Has Stolen Vehicles in Six Different Counties
Authorities here in Iowa are searching for a man they say is behind a series of thefts of a wide variety of vehicles. The Sheriff's Office in Union County in south central Iowa, southwest of Des Moines, has released a statement asking for the public's help locating Daniel Floyd Edwards. They say Edwards has been tied to a wide variety of vehicle thefts in six different Iowa counties: Adair, Adams, Cass, Madison, Ringgold, and Union.
Judge Sides With Governor In Wrongful Termination Lawsuit
(Des Moines, IA) — A Polk County judge says former Iowa Department of Human Services Director Jerry Foxhoven was serving at the governor’s discretion so there is no basis for a wrongful termination claim. The judge dismissed Foxhoven’s suit against Governor Kim Reynolds this week. Foxhoven had claimed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
siouxlandnews.com
ATF serves search warrants at business in Denison, Iowa
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Iowa — Federal agents conducted multiple raids in Denison, Iowa on Wednesday, Aug. 31st, in connection with an investigation into gun law violations. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives raided the home and businesses of Brad Wendt, who owns and operates "BW Outfitters," a gun dealership with locations in Denison and Anita, Iowa.
Meteorological fall begins Thursday | Here's what it means for Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Meteorological fall begins Thursday, marking the start of autumn for weather forecasters (September 1-November 30). Although astronomical fall, otherwise known as the autumnal equinox, doesn't begin until Sept. 22, scientists use this date range to make collecting temperature and precipitation data simpler. Fall in Iowa...
Radio Iowa
Iowa beef plant developer calls Walmart’s move a ‘seismic shift’ for industry
Retail giant Walmart bought a minority share in a Nebraska beef packing plant on Wednesday, what an Iowa cattleman says is a “seismic shift” in the beef processing industry. Chad Tentinger, principal developer of Cattlemen’s Heritage Beef Company, says the move is historic — and it was inevitable....
Feeling stuffy? Iowa's 2nd allergy season has arrived
CLIVE, Iowa — I haven't felt exactly 100% waking up the past week or so, and even felt it at the Iowa State Fair. Asking around the Local 5 newsroom, there were plenty of people who have been feeling it too. "Good Morning Iowa" Meteorologist Brandon Lawrence showed the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCCI.com
Change of plans: Valley West Mall hopes to add more stores
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — Valley West Mall may be trying to return to its shopping center roots by adding more stores after facing a series of financial troubles. The mall is now controlled by U.S. Bank, whose management company told store owners that it wants to restore the mall back to a bustling shopping destination for Des Moines metro-area consumers.
klin.com
Buckle In For Husker Football Home Game Traffic
As fans celebrate the return of Nebraska football home games, the Nebraska Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers use a number of routes to arrive at Memorial Stadium safely and efficiently. Traffic drastically increases on Interstate 80, highways and roads in and around Lincoln on home gamedays. On I-80 between...
fox42kptm.com
CBPD: Body found in Missouri River Saturday identified
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KPTM) — A body was found by a boater floating in the Missouri River on Saturday around 2:45 p.m., according to Council Bluffs Police Department (CBPD). The body has been identified by fingerprints as Anthony Anderson, 30, of Council Bluffs. As this is an ongoing investigation,...
Des Moines Business Record
25 new projects underway in Des Moines area, including new Microsoft data center, West Bank headquarters
Building permits were issued by the city of Waukee for the construction of day care facilities for children and adults. The facilities – New Creations Child Care and Learning Facility and Grace Estates Adult Day Care – will be located in the 800 block of Northeast Venture Drive. Rendering courtesey of the city of Waukee.
Comments / 0