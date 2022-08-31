ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, IA

redoakexpress.com

Peterson wins champion roaster rabbit at state fair

A first-year exhibitor at the Iowa State Fair, from Stanton, brought home an armful of awards in the rabbit show. Ella Peterson, the daughter of Bob and Kimberly Peterson, and a first-year member of the Stanton FFA Chapter, won reserve grand champion Best of Show, reserve grand champion overall market rabbit, champion roaster, champion roaster pen of 3 and fifth place in rabbit showmanship, where she received a belt buckle.
STANTON, IA
kmaland.com

Everly Brothers mural erected along Highway 2

(Shenandoah) -- Another tribute to the Everly Brothers is now located along a KMAland highway. Work commenced Wednesday on the construction of a giant mural bearing Don and Phil Everly's likenesses on Highway 2, about a mile-and-a-half east of Shenandoah near the Southwest Regional Water Association's tower. Officials with the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association spearheaded the project, designed to alert tourists of the Everly Brothers Childhood Home located on West Sheridan Avenue next to the Greater Shenandoah Historical Museum. SCIA officials launched a fundraising drive earlier this year to secure California artist John Cerney's services in creating the mural. Cerney tells KMA News the mural is aimed at motorists who may not know of the Everlys' rich history, and how the duo parlayed performances as young children on KMA in the 1940's to music superstardom as rock and roll pioneers in the 1950's and '60's.
SHENANDOAH, IA
Des Moines Business Record

Four leaders to be inducted into Iowa Insurance Hall of Fame

Has announced this year’s inductees, who will be honored in an induction ceremony scheduled for Oct. 18 in Altoona. This is the 25th year of the Iowa Insurance Hall of Fame. To be eligible for consideration, nominees must have an Iowa connection, serve as a role model for young people as well as others in the insurance business, exhibit the highest standards of ethical conduct and have had significant impact on the insurance industry. The Iowa Insurance Hall of Fame was founded in 1997 to recognize outstanding contributions to the the state's insurance industry. A selection committee evaluates nominations on standards including ethics and impact on the industry.
IOWA STATE
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
City
Elliott, IA
City
Greenfield, IA
Greenfield, IA
Government
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Highway 30 Coalition Proposes Rural Four from Ogden to Carroll

The Highway 30 Coalition is finishing up an economic impact study regarding two portions of the highway to four-laned. Highway 30 Coalition President Adam Schweers says they want to see two 40-mile stretches of the highway be four-lane, including from Ogden to Carroll and Lisbon to DeWitt. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio these two segments, along with advocating for a four-lane bypass with Missouri Valley, have been identified by the Iowa Department of Transportation as priority sections.
LISBON, IA
KMTV 3 News Now

Cheap Eats: Dirty Birds

Chicken is what's for brunch, lunch and dinner at Dirty Birds. As 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole reports in this week's Cheap Eats, the owners are now serving up the same bird in a new home.
OMAHA, NE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries

Through sheer happenstance, I was the first journalist to stumble upon the scene of a tragic set of circumstances, that 40 years later is still a deep wound on our state that time has not healed. On the Sunday morning before Labor Day, my wife and I were driving to church in West Des Moines. […] The post Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Person
Barack Obama
KCCI.com

Some Johnston parents fight to shut down conservative club

JOHNSTON, Iowa — A group of parents has filed an appeal with the Iowa Department of Education in an effort to shut down a newly formed controversial club at Johnston High School. This spring, school board members approved Turning Point USA, a right-leaning student group that claims to promote...
JOHNSTON, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Authorities: Man Has Stolen Vehicles in Six Different Counties

Authorities here in Iowa are searching for a man they say is behind a series of thefts of a wide variety of vehicles. The Sheriff's Office in Union County in south central Iowa, southwest of Des Moines, has released a statement asking for the public's help locating Daniel Floyd Edwards. They say Edwards has been tied to a wide variety of vehicle thefts in six different Iowa counties: Adair, Adams, Cass, Madison, Ringgold, and Union.
IOWA STATE
#The Iowa Aviation Museum#The Fontanelle Lions Club#Marine Corps Colonel
siouxlandnews.com

ATF serves search warrants at business in Denison, Iowa

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Iowa — Federal agents conducted multiple raids in Denison, Iowa on Wednesday, Aug. 31st, in connection with an investigation into gun law violations. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives raided the home and businesses of Brad Wendt, who owns and operates "BW Outfitters," a gun dealership with locations in Denison and Anita, Iowa.
DENISON, IA
We Are Iowa

Meteorological fall begins Thursday | Here's what it means for Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Meteorological fall begins Thursday, marking the start of autumn for weather forecasters (September 1-November 30). Although astronomical fall, otherwise known as the autumnal equinox, doesn't begin until Sept. 22, scientists use this date range to make collecting temperature and precipitation data simpler. Fall in Iowa...
DES MOINES, IA
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
KCCI.com

Change of plans: Valley West Mall hopes to add more stores

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — Valley West Mall may be trying to return to its shopping center roots by adding more stores after facing a series of financial troubles. The mall is now controlled by U.S. Bank, whose management company told store owners that it wants to restore the mall back to a bustling shopping destination for Des Moines metro-area consumers.
DES MOINES, IA
klin.com

Buckle In For Husker Football Home Game Traffic

As fans celebrate the return of Nebraska football home games, the Nebraska Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers use a number of routes to arrive at Memorial Stadium safely and efficiently. Traffic drastically increases on Interstate 80, highways and roads in and around Lincoln on home gamedays. On I-80 between...
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

CBPD: Body found in Missouri River Saturday identified

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KPTM) — A body was found by a boater floating in the Missouri River on Saturday around 2:45 p.m., according to Council Bluffs Police Department (CBPD). The body has been identified by fingerprints as Anthony Anderson, 30, of Council Bluffs. As this is an ongoing investigation,...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA

