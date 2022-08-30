Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Thomasville organization raising money for childhood cancer
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomasville is getting a gold makeover as bows are being placed around the community in support of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month which is observed in September. One young girl recovering from cancer is making sure her story is heard through a Thomasville organization. “This is real....
vsuspectator.com
Student Spotlight: Meet Maria Hernandez
Maria is a junior business major here at VSU. She graduated high school in 2020; as a COVID-19 senior, she spent her graduation day in quarantine. Maria is an avid bookworm who has a hard time putting down her Kindle when she’s been introduced to a good book. At the moment, her favorite book is “Normal People” by Sally Rooney.
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta movie theater offers $3 tickets
VALDOSTA – The Georgia Theatre Company will celebrate National Cinema Day this Saturday with $3 movie tickets for all showings. On Saturday September 3rd, Georgia Theatre Company will be partaking in National Cinema Day by offering $3 movie tickets for any film, any showtime, any format (including 3D, GTX, and LX seating auditoriums!) – this price does not include tax or online/third party ticketing fees. Spiderman: No Way Home is swinging it’s way back on to the big screen to play alongside other Summer hits that we think guests will love.
WCTV
Morning Pep Rally visits Madison County High School
MADISON, Fla. (WCTV) -The second Morning Pep Rally of 2022 on The Good Morning Show featured the Cowboys from Madison County High School. Morning Pep Rally is a chance for local schools and the community to show their support for the hometown team ahead of that night’s football game.
thomasu.edu
ACTU kicks off season with ‘Southern Soul’
Enjoy the soulful sounds of the South featuring members of the Thomas University Jazz Ensemble performing songs by artists, including the Drifters, the Temptations, Otis Redding, Nat King Cole, James Brown, Bill Withers and Stevie Wonder as Arts for the Community at Thomas University (ACTU) kicks off its 2022-2023 season with “Southern Soul” on Sunday, Sept. 11. Featured vocalists will include André Hadley Marria, Deb Wentworth and Tony Chapman, who will also play tenor saxophone.
Thomasville hosts Georgia City Solutions Golf Open for the first time ever
Business Developer Manager Andrew Goodwin is excited to be a part of history. For the first time ever Thomasville's Country Oaks Golf Course will host Georgia City Solutions Golf Open.
WALB 10
Women’s pregnancy shelter set to open in Moultrie
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - In Georgia, more than 40% of women between 18-25 who experienced homelessness in the past year are either pregnant or already a parent. That’s according to the national survey by Voices of Youth Count, an organization that tracks youth homelessness. The Mustard Seed Cottage is...
Valdosta, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Banneker High School football team will have a game with Valdosta High School on September 02, 2022, 17:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta residents can report issues with Click’ N Fix app
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Click’ N Fix app is a tool for residents to report non-emergency issues that need the city’s attention. The Valdosta Click’ N Fix app makes it easier for citizens to report non-emergency issues to city staff. Powered by SeeClickFix, the user-friendly tool allows residents to request city departmental services and to report quality of life issues such as potholes, damaged street signs, ordinance violations, and other issues that need attention—conveniently from the city website or any mobile device.
ecbpublishing.com
From the superintendent’s desk
There is so much to be excited about in September!. The new school year has started under the control of Jefferson County Schools! After five long years, our new history is just beginning. At the end of last school year, there were 674 students. Now we are just shy of 800 students thanks to the excellent staff and administrators who are committed to walking with me on this journey.
Thomasville Police Department launches new interactive website
Thomasville Police Department launched a new website to assist with informing citizens and helping fight crime.
wfxl.com
Valdosta police need help from community to find missing woman
Valdosta police need help from the community to locate a missing woman. Police say that 27-year-old Kiera Williams is a black female that stands approximately six-feet-two and weighs around 198 pounds. Williams has brown eyes and short blonde hair (it is no longer in braids like the photo shows) and...
WALB 10
1 dead, 1 arrested in Valdosta shooting
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - One man has been arrested in a Friday night shooting that killed one and left another victim injured, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). On Sept. 3, at around 1:05 a.m., Valdosta Police Officers and Lowndes County Deputies responded to Peaches Nightclub in the 4100 block of Bemiss Road, after a citizen called E911 to report that someone had been shot.
WALB 10
Man charged in Valdosta hotel room arson
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man was charged in connection to a fire that was intentionally set in a hotel room, according to the Valdosta Police Department. Jamie Wayne Garrison, 37, was charged with first-degree arson, shoplifting and obstruction of an officer. On Aug. 29, police responded to a...
WALB 10
Game of the Week: Brooks County @ Cook County
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Our game of the week for week three will be between the Cook Hornets and Brooks County Trojans. A clash between two football programs that are all about physicality. The Hornets are coming off a tough lost against Valdosta where they game was 14-7 at halftime.
franklincounty.news
UPDATE: Wakulla escapee back in Leon County
A man who fled from the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office, and who was believed to be in the eastern end of Franklin County Friday evening, is now in Leon County. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has joined in the search Friday for Wesley Ryan Kester, who fled from the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office after being held on felony charges.
Valdosta City Schools superintendent announces retirement
Dr. William "Todd" Cason announced he will be retiring as Valdosta City Schools superintendent as of Dec. 31, 2022.
valdostatoday.com
Obituaries
ValdostaToday.com obituary listings. Dr. James Richard Wilhoite, 81, of Valdosta, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Langdale Hospice House. He was born on December 4, 1940 in LaFayette, Georgia to the late Nathaniel and Margaret Wilhoite.… Julia Ann Cheek Berard, 79, of Lake Park, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Langdale Hospice House. She was born in Valdosta on October 6, 1942 to the late Guy and Annie Doris…
valdostatoday.com
Arrest made for Valdosta motel fire
VALDOSTA – A 37-year-old Valdosta resident was arrested after intentionally starting a fire at a Regency Inn room. Offender: Jamie Wayne Garrison, Caucasian male, 37 years of age, Valdosta resident. On August 29, 2022, at approximately 4:56 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded with the Valdosta Fire Department, to 2110...
