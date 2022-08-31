ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Best Small Towns To Retire In New York

New York is a versatile state, from the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple to the vast forests of the Adirondack Mountains. If you are looking for the perfect place to settle down, these best small towns to retire in are known for affordability. Which one will suit your ideal retirement lifestyle?
Airbnb 'Spa Cabin' in New York That Comes With Free Massages Is Just Too Good

When you think places to visit in New York, your mind first probably goes straight to New York City. However, let's not forget that upstate New York is a beautiful area with rich verdant forests, charming cities, and mountain ranges, and has many hidden gems of its own. One such hidden gem is an Airbnb found in Remsen, New York. If you've been dying for a serene spa getaway, complete with luxurious massages, you're gonna want to see this place.
My favorite neighbor moved to Florida—and I had no idea how much I would miss her

Sometimes you don’t realize that a good neighbor has crossed over into friend territory until after they’re gone. I heard glowing reviews of my neighbor even before I knew who she was. Just after I moved into my little rent stabilized one bedroom on the Upper West Side, I ran into someone temporarily staying with the neighbor directly below me. “Heidi is wonderful,” she gushed.
NYC issues full-vacate order to temporarily shutter businesses at strip mall after massive fire

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The city Buildings Department temporarily closed business in a popular strip mall on Richmond Avenue that was ravaged by four-alarm fire. A firefighter has been released from Staten Island University Hospital in Ocean Breeze after suffering injuries that were serious, but not life-threatening, in the blaze that started shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday. Flames spread throughout all of the attached storefronts in a large building at 3579 Victory Boulevard near Travis Avenue.
NYC’s MetroCard Machines Will Soon Be No More

Though we learned last year that the NYC subway’s iconic MetroCards would be replaced by OMNY (the “tap-to-pay” system) by 2023, we didn’t think about what that would mean for the bulky, metal (and dare we say, beloved?) machines that have become such an integral part of New Yorkers’ commutes. New York Magazine recently paid homage to the machine, marking what will be our last year with them. The switch to new OMNY vending machines (which will provide cards for those who can’t pay with a smartphone or credit card with contactless pay) will begin early in 2023 — they confirmed with the manufacturers of the new machines — and is estimated to be completed by the end of the year. Which means by that by the end of next year, the MetroCard machines will be no more. In the not-so-distant future, the MetroCard Machine will be phased out and replaced with OMNY vending machines.
Watch ‘The Wanderers’ on scene of four-alarm blaze that damaged Top Tomato, 3 other stores in Travis

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - An early morning fire tore through a Travis shopping plaza on Thursday, damaging a number of stores and injuring an FDNY firefighter. The four-alarm blaze at 3579 Victory Blvd. was reported around 2 a.m. and damaged a Top Tomato store, the Brooklyn Bagels and Cafe, Glamour Nails and the Taqueria Mexican restaurant.
Body found in Lee believed to be New York teacher missing since March

LEE -- The body of a missing New York teacher appears to have been found in Western Massachusetts, five months after she was last seen. The Berkshire District Attorney's Office said they believe a body found in the wood of Lee is Meghan Marohn. Marohn was reported missing by her family on March 29 after she traveled to the Berkshires for a relaxing weekend away. A person walking in the woods in Lee discovered the body on Thursday. Investigators were still at the scene collecting evidence a day later. So far, police have not released her cause of death. 
11 Buttery, Flaky Croissants In NYC That Are To Die For

Forget doughnuts & muffins, we all know the real star of the show is a tasty croissant for breakfast…or lunch…or dinner—we’re not judging! That’s why we’re making sure that you taste the best of the best when it comes to this French viennoiserie pastry. See some of the most buttery, flaky croissants NYC has to offer below: Besides having a heartwarming success story that began in a Cobble Hill apartment during the start of the pandemic, L’appartement 4f is Brooklyn’s very own taste of Paris! And though they sell absolutely mouthwatering cookies, baguettes and coffee (drooling just thinking about them), nothing can top their framboise croissant. Where: 115 Montague St, Brooklyn
