Homicide Investigation - Imperial Beach
The following information is fragmentary and has not been completely verified. It is based, in part, on hearsay and is intended for early information use rather than being a formal investigative report. On September 1, just before 11:30 p.m., deputies with the Imperial Beach Sheriff's Station responded to the 900...
Vehicle Strikes Pedestrian - Vista
On Friday September 2, just before 6:00 PM, the Sheriff's Department Communications Center received a call of a collision involving a vehicle versus a pedestrian at the intersection of N. Santa Fe Avenue and Vista Village Drive in the city of Vista. Deputies from the Vista Station responded and located...
Update: OIS – City of San Diego
This is an update to an officer-involved shooting that happened on August 23, 2022 in the City of San Diego. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is identifying the officer involved in the shooting as SDPD Officer Mitchel Tani. Officer Tani has been employed with the San Diego Police Department...
Alleged Gang Members Jailed for Spring Valley Shooting That Left Passerby Wounded
Two men, a woman and a teenage boy were arrested Tuesday for allegedly taking part in a gang-related shooting that left a passing driver wounded in a neighborhood near Sweetwater Reservoir. Janet Fuentes, 32, Miguel Januel Fuentes, 36, Eddie Padilla, 21, and the boy were taken into custody Tuesday morning...
Man who murdered woman on Carlsbad hiking trail receives 7 year sentence
SAN DIEGO — A man has been sentenced to seven years for the murder of Lisa Thorborg who he pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing on a Carlsbad hiking trail when he was 17-years-old. The defendant, Haloa Beaudet, was arrested as a juvenile and charged in the murder of Lisa...
Border 32 Fire Limited Repopulation – East County
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department, in collaboration with CAL FIRE San Diego and the San Diego County Office of Emergency Services, are issuing a limited repopulation order for residents that were evacuated due to the Border 32 Fire. Starting at 6:30 p.m., residents in the following areas will be...
4,400-acre brush fire in rural East County prompts evacuations
A brush fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in the Barrett Junction area of rural East County, prompting more than 1,500 residents to evacuate their homes and shutting down roads in the area.
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department, in collaboration with CAL FIRE San Diego and the San Diego County Office of Emergency Services, are lifting all evacuation orders and road closures related to the Border 32 Fire. Starting at 1:45 p.m. today, all residents will be allowed to return to their...
