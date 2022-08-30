ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
sdsheriff.gov

Homicide Investigation - Imperial Beach

The following information is fragmentary and has not been completely verified. It is based, in part, on hearsay and is intended for early information use rather than being a formal investigative report. On September 1, just before 11:30 p.m., deputies with the Imperial Beach Sheriff's Station responded to the 900...
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA
sdsheriff.gov

Vehicle Strikes Pedestrian - Vista

On Friday September 2, just before 6:00 PM, the Sheriff's Department Communications Center received a call of a collision involving a vehicle versus a pedestrian at the intersection of N. Santa Fe Avenue and Vista Village Drive in the city of Vista. Deputies from the Vista Station responded and located...
VISTA, CA
sdsheriff.gov

Update: OIS – City of San Diego

This is an update to an officer-involved shooting that happened on August 23, 2022 in the City of San Diego. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is identifying the officer involved in the shooting as SDPD Officer Mitchel Tani. Officer Tani has been employed with the San Diego Police Department...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sdsheriff.gov

Border 32 Fire Limited Repopulation – East County

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department, in collaboration with CAL FIRE San Diego and the San Diego County Office of Emergency Services, are issuing a limited repopulation order for residents that were evacuated due to the Border 32 Fire. Starting at 6:30 p.m., residents in the following areas will be...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
sdsheriff.gov

Most Recent News Releases

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department, in collaboration with CAL FIRE San Diego and the San Diego County Office of Emergency Services, are lifting all evacuation orders and road closures related to the Border 32 Fire. Starting at 1:45 p.m. today, all residents will be allowed to return to their...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

