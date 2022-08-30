Read full article on original website
Putin Is 'Not Bluffing:' Analyst Warns Germany Faces 'Severe Recession' With Russia Holding Back Gas Supplies
Germany has been reeling under the carpet since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine and the cut down on the gas supplies has come as another major blow to its delicate economy. Last week Germany’s Commerzbank said that Russian cuts in natural gas supplies could trigger “a severe recession,” confirming analysts'...
Saudi prince made $500 million Russia bet at start of Ukraine war
Aug 14 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding Co (4280.SE), the investment firm controlled by billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal, quietly invested more than $500 million in three major Russian energy companies between February and March, regulatory filings showed.
Putin's only ally in Europe is keeping his distance from Russia's war in Ukraine
Belarus' authoritarian president, Alexander Lukashenko, has steered his country closer to Russia. Those tightening ties have included rhetorical and logistical support for Russia's war in Ukraine. But Lukashenko has avoided direct involvement in the war, which would only worsen his problems at home. On August 24, Belarus' authoritarian president, Alexander...
Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has deployed in Ukraine, Libya, and Syria, among other places. A report says its members deliberately target civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic. Timothy Lay, a coauthor of the report, said the group engages in "a kind of criminal...
Kremlin set to receive $10 billion from state-run gas company Gazprom after it saw record profits this year
The payout would be a blow to the US and Europe's efforts to choke out Russia's economy through sanctions.
Russia is weighing a plan to buy $70 billion in China's yuan and other 'friendly' currencies to weaken the ruble: report
Russia is considering a plan to buy up to $70 billion in 'friendly' foreign currency, Bloomberg reported. Buying China's yuan and other currencies could slow the ruble's sharp rise, central bankers hope. Moscow is rethinking its FX strategy after sanctions froze half its $640 billion in foreign reserves. Russia is...

China Says U.S. Arm Supplies to Ukraine Intended to ‘Crush’ Russia
“Non-intervention in [other countries’] internal affairs is the most fundamental principle of maintaining peace and stability in our world,” the Chinese ambassador said. Chinese ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui declared on Tuesday that the United States bore the primary responsibility for the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, insisting that U.S. policymakers had sought to expand NATO eastward with the explicit purpose of provoking a conflict with Russia in order to defeat it.
Russia controls $12.4 trillion worth of Ukraine's energy, says analysis
At least $12.4 trillion worth of Ukraine's essential natural resources, including energy and mineral deposits, are now under Russian control. "The Kremlin is robbing Ukraine" of its natural resources, the backbone of it's economy, according to an analysis by SecDev posted by Washington Post on August 10. Kyiv will lose...
Russia 'Humiliated' by Ukraine, U.S. HIMARS Around Kherson: U.K. Author
Louise Mensch, a former Conservative member of Britain's parliament, described it as "the greatest tactical success in modern military history."
Ukraine makes push along entire front, Zelenskiy says, as Russia halts gas
MYKOLAIV, Ukraine/KYIV, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Ukrainian troops have attacked Russian positions along the entire front, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, while Russia halted gas supplies via a major pipeline to Germany citing the need for maintenance.
Russia can't stop war, even if Ukraine drops NATO hopes -Putin ally
Aug 26 (Reuters) - A top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Moscow would not stop its military campaign in Ukraine even if Kyiv formally renounced its aspirations to join NATO.
G7 agrees Russian oil price cap to slash funding for Putin's war in Ukraine – but officials fear India and China could scupper the move
The G7 agreed to impose a Russian oil price cap on Friday to slash funding for Putin's war in Ukraine, while keeping crude flowing to avoid price spikes. However, there are concerns among some officials that the cap could be scuppered without the participation of major importers such as China and India, which have sharply increased their purchases of Russian crude since Vladimir Putin invaded.
Kremlin: Europe puts up barriers for Gazprom's operations
MOSCOW, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The Kremlin accused the European Union on Thursday of putting up barriers to the Russian energy firm Gazprom's (GAZP.MM) operations, as Russia's gas exports decline and the crucial Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline is closed for maintenance.
Russia just said it won't sell oil to countries that try to impose a price cap on its crude
Russia said it won't sell oil to countries that go along with a US-led plan to impose a price cap. G7 finance ministers will thrash out plans to limit Russian oil prices on Friday. But Russia's deputy leader said: "If they impose it, we simply will not supply our oil...
Russia Orders 1,200 Civilians to War Amid Counteroffensive: Ukraine
The conscription was allegedly ordered by Russian Army General Aleksandr Dvornikov, the commander of the Southern Military District.
West, Russia trade pressure on energy as Ukraine goes on attack
Western powers and Moscow hit back at each other Friday with painful pressure measures on energy as Ukraine said it bombed a Russian base near a nuclear plant that has caused growing concern. - Fighting near nuclear plant - The showdown on energy comes amid growing alarm over Europe's largest nuclear plant, Zaporizhzhia, which is under occupation of Russian troops.

U.S. gets warrant to seize $45 million airplane owned by Russian energy firm Lukoil
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States obtained a warrant to seize a $45 million aircraft owned by Russian energy firm PJSC Lukoil, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday, though the aircraft is currently believed to be in Russia. "The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas authorized the...
The US and its allies are getting close to a price cap on Russian oil - which could slash Moscow's revenues yet send crude soaring
G7 finance ministers are set to meet on Friday to thrash out a US-led plan to cap Russian oil prices. Officials will approve the details of the plan in a virtual meeting, the Wall Street Journal reported. Some analysts warn Moscow could retaliate by shutting down oil production, which could...

G7 Backs Price-Cap Plan for Russian Oil
The Group of Seven most industrialized countries said they plan to implement a price cap for global purchases of Russian oil. — The Group of Seven most industrialized countries said they plan to implement a price cap for global purchases of Russian oil -- a measure the US hopes will ease energy market pressures and slash Moscow’s overall revenues.
Russia's central bank says oil production goals proposed by the nation's finance ministry are too optimistic
Russia's central bank said that new oil price and production goals proposed by the nation's finance ministry are too optimistic. In a new budget, the ministry sets the price of Russia's Urals crude at $60 a barrel and an output of 9.5 million barrels per day. "The base price of...
