ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gazprom#Oil And Gas#Foreign Currency#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Russian#Mcx#Eurrubtn
nationalinterest.org

China Says U.S. Arm Supplies to Ukraine Intended to ‘Crush’ Russia

“Non-intervention in [other countries’] internal affairs is the most fundamental principle of maintaining peace and stability in our world,” the Chinese ambassador said. Chinese ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui declared on Tuesday that the United States bore the primary responsibility for the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, insisting that U.S. policymakers had sought to expand NATO eastward with the explicit purpose of provoking a conflict with Russia in order to defeat it.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

G7 agrees Russian oil price cap to slash funding for Putin's war in Ukraine – but officials fear India and China could scupper the move

The G7 agreed to impose a Russian oil price cap on Friday to slash funding for Putin's war in Ukraine, while keeping crude flowing to avoid price spikes. However, there are concerns among some officials that the cap could be scuppered without the participation of major importers such as China and India, which have sharply increased their purchases of Russian crude since Vladimir Putin invaded.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

West, Russia trade pressure on energy as Ukraine goes on attack

Western powers and Moscow hit back at each other Friday with painful pressure measures on energy as Ukraine said it bombed a Russian base near a nuclear plant that has caused growing concern. - Fighting near nuclear plant - The showdown on energy comes amid growing alarm over Europe's largest nuclear plant, Zaporizhzhia, which is under occupation of Russian troops.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

G7 Backs Price-Cap Plan for Russian Oil

The Group of Seven most industrialized countries said they plan to implement a price cap for global purchases of Russian oil. — The Group of Seven most industrialized countries said they plan to implement a price cap for global purchases of Russian oil -- a measure the US hopes will ease energy market pressures and slash Moscow’s overall revenues.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy