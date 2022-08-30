Read full article on original website
NME
Balming Tiger on collaborating with BTS’ RM on ‘Sexy Nukim’: “There was a part we thought only he could do”
Balming Tiger have shared their experience working with BTS‘ RM on their latest collaborative single ‘Sexy Nukim’. The alternative K-pop group recently sat down for an interview with DIY Magazine where they discussed the process of creating their most recent single ‘Sexy Nukim’, which features BTS leader and rapper RM.
NME
Role Model on ‘Cross Your Mind’: “It has a bit of a London vibe to it”
Role Model spoke to NME about new single ‘Cross Your Mind’ backstage at. , explaining the track has a “London vibe” to it. Watch our full video interview above. Released last week (August 26) ahead of Role Model’s (real name Tucker Pillsbury) stint headlining the Festival Republic Stage at the twin festivals, he told NME that the song was written to fill a gap in his setlist.
NME
Scottish singer signs record deal after viral ‘Complex’ TikTok hit
Scottish singer-songwriter Katie Gregson-MacLeod has signed to Columbia Records, after amassing 100,000 views on her 45-second TikTok clip. Watch the video of the heart-felt track, ‘Complex’ below. After posting ‘Complex’ to the app with the caption “here’s my saviour complex” on August 5, the singer woke up the...
John Stamos Poses with Mini-Me Son Billy for First Day at School Photo: Trying 'Not to Cry'
John Stamos is celebrating son Billy's milestones!. On Tuesday, the Fuller House star, 59, shared a sweet mini-me moment with his 4-year-old son on Instagram. "One of us is starting his first day at school. And the other is doing everything in his power not to cry," Stamos wrote alongside a photo of father and son wearing matching white, short-sleeved shirts.
NME
Watch Megan Thee Stallion twerk with ‘She-Hulk’ star Tatiana Maslany
Megan Thee Stallion has made a cameo appearance in Marvel series She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. The rapper appeared in the third episode of the Disney+ show, which dropped this week, as a shapeshifting elf that takes the form of Megan Thee Stallion to defraud an associate of She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) before appearing in a post-credits scene where the pair twerk to ‘Body’.
NME
Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! – A-ha
An easy one to begin with: which boyband topped the UK charts with a cover version of A-ha’s ‘Take On Me’ in 2000?. “You think that’s easy?! It takes an interest first – and I would fail miserably, or splendidly, in that I never paid attention to the charts. But maybe it would be A1?”
NME
NOFX to break up in 2023: “It’s been an amazing run”
NOFX are set to break up at some point next year, frontman Fat Mike has revealed. The Los Angeles punk-rock band, who formed back in 1983, released their 14th and most recent record ‘Single Album’ in February 2021. This summer has seen the group headline their own Punk...
NME
Watch couple get engaged during Arctic Monkeys’ set at Leeds Festival
A couple got engaged during Arctic Monkeys‘ headline show at Leeds Festival last Sunday (August 28) – see the footage below. As BBC Look North reports, Zak and Emily – who have been together for eight years – were watching AM close out the northern edition of Reading & Leeds 2022 when Zak got down on one knee.
NME
Gently Tender: “This band is about figuring out who you are in the midst of chaos”
Gently Tender have spoken to NME about their long-awaited debut album, ‘Take Hold Of Your Promise!’, and how it tackles dealing with “anxieties and chaos”. The band formed out of the ashes of Palma Violets following their split in 2016, with former members Sam Fryer, Will Doyle and Peter Mayhew, joined by The Big Moon’s Celia Archer and guitarist Adam Brown.
NME
‘Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood And Honey’ trailer turns toys gruesome
The first trailer for Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood And Honey has been released – watch below. Director Rhys Waterfield will be turning the toys of the Hundred Acre Wood into something more murderous in the forthcoming horror film, which was announced in May. The new trailer sees Nikolai Leon’s Christopher Robin...
NME
Harry Styles shares ‘Late Night Talking’ live video from ‘One Night Only In New York’
Harry Styles has shared a new clip from his recent concert film, One Night Only In New York, performing the ‘Harry’s House’ highlight ‘Late Night Talking’. It’s the second clip he’s released from the film, which is only available to watch in its entirety on Apple Music (the first was his performance of ‘As It Was’, which you can see here). The show saw Styles perform all 13 songs from ‘Harry’s House’ in successive order, coming as somewhat of a launch party for the artist’s third studio album.
NME
A$AP Rocky teams up with Playboi Carti for woozy new single ‘OUR DE$TINY’
A$AP Rocky has released a vibey new song titled ‘OUR DE$TINY’, on which he collaborated with Playboi Carti. Without being announced in advance, the song was posted to Rocky’s Instagram overnight, as well as the Twitter account for his creative agency AWGE. At the time of writing, those are the only places it’s available to hear in any official capacity, with no available details on a potential streaming release.
NME
Kanye West hits out at Adidas chief Kasper Rørsted with fake death post
Kanye West has hit out at Adidas again with a new post imagining the death of the sportswear brand’s chief Kasper Rørsted. The rapper shared a photo of a fake New York Times front page on Instagram, which has since been deleted, with the headline: “Kasper Rørsted also dead at 60”.
NME
Corey Taylor says he’ll record “darker” second solo album early next year
Corey Taylor has revealed he’s planning to record his “darker” second solo album early next year. The Slipknot frontman released his debut solo record ‘CMFT’ in October 2020 via Roadrunner Records. He’s set to play his first UK headline shows next month, beginning with a performance at The London Palladium.
NME
Bob Dylan adds new dates to first UK tour in over five years
Bob Dylan has added three new shows to his forthcoming UK tour – tickets will be available from here. The legendary musician’s upcoming stint on these shores forms part of his ‘Rough And Rowdy Ways’ world tour, which started in the US in late 2021. Dylan...
NME
Death Cab For Cutie announce 2023 UK and European tour dates
Death Cab For Cutie have announced plans for a UK and European tour in 2023. See the full list of gigs below, and find tickets here. The band will hit the road for a series of shows which kick off on March 1 in Milan before the tour reaches the UK at Rock City in Nottingham on March 18. It will wrap up with a performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall on March 29, their first at the legendary venue.
MTV Video Music Awards 2022: Best fashion from the red carpet
LL Cool J - Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images. From left to right, Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé of Blackpink - Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images. Justina Valentine - Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images.
NME
Bauhaus’ Peter Murphy enters rehab, band cancel North American tour
Bauhaus have cancelled their imminent North American tour and announced that frontman Peter Murphy is to attend rehab. The band were set to continue their reunion tour in the US and Canada next month, with dates beginning in Toronto next week (September 6). Now, the band have shared a statement...
NME
Netflix announces premiere date for new Korean original drama ‘Glitch’
Netflix has announced a premiere date for its upcoming Korean original drama series Glitch, starring Jeon Yeo-bin, Nana and more. Netflix Korea made the announcement earlier today (September 2) sharing the premiere date and first poster for the upcoming mystery series, which will star Jeon Yeo-bin (Vincenzo, Alienoid) and Nana (Oh! Master, Memorials), among others.
NME
Rina Sawayama says she received “blessing” from ABBA following plagiarism scare
Rina Sawayama has claimed that her single ‘This Hell’ received “the blessing of ABBA“, following concerns it too closely mirrored one of the latter band’s biggest hits. In a new interview with the BBC, Sawayama revealed that while she was recording the song, she noticed...
