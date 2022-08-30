Read full article on original website
Related
adastraradio.com
Less white mold in Wisconsin’s 2022 soybeans
A crop pathologist says the warm and dry weather helped control white mold in Wisconsin’s soybeans. Dr. Damon Smith is with the University of Wisconsin Madison. “Soybean blooms, that’s kind of the time when risk is high for that particular disease. You know, we were fairly warm and dry across much of the state, I mean, there’s going to be some areas of the state that have pockets of white mold and those are pretty typical areas but I’d say in general, it’s going to be a fairly low white mold year this year.”
adastraradio.com
WSU Awarded $51 Million to Advance Smart Manufacturing in South Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. – The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) announced today will award $51.4 million to Wichita State University to aid in the rapid development and adoption of emerging smart manufacturing technologies for South Kansas. The funding, provided through the American Rescue Plan Build Back...
adastraradio.com
Kansas Sales, Income Tax Revenue Exceeds Projection for 25th Consecutive Month
TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) — The state of Kansas collected $11 million more sales and income tax revenue in August that predicted by fiscal analysts, officials said Friday. Gov. Laura Kelly said the report indicated Kansas met or exceeded the revenue estimate for the 25th consecutive month. “We are...
adastraradio.com
Commodity Commission Candidates Must File by Nov. 30
TOPEKA, Kan. – Grain growers in central Kansas who plan to campaign for a seat on one of the state’s five grain commodity commissions — corn, grain sorghum, soybeans, wheat or sunflowers — should be gathering petition signatures now to meet the November 30, 2022, filing deadline.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
adastraradio.com
Reformulated COVID-19 Booster Shots Could be Available in Kansas this Month
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas health officials say reformulated COVID-19 booster shots could be available by the middle of September. The shots target the original virus as well as Omicron subvariants B-A-4 and B-A-5, which currently account for nearly all new infections in the state. The new Pfizer booster...
adastraradio.com
New avian influenza case reported in Wisconsin
Wisconsin has a new case of highly pathogenic avian influenza. A non-commercial backyard flock of 115 birds in Washington County northeast of Milwaukee has been depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease. This brings the total number of flocks affected in Wisconsin this year to 23, but it’s the...
adastraradio.com
Kansas Officers Graduate Use Of Force Instructor Training Program
RENO COUNTY, Kan. – Instructors from the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC) concluded their two-week Use of Force Instructor Training Program today at the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC). The program provided the attending officers with foundational information and skills to design, develop, deliver, and evaluate others...
Comments / 0