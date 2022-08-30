A crop pathologist says the warm and dry weather helped control white mold in Wisconsin’s soybeans. Dr. Damon Smith is with the University of Wisconsin Madison. “Soybean blooms, that’s kind of the time when risk is high for that particular disease. You know, we were fairly warm and dry across much of the state, I mean, there’s going to be some areas of the state that have pockets of white mold and those are pretty typical areas but I’d say in general, it’s going to be a fairly low white mold year this year.”

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO