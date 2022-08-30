Read full article on original website
New avian influenza case reported in Wisconsin
Wisconsin has a new case of highly pathogenic avian influenza. A non-commercial backyard flock of 115 birds in Washington County northeast of Milwaukee has been depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease. This brings the total number of flocks affected in Wisconsin this year to 23, but it’s the...
Less white mold in Wisconsin’s 2022 soybeans
A crop pathologist says the warm and dry weather helped control white mold in Wisconsin’s soybeans. Dr. Damon Smith is with the University of Wisconsin Madison. “Soybean blooms, that’s kind of the time when risk is high for that particular disease. You know, we were fairly warm and dry across much of the state, I mean, there’s going to be some areas of the state that have pockets of white mold and those are pretty typical areas but I’d say in general, it’s going to be a fairly low white mold year this year.”
How Weather in Outer Space Could Cost Farmers $1 Billion
HAYS, Kan. (HPPR/KNS) — Kansas farmers battered by drought and heat now have more weather to worry about — in outer space. An expected surge in solar flares over the next several years will likely send massive bursts of radiation hurtling toward our atmosphere. And that would threaten satellite signals.
Commodity Commission Candidates Must File by Nov. 30
TOPEKA, Kan. – Grain growers in central Kansas who plan to campaign for a seat on one of the state’s five grain commodity commissions — corn, grain sorghum, soybeans, wheat or sunflowers — should be gathering petition signatures now to meet the November 30, 2022, filing deadline.
WSU Awarded $51 Million to Advance Smart Manufacturing in South Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. – The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) announced today will award $51.4 million to Wichita State University to aid in the rapid development and adoption of emerging smart manufacturing technologies for South Kansas. The funding, provided through the American Rescue Plan Build Back...
Kansas Sales, Income Tax Revenue Exceeds Projection for 25th Consecutive Month
TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) — The state of Kansas collected $11 million more sales and income tax revenue in August that predicted by fiscal analysts, officials said Friday. Gov. Laura Kelly said the report indicated Kansas met or exceeded the revenue estimate for the 25th consecutive month. “We are...
