Some Merced residents face utility shut-offs for 1st time since 2020

In the North Valley, residents could now face utility shut-offs for the first time since the pandemic began.

The city says customers with a balance more than 60 days past due may have their water service stopped.

The shut-offs will start next Wednesday, September 7, but payment plans are available.

If you are interested in setting up a payment plan, please email ubpaymentplans@cityofmerced.org, or call 209-385-6841.

To find out if you are eligible for assistance under the ARPA Utility Refief Program, call 209-388-8623.