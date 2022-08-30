Read full article on original website
Long-ago school in Dubuque to feature revamped apartments
Lloyd Singletary will be among panelists featured at the “Let’s talk about housing” event today presented by the Telegraph Herald and Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque. The event will be the first in a series of community conversations. The event will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m....
Dubuque Volunteer Named to Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame
Six local 4-H volunteers were among more than 100 recently inducted into the Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame, including one volunteer from Dubuque County. Paul Vaassen operated a registered Angus beef cattle farm south of Dubuque and has been involved in many aspects of the 4-H, including serving as a leader of the Table Mound Junior Ranchers 4-H Club for more than 15 years. Vaassen conducted yearly fitting and grooming demonstrations to assist young 4-H members in the proper care and preparation of projects for showing at the county fair.
Two Eastern Iowa Happy Joe’s Locations Have Closed For Good
Something is wrong. A trend is continuing and it needs to stop. Happy Joe's Pizza restaurants continue to close and it's getting harder to order my favorite food in the world. A Happy Joe's taco supreme pizza. Yes, I know that other places make taco pizzas. But it is my opinion that no one can touch the magic of a Happy Joe's taco pizza. Unfortunately, two more Eastern Iowa Happy Joe's locations shut their doors this week.
New Luxury Cruise Ship Sails Through Iowa Next Week
Next week, you can witness the debut of a brand new cruise ship here in Iowa, even if you can't afford to hop onboard. The Viking Mississippi cruise ship sets sail on its maiden voyage starting in St. Paul, Minnesota this Saturday, September 3. Its first stop in Iowa is Tuesday, September 6, in Dubuque. According to KWWL, the ship will arrive there at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the American Trust Rivers Edge Plaza in the Port of Dubuque.
Viking Mississippi Cruise Ship Coming to Dubuque This Week
Yet another cruise ship is making its way towards Dubuque. While you're enjoying your 3-day Labor Day weekend, the Viking Mississippi is making its way up the mighty Mississippi river. Viking Mississippi will be making its first stop in Dubuque on Tuesday, September 6 at 11:00 am and will be...
One Person Airlifted After a 4-vehicle Crash North of Platteville on Thursday
A four-vehicle accident near Platteville, Wisconsin on Thursday injured two and closed highway North of Platteville for over 5 hours. According to the Telegraph Herald, 28-year-old Clayon Morby of Salem, Wisconsin had to be extricated from his vehicle. Morby was taken by ambulance to Southwest Health in Platteville, then later airlifted to a Madison, Wisconsin hospital.
Scott County men must pay $90K, clean up 2,000 tires at QC property
A judge has ordered two Scott County men to pay $90,000 in penalties and to clean up an estimated 2,000 tires at a residential property in Davenport. Timothy James Peters and David Omar Mercado must stop depositing tires and remove all tires within 60 days, according to the order by District Judge Tom Reidel, announced Thursday by the Iowa Attorney General’s office. Peters and Mercado had previously been found in default after they failed to respond to a lawsuit filed June 15 by Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, representing the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Dubuque Woman Arrested after Assaulting a Police Officer
A Dubuque woman was arrested on Tuesday at Mercy One Dubuque Medical Center on charges of assault on a person in certain occupations with injury and interference with official acts. Court documents state that 35 year old Sarah Fetter of Cascade, Iowa was arrested around 7 pm on Tuesday after Fetter assaulted a Dubuque Police Officer.
Grain semi rolls over on I-380 near Center Point
Students must have Iowa residency, be first-time students, and live on campus. Slower job growth in August could help lower inflation. Hiring in the U.S. has slowed slightly, which could help the fight to lower inflation.
Clayton County man arrested after allegedly assaulting police officers
Bloomsbury Farm in Atkins unveiled this year’s corn maze on Thursday. Bill's Pizza in Independence to close after 25 years. Bill's Pizza and Smokehouse in Independence is closing. Iowa State Patrol asks for holiday travelers to drive safe. Updated: 4 hours ago. Iowa State Patrol is asking people to...
Man convicted in killing of Chris Bagley now facing charges for alleged attack of inmate
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One of the men convicted for his involvement in the killing of Chris Bagley in 2018 is now facing other charges for allegedly attacking another inmate. Johnny Church, who changed his name from Drew Blahnik, was sentenced to 57 years in prison in December 2021....
