ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
biztimes.biz

Long-ago school in Dubuque to feature revamped apartments

Lloyd Singletary will be among panelists featured at the “Let’s talk about housing” event today presented by the Telegraph Herald and Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque. The event will be the first in a series of community conversations. The event will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m....
DUBUQUE, IA
superhits106.com

Dubuque Volunteer Named to Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame

Six local 4-H volunteers were among more than 100 recently inducted into the Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame, including one volunteer from Dubuque County. Paul Vaassen operated a registered Angus beef cattle farm south of Dubuque and has been involved in many aspects of the 4-H, including serving as a leader of the Table Mound Junior Ranchers 4-H Club for more than 15 years. Vaassen conducted yearly fitting and grooming demonstrations to assist young 4-H members in the proper care and preparation of projects for showing at the county fair.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Two Eastern Iowa Happy Joe’s Locations Have Closed For Good

Something is wrong. A trend is continuing and it needs to stop. Happy Joe's Pizza restaurants continue to close and it's getting harder to order my favorite food in the world. A Happy Joe's taco supreme pizza. Yes, I know that other places make taco pizzas. But it is my opinion that no one can touch the magic of a Happy Joe's taco pizza. Unfortunately, two more Eastern Iowa Happy Joe's locations shut their doors this week.
ELDRIDGE, IA
104.5 KDAT

New Luxury Cruise Ship Sails Through Iowa Next Week

Next week, you can witness the debut of a brand new cruise ship here in Iowa, even if you can't afford to hop onboard. The Viking Mississippi cruise ship sets sail on its maiden voyage starting in St. Paul, Minnesota this Saturday, September 3. Its first stop in Iowa is Tuesday, September 6, in Dubuque. According to KWWL, the ship will arrive there at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the American Trust Rivers Edge Plaza in the Port of Dubuque.
DUBUQUE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Society
Dubuque, IA
Lifestyle
City
Dubuque, IA
State
Washington State
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Dubuque, IA
Society
City
Washington, IA
Q107.5

Viking Mississippi Cruise Ship Coming to Dubuque This Week

Yet another cruise ship is making its way towards Dubuque. While you're enjoying your 3-day Labor Day weekend, the Viking Mississippi is making its way up the mighty Mississippi river. Viking Mississippi will be making its first stop in Dubuque on Tuesday, September 6 at 11:00 am and will be...
DUBUQUE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Scott County men must pay $90K, clean up 2,000 tires at QC property

A judge has ordered two Scott County men to pay $90,000 in penalties and to clean up an estimated 2,000 tires at a residential property in Davenport. Timothy James Peters and David Omar Mercado must stop depositing tires and remove all tires within 60 days, according to the order by District Judge Tom Reidel, announced Thursday by the Iowa Attorney General’s office. Peters and Mercado had previously been found in default after they failed to respond to a lawsuit filed June 15 by Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, representing the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
superhits106.com

Dubuque Woman Arrested after Assaulting a Police Officer

A Dubuque woman was arrested on Tuesday at Mercy One Dubuque Medical Center on charges of assault on a person in certain occupations with injury and interference with official acts. Court documents state that 35 year old Sarah Fetter of Cascade, Iowa was arrested around 7 pm on Tuesday after Fetter assaulted a Dubuque Police Officer.
DUBUQUE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Linus Parade#Washington Park#Film Festivals#Diff#Jdiff Boos Brews Event#Moviemaker Magazine

Comments / 0

Community Policy