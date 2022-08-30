Read full article on original website
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
The Clarks at Kickoff Ribfest; Jergel’s Hosts Justin Fabus; Gene the Werewolf at South Park (Fri., 9/1/22)
1) The Clarks continue to build on their foundation of playing solid working-class rock. The group gained a strong local following in the early ’90s gigging at clubs like Graffiti (remember Graffiti?), and has remained together and active long after nearly every other band on the scene during that era called it quits. After over 35 years, 11 albums, countless gigs and zero line-up changes, The Clarks have gone from being a regional favorite to a local institution. And the band members, who formed The Clarks at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, have never forgotten their home turf. Their most recent album is 2018’s, Madly in Love at the End of The World, released on the Clarkhouse Entertainment label. They have several new singles out, “Crush,” “Stay” and “Sugarcane.” Several big annual concerts for The Clarks are the Fayette County Fair (mentioned in their song “Cigarette”), Stage AE, and here at and the Acrisure Stadium Kickoff and Rib Festival. The Borstal Boys open. 7:30 p.m. 100 Art Rooney Ave., North Shore.
Drive-in Movies and Drive-up Ice Creams (Sun., 9/4/22)
Commercial Drive-in Movies and Drive-up Ice Cream and Food Places. Drive-in movie theaters and drive-up restaurants have seen a true renaissance in recent years. Two in those categories that are very well known are Moon Township’s Dependable Drive-In and Jerry’s Curb Service in Bridgewater, Beaver County. Other good drive-ups are Page Dairy Mart (4112 E. Carson St., Becks Run) and Glen’s Custard in Springdale (original location) and Lower Burrell. Local ice cream chain gone international, Bruster’s, has 12 locations in the Pittsburgh area including the original location in Bridgewater. Other drive-in movie screens in the region include: Riverside (Vandergrift), Evergreen (Mt. Pleasant), Brownsville (Grindstone), and Starlight (Butler). So “head out on the highway looking for adventure.” (R.H.)
September 2022 Concert Guide: Ringo, Elton, Shinedown, Post, Buble’, Styx, and REO
Wow, what a great month for concerts in Pittsburgh. Do you like big mega acts? We have for you Elton John, Ringo Starr, Post Malone, and Michael Buble’. In the mood for classic rock? May we propose Styx and REO Speedwagon, Blue Öyster Cult, and Little Feat. Other...
Kennywood and Idlewild Amusement Parks (Sat., 9/3/22)
Some “big-league” cities trumpet the fact that they’ve got a big-league amusement park. The Pittsburgh area can claim two: Kennywood Park, close to the city, and Idlewild, a bit farther out. Both are open for business—wait, make that pleasure—this summer. Check park websites for special attractions and updated health/safety info. Kennywood dates from 1898. It’s known for a world-class collection of mechanized rides, including three classic wooden roller coasters plus the steel-framed Phantom’s Revenge and Steel Curtain. There’s a nice assortment of kiddie rides, too. 4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin.
