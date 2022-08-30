ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

NFL Analysis Network

Colts Discussing Re-Signing Veteran WR T.Y. Hilton

With the Indianapolis Colts preparing for their Week 1 opener against the Houston Texans, the front office could still be looking to make a move or two. At this point in time, the team looks solid on both sides of the ball. However, adding another weapon like veteran free agent wide receiver T.Y. Hilton could make a lot of sense.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
247Sports

Indiana adding a DJ to its football and men's basketball game day experience

DJ GNO (pronounced DJ Know) has been doing Indianapolis Colts and Indiana Pacers games. DJ GNO made the announcement with Angelo Ganote on Fox59 Morning News. “I am officially the DJ for IU men’s football and basketball. I’ll be at every home game this year,” DJ GNO said in a Fox59 segment with Ganote. “… We’re very grateful to be a part of the Hoosier tradition and help rally these guys and get some Ws this year.”
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

2025 DL Michael Thacker holds two early offers

Under head coach Kyle Ralph, a former offensive lineman at the University of North Carolina, New Palestine (Ind.) High School has become one of the top football programs in the state of Indiana. The Dragons consistently pump out Division talent and 2025 defensive tackle Michael Thacker recently picked up his...
NEW PALESTINE, IN

