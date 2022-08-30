DJ GNO (pronounced DJ Know) has been doing Indianapolis Colts and Indiana Pacers games. DJ GNO made the announcement with Angelo Ganote on Fox59 Morning News. “I am officially the DJ for IU men’s football and basketball. I’ll be at every home game this year,” DJ GNO said in a Fox59 segment with Ganote. “… We’re very grateful to be a part of the Hoosier tradition and help rally these guys and get some Ws this year.”

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO