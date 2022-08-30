Read full article on original website
Pastor, 37, walks into police station and CONFESSES to 2019 murder: Reformed drug addict who found Jesus admitted to cops that he killed man, 48, in a fight - and is now helping to find his remains
A Mississippi pastor has made a shocking confession of his own after he walked into his local sheriff's office to admit to killing a man three years ago and then dumping his body. James Eric Crisp, 37, who is a father-of-two, suddenly had a flash of conscience and decided to...
‘It Looks Suspicious’: Searchers Who Found Kiely Rodni Say Her Body Was in Back Seat, Windows Were Down in Her Submerged Upside-Down Vehicle
Volunteers found missing California teen Kiely Mai Rodni, 16, in the back seat of her own sport utility vehicle under 14 feet of water in a reservoir, members of the search and rescue effort said in a YouTube video. The front passenger side window of the vehicle was either “down” or “broken out,” and the rear driver side window was about half open, the video footage indicated. The recording suggested that Rodni’s body was mostly positioned toward the rear passenger side of the vehicle.
Man hospitalized after being shot; Police investigating 2 separate shootings in north Phoenix
As of Friday night, police were investigating two separate shootings in northwest Phoenix that sent one man to the hospital. According to police, one incident happened in the area of 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road when an unknown assailant shot at a man who was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. ...
Man killed after hit-and-run in Maryvale neighborhood
A pedestrian died after a hit-and-run Friday night in Phoenix. Around 7 p.m., police were dispatched to West Indian School Road near 51st Avenue, about a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle, according to Phoenix Police Department. Officers found a male victim, later identified as 40-year-old Tommy Hinton, laying in the road, police said. ...
