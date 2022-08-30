Read full article on original website
Boris Johnson warns UK it’s going to be tough for months to come and into next year as bills soar – as it happened
Outgoing prime minister says the next leader of Conservative party will provide support
Liz Truss' left-wing maths professor father was 'so saddened' about her metamorphosis from anti-monarchist Lib Dem to Tory that he 'could barely bring himself to speak about it'
Liz Truss' left-wing academic father was apparently 'so saddened' at her metamorphosis from an anti-monarchist Lib Dem to a Tory that he finds it difficult to talk about it, according to reports. A former neighbour of maths professor John Truss claims he was 'sometimes furious' and could 'barely bring himself...
Rail union announces new strike date
Rail workers are to stage a fresh 24-hour strike next month in an escalation of the national dispute over pay, job security and conditions.Members of the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) at nine train operating companies as well as Network Rail (NR) will walk out from midday on Monday September 26.The union remains in talks with NR about the possibility of a settlement but is urging Transport Secretary Grant Shapps to intervene in a bid to break the deadlock.The strike action will coincide with the Labour Party conference in Liverpool.💥TSSA will hold a country wide 24-hour strike next month over...
Liz Truss may trigger article 16 days after becoming PM, amid Brexit row
Liz Truss may trigger article 16 proceedings against the European Union within days of becoming prime minister, as a legal war with Brussels looms over the Northern Ireland protocol. The foreign secretary and Tory leadership frontrunner is understood to have received fresh advice from trade and legal experts about invoking...
Thousands of NHS staff to leave because they can’t afford to travel to work, chiefs warn
Thousands of NHS community staff who rely on cars for work will be forced to leave their jobs and pursue other careers as they cannot afford soaring petrol prices, chiefs have warned.Community services could lose eight per cent of staff in the next year, with NHS chiefs warning this will impact access to care for the most vulnerable children and adults, according to a survey shared with The Independent.Under the latest estimates for annual energy prices, workers on the lowest salaries will be expected to spend a third of their monthly income on fuel, while an analysis of NHS...
No one should be cut off if they can’t afford energy bills, says Zahawi
The chancellor, Nadhim Zahawi, has said households should not be cut off if they cannot afford their energy bills, as the Treasury examines a range of options to help consumers cope with the cost of living crisis. Zahawi promised that the government would expand on the £37bn package of aid...
Queen to see in new UK leader in Scotland for first time
LONDON (AP) — In a first, Queen Elizabeth II will remain in Scotland, where she is taking her summer break, to receive Britain’s outgoing Prime Minster Boris Johnson and his successor next week, royal officials said Wednesday. The 96-year-old monarch traditionally holds audiences with outgoing and incoming prime ministers at Buckingham Palace, her official London residence. This will be the first time in her 70-year reign the monarch appoints a new prime minister away from Buckingham Palace. Officials said Johnson will travel to Balmoral Castle, the queen’s summer holiday home in the Scottish Highlands, to formally tender his resignation on Tuesday. His replacement — either Foreign Secretary Liz Truss or former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak, the two finalists in the Conservative Party leadership race — will also make the trip on the same day and be asked by the queen to form a new government. The queen, who celebrated her Platinum Jubilee this year, has been having mobility problems and has cancelled some engagements in recent months. She now regularly uses a walking stick.
Where does Boris Johnson stand in the pantheon of modern British prime ministers?
The jury’s out”, to use a fashionable phrase, on Boris Johnson's position in a notional league table of prime ministers – and almost literally so as the House of Commons Committee on Privileges is yet to deliver its verdict on whether Johnson knowingly misled parliament about “Partygate”. If they find he did - and the judgement will likely be a bit fuzzy - and, basically, he was indeed guilty of lying to MPs then that is traditionally a resigning-in-disgrace matter. Of course he’ll no longer be PM but he would be under moral if not political pressure to quit the...
Liz Truss - live: Spending plan ‘risks £60bn black hole’ and police plan ‘meaningless’
Liz Truss's plans for the economy could reportedly contribute to a huge black hole in the public finances by the middle of the decade.Inflation, the rising cost of government debt, defence spending and the foreign secretary’s planned tax cuts could see up £60 billion wiped from the public purse, according to an analysis by the Financial Times.Ms Truss is the favourite to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister next week after the winner of the Conservative Party leadership contest is announced.During the campaign, Ms Truss pledged to reduce murders and other violent crime by 20 per cent within two...
Amazon workers threaten strike action in row over 35p-an-hour pay rise after 300 staff in Coventry warehouse voted that they are prepared to take industrial action
Amazon is facing the threat of industrial action by some of its workers over pay. The GMB union said more than 300 employees at an Amazon warehouse in Coventry voted in a consultative ballot that they are prepared to take action. A formal strike ballot would have to be held...
Channel 4: Production companies urge next PM to rethink privatisation
A letter to Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak asking them to reconsider plans to privatise Channel 4 has been signed by more than 750 UK production companies. Organised by trade body Pact, the open letter urges the next prime minister to reconsider privatisation, saying it would have a "devastating impact".
Liz Truss criticised by police chief as UK waits for leadership ballot results -OLD
Liz Truss faced fresh criticism as the ballot to pick the UK’s next prime minister closed, with a police chief describing some of her policies on law and order as “meaningless”.Chief constable of Dyfed-Powys Police, Richard Lewis, wrote in The Guardian that while some of the leadership frontrunner’s proposals might make “attractive headlines”, such ideas are “meaningless without further explanation from the Tory leadership hopeful”.“Police performance is complex, and, despite Truss’s view that chief constables of “failing forces” should appear before the national policing board (a meeting that does not enjoy legal status) to account for poor outcomes, well-established methods...
‘He’s taking the mickey’: Boris Johnson criticised for suggesting people buy £20 kettle to save £10 in electricity bills
People have taken to social media to criticise outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson for suggesting Britons buy a £20 kettle to save £10 in electricity bills over the next 12 months.Speaking in Suffolk on Thursday (1 September), Johnson said: “If you have an old kettle which takes ages to boil, it may cost you £20 to replace it – but if you get a new one, you’ll save £10 a year every year on your electricity bill.”The UK is currently experiencing a cost of living crisis which is set to worsen as energy price caps surpass £3,500 in October.Twitter...
Liz Truss response to Pakistan floods denounced as ‘risible’
The UK’s official response to devastating floods in Pakistan has been denounced as “risible” by parliament’s international development committee.In a letter to foreign secretary Liz Truss, IDC chair Sarah Champion said that the support of up to £1.5m announced last week amounts to less than 5p for each person affected by extreme rainfall which has destroyed at least 700,000 homes.Ms Champion said she was embarrassed by the “pathetically small” level of assistance offered. And she said that the decision to deduct the sum from existing support to Pakistan meant that the UK was effectively providing “nothing”.She demanded an urgent...
Truss’s pledges ‘to contribute to £60bn hole in UK budget’
Liz Truss’s tax cut and defence spending pledges, coupled with spiralling inflation and the growing cost of government debt, will create a £60bn hole in the public finances by 2026, according to calculations by the Financial Times.The frontrunner is expected to unveil an emergency budget, including her controversial planned tax cuts, within weeks if she is unveiled as the next prime minister on Monday.She has also said she wants to raise spending on defence to 3 per cent of GDP. But her plans have attracted vitriol even from former cabinet colleagues. Rishi Sunak,...
Boris Johnson's been stripped of power, but Britain's PM could be plotting a comeback
As Boris Johnson's time in Downing Street comes to an end next week, Westminster watches are privately speculating what he might do next.
Boris Johnson attempts legal fightback against partygate probe
Downing Street is attempting a legal fightback against a Commons investigation into whether Boris Johnson misled Parliament, in a move branded “very odd” by critics.Although he is due to leave No 10 next week, the Privileges Committee is going ahead with its inquiry into whether Mr Johnson committed a contempt of Parliament by telling the House on several occasions that there were no lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street.Legal advice on the investigation commissioned by the Government from leading barrister Lord Pannick is expected to be published on Friday, in a highly unusual move.The crossbench peer will suggest that a ruling...
Boris Johnson hands author of book on his ‘wit and wisdom’ plum job overseeing peerages
Boris Johnson has been accused of cronyism after handing the author of a book about the “wit and wisdom of Boris Johnson” a plum job overseeing peerages.Harry Mount – editor of the Oldie magazine and contributor to the Daily Telegraph and the Daily Mail – will take a position as an independent member of the House of Lords Appointments Commission.Labour said Mr Johnson was guilty of “pure arrogance” – claiming that the caretaker PM was using his final days in office to “hand out more jobs for the boys”.Mr Mount – author of The Wit and Wisdom of Boris...
Union says it will ‘shut down’ rail network with more strikes after talks fail
Tens of thousands of railway workers will stage fresh strikes in a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said its members at Network Rail and 14 train operators will walk out on September 15 and 17.The union said more than 40,000 of its members will strike, warning it will “effectively shut down” the rail network.Network Rail and the train operating companies have shown little interest this past few weeks in offering our members anything new in order for us to be able to come to a negotiated settlementRMT general secretary Mick LynchA series...
