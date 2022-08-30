Often marked by a heightened consciousness of crime, today’s communities have been gripped by a profound sense of insecurity. Scholars have frequently argued that ideas of risk and uncertainty have become central organizing principles; so much so that they are now structuring social institutions. Consequently, crime control practices and policies have made predicting, identifying, and effectively managing behaviors that signal risk a central objective. A growing literature demonstrates that this need for efficiency, safety, and security has also transformed governance within schools. The actions of youth at school have increasingly become governed by two systems of control – that of the school and now, the criminal justice apparatus.

RICHMOND, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO