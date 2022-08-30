Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
Music Interviews
This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross. (SOUNDBITE OF ISAAC HAYES SONG, "THEME FROM SHAFT") DAVIES: The movie "Shaft" helped launched the blaxploitation genre of the '70s. The Academy Award-winning theme was composed and performed by Isaac Hayes. In the '60s, Hayes helped shape the sound of Memphis soul music as a songwriter, arranger, producer and singer for Stax Records. He co-wrote Hits for Sam & Dave, Carla Thomas and Johnnie Taylor. Then he started making his own albums, which featured his singing and slow, soulful raps. During the years Hayes wasn't recording, he was acting. He was featured in Keenen Ivory Wayans Black action satire "I'm Gonna Git Get You Sucka," and Mel Brooks' "Robin Hood," Mario Van Peebles' "Posse" and the comedy "It Could Happen To You." Terry spoke with Isaac Hayes in 1994.
soultracks.com
B.B. King's granddaughter, Val B. King, shines with Najee on "Ooh You"
(August 30, 2022) Val B. King is the granddaughter of the legendary blues guitarist B.B. King. However, Val B. King asserts her individuality on her latest album, So Many Ways, even when singing the tune that is her grandfather’s best known and biggest hit, “The Thrill Is Gone,” which she reimagines as a fusion of funk and R&B.
Music for Four Guitars
Bill Orcutt’s career has been as winding as his approach to the guitar. Formerly of the Miami noise group Harry Pussy, he has played free improv with musicians like percussionist Chris Corsano, recorded a string of solo guitar records, and even coded open-source software. On Music for Four Guitars, he takes another new direction. It’s a rigidly structured quartet for multitracked electric guitars that weaves tiny rhythmic phrases into expansive tapestries, drawing on the tenets of early minimalism and New York guitar groups like Glenn Branca Ensemble, and adding bluesy riffs and taut, distorted tones to the mix.
NPR
Smokey Robinson / Isaac Hayes
Our week of archival music interviews continues with Smokey Robinson, one of the greatest soul singers ever, and one of the most important figures in the development of Motown Records. He spoke with Terry Gross in 2006. The movie Shaft helped launch the blaxploitation genre of the '70s. The academy...
RELATED PEOPLE
Watch Hank Williams Jr. Belt Out His Father’s Country Classic, “Your Cheatin’ Heart”
“Your Cheatin’ Heart” is one of those songs that defines classic country music. Steel guitar, heartbreak, heavy twang, and vocal slides as the lyrics are belted out. Hank Williams wrote the song in 1952. He got the inspiration for the lyrics while describing his ex-wife as a ‘cheating heart’ to his current fiancée, on a car ride from Nashville, Tennessee, to Shreveport, Louisiana.
6 Songs You Didn’t Know George Harrison Wrote for Other Artists
Though a majority of The Beatles’ songs were written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney, George Harrison accumulated hundreds of songs he had written for the band that never made the cut. Still, the guitarist managed to squeeze one or two songs onto Beatles albums, beginning with his first credited song with the band, “Don’t Bother Me,” off their second album, With the Beatles, and later on with Help! tracks “I Need You” and “You Like Me Too Much.”
The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger Once Said Sympathy for the Devil’ was “Sort of a Bob Dylan Song”
Mick Jagger once described 'Sympathy for the Devil' as something close to what Bob Dylan might do, and he's not too far off.
Johnny Cash Once Gave His Bass Player Money For Lessons When He Realized The Guy Couldn’t Play Upright Bass
You’re a struggling musician who is looking to make some cash in anyway possible, playing small gigs with some house bands here and there. Then, all of a sudden your buddy recommends you to arguably the most influential and recognizable country artists of all time…. Well that’s exactly what...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mable John Dies: First Female Solo Artist Signed By Motown Records Founder Was 91
Mable John, who recorded for Motown and Stax and later worked with Ray Charles, died Aug. 25 at her home in Los Angeles. Her nephew, Kevin John, confirmed the death, but did not give a cause. She was 91. “We loved her and she was a kind person,” Kevin John said of his aunt, the older sister of R&B star Little Willie John. John had a rich career in music. She was the first solo female artist signed to Motown (then Tamla Records) by Berry Gordy Jr. and recorded the songs “Who Wouldn’t Love A Man Like That,” “Actions Speak Louder Than Words,”...
7 of the Best Rock Songs from the ’70s
While many were dancing to disco music in the 1970s, the era also rang out with cries of we will, we will rock you and murmurings of “Stairway to Heaven.” Consequently, rock music had a unique period of growth in the ’70s in the sense that several of its subgenres—like arena rock—began to achieve a different type of popularity. So, to explore some of the decade’s finest, check out just seven of the best rock songs from the ’70s here below.
The Moody Blues albums you should definitely own
Originally just another R&B band, through innovation the Moody Blues would create one of the sounds of the late 60s/early 70s
Jimi Hendrix Shocked The Monkees’ Songwriter While Performing ‘Foxy Lady’ and ‘Purple Haze’
The Monkees' songwriter said Jimi Hendrix performed "Foxy Lady" and "Purple Haze" while dressed in a "subversive" manner. Both songs became hits.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jimmy Page Once Said Led Zeppelin’s Debut Album Came Together in an Astonishing Amount of Time
Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page once said the debut album, 'Led Zeppelin I,' took almost no time to put together.
George Harrison Started The Beatles’ Backward Music, According to Engineer Richard Lush
George Harrison started The Beatles' backward music, according to the band's engineer, Richard Lush.
On This Day: Hank Williams Records ‘Moanin’ the Blues’ in 1950
Hank Williams is one of the most iconic performers in country music history. For many fans of the genre, his name is synonymous with the words “classic country” for good reason. Over the course of his short career, Hank recorded songs that landed all over the spectrum of human emotion. However, many would agree that he was at his best when he was singing about heartache. Songs like “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry”, “Your Cold, Cold Heart” and “Moanin’ the Blues” are iconic examples of his poetic approach to pain.
The Meaning Behind “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” by George Harrison
Between February and April of 1968, The Beatles embarked on a transcendental meditation retreat and course with Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in Rishikesh, India. During their spiritual respite, the songs of their ninth album, The Beatles (the White Album), started taking form. John Lennon and Paul McCartney would often meet secretly to write in between meditative breaks, while George Harrison, who had been squeezing in typically two or more of his own songs on prior Beatles records, was also becoming a more prolific songwriter—even writing for other artists—as well as a musician, during this time.
NPR
Ezra Furman on her latest 'All Of Us Flames'
EZRA FURMAN: (Singing) I told you on the phone. I told you I was trouble, man. SIMON: She largely wrote her new album, "All Of Us Flames," during the early pandemic, a time when, yes, a lot of people thought life as we knew it was over. But her music reminds us that many people, especially those who face persecution and marginalization, have been facing their own apocalypses forever, and they learned to persevere together. Ezra Furman joins us now. Thanks so much for being with us.
NPR
New Music Friday: The best releases out on Sept. 2
The 25-year-old English singer-songwriter Yungblud (aka Dominic Richard Harrison) has made his name working with some of the biggest stars in radio-friendly pop and rock, including Halsey, Travis Barker and Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons. Now, Yungblud's self-titled third album finds him coming into his own with an accessible pop-punk sound that leans heavily on big feelings.
NPR
TV review: 'The Patient'
FX's new original series for Hulu, The Patient, features Steve Carell as Alan Strauss, a therapist kidnapped by a new patient who turns out to be a serial killer. Actor Steve Carell plays a therapist taken prisoner by a serial killer in a new dramatic series FX has made for Hulu. It's called "The Patient." NPR TV critic Eric Deggans says Carell delivers some of his finest work yet as a psychologist who learns as much about himself as the murderer he's trying to treat.
Romeo Santos and Justin Timberlake Team Up for New Song ‘Sin Fin’
Romeo Santos teams with Justin Timberlake for the new song “Sin Fin,” off the King of Bachata’s just-released new album Formula Vol. 3. Timberlake sings in both English and Spanish on the single, which was accompanied by an Emil Nava-directed visual. “You already know this love is...
Comments / 1