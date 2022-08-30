PRYOR, Oklahoma - Rocklahoma brings mixed emotions to the town of Pryor. Some look forward to the venue and music while others enjoy people-watching at Walmart. There is also that group who plan to leave town because they want nothing to do with Rocklahoma. Until this year, I have been one that stays at home and often wonders what all the hype is about. This year my perspective has changed. I was given the opportunity to interview the bands and people from far and wide that come to our little town and ask them “what brought you to Pryor, besides the music?” What they told me might surprise you.

PRYOR, OK ・ 14 HOURS AGO