Cherokee Nation’s hosts tribe’s holiday kickoff
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee National Holiday celebrates the signing of the Cherokee Nation Constitution on September 6, 1839 when they rebuilt the Nation after being forced to leave Georgia on the Trail of Tears. Some of the early events include the Cherokee National Holiday Art Show. It’s an...
70th Cherokee Nation Holiday kicks off in Tahlequah
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The 70th Annual Cherokee National Holiday is back and in-person this year!. The Cherokee National Holiday draws more than 100,000 visitors from across the country. The Cherokee National Holiday commemorates the signing of the Cherokee Nation Constitution in 1839, which re-established the tribe’s government in Indian Territory after forced removal from the Cherokees’ original homelands in the Southeast.
Events Kick Off For The 70th Annual Cherokee National Holiday
Tens of thousands of people from around the country are in Tahlequah for the 70th Annual Cherokee National Holiday. The event is back in person after being virtual for two years. The Cherokee National Holiday dates to September 1839 with the re-signing of the Cherokee Nation Constitution. "Which reestablished our...
Renewed Cherokee Heritage Center in the works
PARK HILL – Behind the scenes, an effort is afoot to rebuild and reinvest into the long-treasured but temporarily shuttered Cherokee Heritage Center. “Our vision includes expansive galleries, living history and cultural collections,” said Christy Neuhoff, the Cherokee National Historical Society’s board chairwoman. “We want to have space for cultural demonstrations and community gatherings, programs and performing arts. Of course, it’s not something that will be done quickly. We’re working with an experienced cultural-resource planning firm and interviewing stakeholders to make sure our dreams for the future of the Heritage Center honor our past.”
Watch: Rocklahoma Kicks Off In Pryor
Thousands of people from around the country are in Pryor this Labor Day weekend for Rocklahoma. Organizers expect 20,000 people to roll into the festival each day ready to rock out to 51 bands. Fields covered in tents and RVS, three large stages, and hours of live music are the...
Students in Sand Springs disciplined after racial incidents
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district is deciding what to do after a recent pair of what they're calling "racial incidents." Sand Springs Public Schools officials are dealing with reports of students distributing a "white privilege card" after a Snapchat referencing a "runaway slave" circulated. The school...
Rocklahoma: A Whole New Perspective
PRYOR, Oklahoma - Rocklahoma brings mixed emotions to the town of Pryor. Some look forward to the venue and music while others enjoy people-watching at Walmart. There is also that group who plan to leave town because they want nothing to do with Rocklahoma. Until this year, I have been one that stays at home and often wonders what all the hype is about. This year my perspective has changed. I was given the opportunity to interview the bands and people from far and wide that come to our little town and ask them “what brought you to Pryor, besides the music?” What they told me might surprise you.
Route 66 Motorcycle Chase Comes to Claremore
Approximately 100 vintage motorcycle riders will pass through Claremore on September 17 for the Cross Country Motorcycle Route 66 Chase. This trial of speed, endurance, navigation and knowledge has been specifically designed for riders with motorcycles manufactured between 1930-1960. The motorcyclists will arrive at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum at...
Free Boat Rentals Resume At Peggy's Pond In Gathering Place
After being shut down for about a month, Peggy's Pond at Gathering Place is back open offering a unique summer activity: free kayak and pedal board rentals. However, in August, the kayaks and pedal boards were put on the shelf. Andrea Leitch, Gathering Place vice president of marketing and communications,...
Tulsa-based food bank relying on community support to afford groceries due to inflation
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Dream Center Program Director Marquis Dennis says no matter what, if they have it in the warehouse back room — then its available for anyone who needs it. “Whatever it costs for us we are going to make sure we are there for the...
Tulsa City Council Proposal To Limit Homeless From Certain Places Put On Hold
Proposed ordinances to limit the homeless from blocking sidewalks and the entrances to businesses in Tulsa are on hold as city councilors and nonprofits figure out a way to move forward. In May, the Mayor asked to change city ordinances about people obstructing places like sidewalks. The council decided this...
When there's no home to go to: Tulsa’s downtown homeless shelters are adapting to meet growing demands
Despite years of collaboration between homeless service agencies and shelters, the numbers of those experiencing homelessness continue to rise in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and an affordable housing shortage. Tulsa’s three adult-focused shelters sit within blocks of each other downtown in the Tulsa Arts District. Their leaders discuss...
OK Legal help for parents on school issues
The State of Virginia set a national prairie fire on the relationship between schools, school boards and parents of children attending public schools. Virginia Governor Younkin premised his successful campaign on putting parents in the driver’s seat when it came to education. Oklahoma’s education regulations are complex and designed...
The Crazy Characters & Party People of Rocklahoma 2022!
If you've never made the trip to Pryor, OK. for Rocklahoma you may not know that the people-watching here is as entertaining as the bands. Every imaginable kind and type of person from mild to wild is in attendance. You'll find superheroes, horror icons, cartoon characters, and even Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the elves are regulars. A quick walk through the crowd is all it takes. You never know who or what you'll run into at ROK.
Opioid Awareness Rally Held At Tulsa County Courthouse
A rally was held at the Tulsa County Courthouse today to bring attention to just how deadly fentanyl is and to show the impact the opioid crisis is having on the community. Several families said attending the rally helped them cope with their grief. “Christian was more than a grandson....
Protests over “white privilege cards” being handed out at a Sand Springs high school by a student
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A protest happened in Sand Springs Wednesday over someone handing out cards at Charles Page High School that many are calling racist. The cards are labeled as “white privilege cards” and are sold on Amazon. They’ve been popping up across the country, as well as other parts of Oklahoma, but this is the first time they’ve been seen locally.
Tulsa State Fair looking to hire, less than a month from the fair
TULSA, Okla. — It takes a lot of people and a lot of work to put on the Tulsa State Fair each year at Expo Square. The Tulsa State Fair is looking to hire people in ticket sales, food and beverage, security, parking and more. “Are you interested in being a part of a team that hosts an annual party for over one million guests?” the job posting page reads.
Claremore’s Most Unique: The Belvidere Mansion
The Belvidere Mansion is a unique historical destination in Claremore, Oklahoma. If you are from Claremore, Oklahoma, then you may know there are several historical places that make Claremore unique. From the Will Rogers Memorial to the J.M. Arms and Historical Museum, Claremore is packed with history. One of my favorite places in Claremore is the Belvidere Mansion.
Live Oklahoma severe weather coverage
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A series of strong severe storms moved across much of Oklahoma Wednesday evening. - Advertisement - Multiple tornado outbreaks caused damage in Seminole and Earlsboro. Seminole incurred widespread damage. Currently, there are no reports of significant injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Shelters have...
First two abortion clinics expected to open in Carbondale this month
JACKSON COUNTY - The first two abortion clinics in our region are expected to open their doors by the end of this month. CHOICES Centers for Reproductive Health, based in Memphis, TN and the Tulsa Women’s Clinic, based in Tulsa, OK both expect to begin practice within the next few weeks.
