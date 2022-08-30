ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okmulgee, OK

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Cherokee Nation's hosts tribe's holiday kickoff

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee National Holiday celebrates the signing of the Cherokee Nation Constitution on September 6, 1839 when they rebuilt the Nation after being forced to leave Georgia on the Trail of Tears. Some of the early events include the Cherokee National Holiday Art Show. It’s an...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

70th Cherokee Nation Holiday kicks off in Tahlequah

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The 70th Annual Cherokee National Holiday is back and in-person this year!. The Cherokee National Holiday draws more than 100,000 visitors from across the country. The Cherokee National Holiday commemorates the signing of the Cherokee Nation Constitution in 1839, which re-established the tribe’s government in Indian Territory after forced removal from the Cherokees’ original homelands in the Southeast.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
news9.com

Events Kick Off For The 70th Annual Cherokee National Holiday

Tens of thousands of people from around the country are in Tahlequah for the 70th Annual Cherokee National Holiday. The event is back in person after being virtual for two years. The Cherokee National Holiday dates to September 1839 with the re-signing of the Cherokee Nation Constitution. "Which reestablished our...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

Renewed Cherokee Heritage Center in the works

PARK HILL – Behind the scenes, an effort is afoot to rebuild and reinvest into the long-treasured but temporarily shuttered Cherokee Heritage Center. “Our vision includes expansive galleries, living history and cultural collections,” said Christy Neuhoff, the Cherokee National Historical Society’s board chairwoman. “We want to have space for cultural demonstrations and community gatherings, programs and performing arts. Of course, it’s not something that will be done quickly. We’re working with an experienced cultural-resource planning firm and interviewing stakeholders to make sure our dreams for the future of the Heritage Center honor our past.”
PARK HILL, OK
Okmulgee, OK
Okmulgee, OK
News On 6

Watch: Rocklahoma Kicks Off In Pryor

Thousands of people from around the country are in Pryor this Labor Day weekend for Rocklahoma. Organizers expect 20,000 people to roll into the festival each day ready to rock out to 51 bands. Fields covered in tents and RVS, three large stages, and hours of live music are the...
PRYOR, OK
KOCO

Students in Sand Springs disciplined after racial incidents

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district is deciding what to do after a recent pair of what they're calling "racial incidents." Sand Springs Public Schools officials are dealing with reports of students distributing a "white privilege card" after a Snapchat referencing a "runaway slave" circulated. The school...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Rocklahoma: A Whole New Perspective

PRYOR, Oklahoma - Rocklahoma brings mixed emotions to the town of Pryor. Some look forward to the venue and music while others enjoy people-watching at Walmart. There is also that group who plan to leave town because they want nothing to do with Rocklahoma. Until this year, I have been one that stays at home and often wonders what all the hype is about. This year my perspective has changed. I was given the opportunity to interview the bands and people from far and wide that come to our little town and ask them “what brought you to Pryor, besides the music?” What they told me might surprise you.
PRYOR, OK
moreclaremore.com

Route 66 Motorcycle Chase Comes to Claremore

Approximately 100 vintage motorcycle riders will pass through Claremore on September 17 for the Cross Country Motorcycle Route 66 Chase. This trial of speed, endurance, navigation and knowledge has been specifically designed for riders with motorcycles manufactured between 1930-1960. The motorcyclists will arrive at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum at...
CLAREMORE, OK
tulsatoday.com

OK Legal help for parents on school issues

The State of Virginia set a national prairie fire on the relationship between schools, school boards and parents of children attending public schools. Virginia Governor Younkin premised his successful campaign on putting parents in the driver’s seat when it came to education. Oklahoma’s education regulations are complex and designed...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KLAW 101

The Crazy Characters & Party People of Rocklahoma 2022!

If you've never made the trip to Pryor, OK. for Rocklahoma you may not know that the people-watching here is as entertaining as the bands. Every imaginable kind and type of person from mild to wild is in attendance. You'll find superheroes, horror icons, cartoon characters, and even Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the elves are regulars. A quick walk through the crowd is all it takes. You never know who or what you'll run into at ROK.
PRYOR, OK
news9.com

Opioid Awareness Rally Held At Tulsa County Courthouse

A rally was held at the Tulsa County Courthouse today to bring attention to just how deadly fentanyl is and to show the impact the opioid crisis is having on the community. Several families said attending the rally helped them cope with their grief. “Christian was more than a grandson....
TULSA COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Protests over "white privilege cards" being handed out at a Sand Springs high school by a student

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A protest happened in Sand Springs Wednesday over someone handing out cards at Charles Page High School that many are calling racist. The cards are labeled as “white privilege cards” and are sold on Amazon. They’ve been popping up across the country, as well as other parts of Oklahoma, but this is the first time they’ve been seen locally.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa State Fair looking to hire, less than a month from the fair

TULSA, Okla. — It takes a lot of people and a lot of work to put on the Tulsa State Fair each year at Expo Square. The Tulsa State Fair is looking to hire people in ticket sales, food and beverage, security, parking and more. “Are you interested in being a part of a team that hosts an annual party for over one million guests?” the job posting page reads.
TULSA, OK
moreclaremore.com

Claremore's Most Unique: The Belvidere Mansion

The Belvidere Mansion is a unique historical destination in Claremore, Oklahoma. If you are from Claremore, Oklahoma, then you may know there are several historical places that make Claremore unique. From the Will Rogers Memorial to the J.M. Arms and Historical Museum, Claremore is packed with history. One of my favorite places in Claremore is the Belvidere Mansion.
CLAREMORE, OK
blackchronicle.com

Live Oklahoma severe weather coverage

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A series of strong severe storms moved across much of Oklahoma Wednesday evening. - Advertisement - Multiple tornado outbreaks caused damage in Seminole and Earlsboro. Seminole incurred widespread damage. Currently, there are no reports of significant injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Shelters have...
OKLAHOMA STATE
wfcnnews.com

First two abortion clinics expected to open in Carbondale this month

JACKSON COUNTY - The first two abortion clinics in our region are expected to open their doors by the end of this month. CHOICES Centers for Reproductive Health, based in Memphis, TN and the Tulsa Women’s Clinic, based in Tulsa, OK both expect to begin practice within the next few weeks.
TULSA, OK

