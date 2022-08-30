Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL
After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
fantasypros.com
Jason Huntley signs with Steelers' practice squad
The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed RB Jason Huntley to their practice squad, picking him up from the Philadelphia Eagles. (Teresa Varley, Steelers.com) Huntley was released during the final wave of Philadelphia's cuts after two years with the team. A former fifth-rounder from New Mexico State, Huntley has seen limited action so far in his career. He posted career-high numbers last season in Philadelphia, toting 13 carries for 51 yards. Huntley provides depth to a young Steelers backfield but likely won't see the field much.
fantasypros.com
Joey Meneses collects four hits, drives in four runs Thursday against A's
Joey Meneses went 4-for-6 Thursday, singling three times, homering, scoring two runs, and driving in four runs in the Nationals' 7-5 win over the A's. Meneses continues to stay hot at the plate for the Nationals, posting a 1.107 OPS with six runs scored, one home run, and seven runs batted in over his last seven games. The 30-year-old is hitting .354 with 18 runs scored, seven home runs, and 15 runs batted in through 25 games this season.
fantasypros.com
Bailey Falter leaves Wednesday's start with groin tightness
Falter had pitched very well in the game, allowing just one run on five hits with six strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings. With Zack Wheeler set to return on Tuesday, it was unclear if Falter would get another start regardless of his injury. Hold him for now but if he'll miss any time or it turns out he loses his spot in the rotation, feel free to move on.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fantasypros.com
O.J. Howard visits with Texans Thursday
There were reports that Howard was expected to sign with the Bengals after meeting with them on Wednesday, but it looks like he will continue his search for a new team. The tight end hauled in just 14 catches last season in Tampa Bay for 135 yards and one score. If he signs with Houston, the 27-year-old will slot behind Brevin Jordan in the depth chart and may see some solid playing time given his experience.
fantasypros.com
Matt Carpenter yet to resume baseball activities
Matt Carpenter has not resumed baseball activities and is back at home resting, per manager Aaron Boone. He is expected to have 1-2 weeks of no weight bearing on his foot and then will be sent for further testing. (MLB.com) Fantasy Impact:. Carpenter has been out of action since fracturing...
Titans Keep the Faith Following Kern's Departure
The recently-released punter led a pre-game prayer and served as an example of faith in action that inspired and motivated teammates for years.
fantasypros.com
Deebo Samuel (knee) misses practice Thursday
Deebo Samuel missed practice on Thursday but did participate in conditioning work on the side as he continues to deal with a bone bruise behind his knee according to the San Jose Mercury News’ Cam Inman. (Cam Inman, San Jose Mercury News) Fantasy Impact:. Samuel has not participated in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fantasypros.com
Russell Wilson and Broncos agree on five-year contract extension Thursday
The new deal now has Wilson with the Broncos for seven total years. The 33-year-old quarterback is set to enter his first year with the Broncos. This should definitely raise the stock of his current WR core in dynasty leagues. Wilson currently ranks as QB8 in ECR, according to FantasyPros.
fantasypros.com
Josh Hader earns a save Wednesday in win over Giants
Josh Hader was called upon to protect a one-run lead in the ninth inning. He did so, striking out a batter and allowing a hit for his 30th save of the season in a 5-4 win over the Giants. Fantasy Impact:. Well this was a bit of a surprise. I...
fantasypros.com
Jameson Williams 'on track' in recovery from torn ACL
Jameson Williams is recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered late in his last season at the University of Alabama, it appears that things are going well in his recovery so far. (Benjamin Raven) Fantasy Impact:. The Lions have made it clear that Williams won't be rushed back, and...
fantasypros.com
Darrell Henderson set to go for regular season
According to ESPN NFL Nation's Sarah Barshop, the Los Angeles Rams' head coach Sean McVay called RB Darrell Henderson "good to go" at practice today after dealing with soft-tissue injuries. (Sarah Barshop on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Henderson may be in for a larger role this season than people expect. He...
fantasypros.com
Harold Landry tears ACL on Wednesday
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Tennessee Titans edge rusher Harold Landry tore his ACL on Wednesday and will be out for the season. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Landry made the Pro Bowl last year with a 12-sack season and was paid handsomely for it in the offseason. The Titans aimed to keep the pair of him and edge rusher Bud Dupree, but this will force young defensive players like Rashad Weaver to step up. The Titans DST is currently going on average as the DST20, but there isn't a lot of upside with the unit right now.
fantasypros.com
Kenny Golladay underwent unspecified medical procedure this offseason
Kenny Golladay expects to bounce back from an underwhelming first season in New York following an unspecified medical procedure this offseason according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. (Jordan Raanan, ESPN.com) Fantasy Impact:. Golladay was reportedly not moving well at times during training camp after not participating in OTA’s and this...
fantasypros.com
Final Half-PPR Mock Draft: Round By Round Analysis, Breakouts & Busts (Ep. 936)
Joey P., Big Pod Energy, The Oracle, and Chris Raybon (Action Network) compete in a 10-team, 16-round half-PPR mock draft against our fans! Listen in as they try to pick the best rosters while explaining their process and picks in every round! Who should you pick to dominate your drafts? The Pros will tell you! Who comes away with the best team? Stay tuned to find out!
fantasypros.com
MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Friday (9/2) PREMIUM
Friday is a night stacked with MLB games. As a result, the main DFS slate at DraftKings and FanDuel has 13 games, beginning at 7:05 pm ET with the Athletics at the Orioles. Below, find out which pitchers, stacks, studs and values/punts stand out from the pack on the robust slate.
Comments / 0