According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Tennessee Titans edge rusher Harold Landry tore his ACL on Wednesday and will be out for the season. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Landry made the Pro Bowl last year with a 12-sack season and was paid handsomely for it in the offseason. The Titans aimed to keep the pair of him and edge rusher Bud Dupree, but this will force young defensive players like Rashad Weaver to step up. The Titans DST is currently going on average as the DST20, but there isn't a lot of upside with the unit right now.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO