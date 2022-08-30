ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernalillo, NM

KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico September 2 – September 8

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 2 – Sept. 8 around New Mexico. Aug. 26 – Sept. 2 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Greyson F

New Mexican Restaurant From Albuquerque Now Open

A New Mexican restaurant is now open.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Metro Phoenix might have an abundance of Mexican restaurants, but when it comes to those who love the Hatch green chili and natural ingredients of New Mexican cuisine, there aren’t as many options. However, all of that has now changed, as a restaurant from Albuquerque has finally made the trek over to the Copper State and opened its front doors here in the Valley.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
visitalbuquerque.org

Albuquerque's Sights, Sounds & Scents of Fall

While the fall season is loved by many all over the world, Albuquerque lights up for this highly-anticipated time of year and transforms into one of the most magical places in the world, providing visitors and locals alike with unique experiences specific to autumn that you just won't find elsewhere. Albuquerque’s cool, crisp fall season is filled with hot air balloon-speckled skies, the smell of freshly roasting green chile, soul-warming hot beverages and seasonal craft beers flavored with local ingredients, exciting seasonal events, glowing golden Cottonwood trees along the Bosque, one-of-a-kind state fair food and fun, and gorgeous sunny days. One of the most fulfilling ways to see these #TrueABQ autumn favorites is through the eyes (and Instagram lens!) of Albuquerque's visitors and locals. Below is a photo gallery packed with wanderlust-inspiring, beautiful fall Albuquerque images straight from social media users just like you!
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newmexicomagazine.org

Things to Do This Labor Day Weekend

This Labor Day weekend, burn your gloom at Zozobra, tour artists' studios in Chama, Silver City, and Taos, and get festive at the Harvest Wine Festival, Hatch Chile Festival, Wagon Mound Bean Day, and Gate City Music Festival. 1 Burn your gloom. Say goodbye to all the sorrows of 2022...
Lifestyle
KRQE News 13

Roadrunner population is booming in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s not hard to spot a Roadrunner nowadays.”By my house and by everywhere. We have a lot of them,” Liam Montoya of Albuquerque said. The Roadrunner is one of the few species increasing in population. “You’ll see them riding on the sidewalk, you’ll see them in the street, but mostly I have […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

PHOTOS: Old Man Gloom throughout the years

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The burning of Zozobra has been a favorite New Mexico tradition since 1924. The marionette stands 50 ft. tall and is said to be the physical representation of all the negative energy that humans put out into the world, which eventually gets destroyed in a fire that represents the crowd’s positive energy. The Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe puts on the annual event the weekend before Labor Day at Fort Marcy Park.
SANTA FE, NM
The Fork: C'mon Get Happy

The Fork: C’mon Get Happy

More than one reader has told us in recent weeks how they’re always looking for a good Santa Fe Happy Hour (is that something we should capitalize?), and we’ve heard you loud and clear: You’re cheap. Jay-kay, but we’ve heard from a lot of other people who believe Happy Hours are a scam. We’re kind of like, “Whatever, dude, a buck off is a buck off,” but we’ve definitely heard that it’s a good idea to pay right away, drink to drink, so your server won’t be like, “Sure, you ordered that drink at 3:57 pm, but you’re paying at 4:01 pm, and so that’ll be $4 instead of $3.” Anyway, if you so badly need to save that buck, maybe you’ve got bigger problems, but either way, we’ve done some research into local Happy Hours and have thrown some together below from various areas of town. Keep in mind, please, that this is a totally non-exhaustive list, it’s just some places we wouldn’t mind having afternoon nachos and a beer or whatever. And also, if you’re a rapper, think about using the words “various areas” in your next sick track. These are not presented in any order, just be cool. (And yes, we are gonna go ahead and capitalize “Happy Hour.”)
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

State of emergency declared for Village of Cuba

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an emergency declaration for the Village of Cuba Friday. Cuba’s water system infrastructure is damaged and the declaration provides funding to help residents of the community. The order gives $400,000 to help the community by providing supplementary drinking water for the affected residents. The water […]
CUBA, NM
KRQE News 13

SFNF giving out free firewood permits

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest, along with the Carson National Forest announced Friday that districts hit the hardest by the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire will be issuing free personal-use firewood permits. People will be able to get up to give cords of dead and down timber. SFNF permits will be valid […]
LAS VEGAS, NM
lascruces.com

Kick your cooking up a notch with Johnny Vee at Las Cosas

Since living in Las Cruces, once a year I’ve made a trip to Santa Fe for vacation. It is a lovely place to be: somewhat cooler, and, during the heat of our summer, a great escape. One of my “must-visits” in Santa Fe is Las Cosas Kitchen Shoppe and Cooking School in the DeVargas Center on Paseo de Peralta. The store is a cook’s dream! They have specialty gadgets and every type of pot, pan, griddle, coffee maker, china, glassware, and knife. There is always a “gadget of the month” and usually a sale on one of the top brands they carry.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe to clear unsheltered camps across the city

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is reversing course on its policy for clearing homeless and unsheltered encampments. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the city “deprioritized” removing encampments, but officials say they’re now going back to removing camps. “It’s imperative that we find real solutions to unsheltered camping,” Kyra Ochoa, the director of […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Zozobra: What you need to know before heading out

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 98th burning of Zozobra is Friday night at Fort Marcy Park in Santa Fe. This is a rain or shine event but the weather might force an earlier or later start to the festivities. Gates will open at 4:00 p.m. but what out for road closures ahead of that. Bishops […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

New look coming to abandoned UNM frat houses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A couple of abandoned boarded-up fraternity houses on UNM’s campus may finally be coming down with the plans potentially giving the school a different look. UNM students say the abandoned fraternity house at 1801 Mesa Vista is a bit of an eyesore with some describing it as a magnet for trouble and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Affordable homes getting harder to find in Rio Rancho

New homes seem to be completed daily, with these awaiting roofing work in Broadmoor Heights, between Idalia Road and Paseo del Volcan, with Pulte Homes the builder. (Gary Herron/Observer) Once heralded as the ideal place for a young family or newlyweds seeking their first home — avoiding high prices in...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Bernalillo County preps for free East Mountain community party

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s time to party in the East Mountains, for free! Bernalillo County’s annual 2022 East Mountain Celebration kicks off later this month, on Sunday, September 25, 2022. The purpose of this event is to celebrate the community in the East Mountains, however, organizers say everyone is welcome to come and enjoy, no […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Frida Kahlo exhibit coming to Albuquerque

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After the highly successful exhibit of Beyond Van Gogh, Frida Kahlo the influential Mexican artist is getting similar treatment at the Immersive Pavilion in the Sawmill District. It’s a lot like the recent Beyond Van Gogh Exhibit with full room-sized projections. Except this exhibit does not focus on the artist’s work itself, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

