Chat-l is now CommunityChat-l and open to ALL DeLand Employees. In keeping with the OurKINDofStetson initiative, the One Stetson philosophy, the efforts to break down walls and encourage collegial communication and with the goal of being as inclusive as possible, Chat-l will now be open to all employees (faculty, staff, administration) and retirees on the DeLand campus, inclusive of all from the DeLand campus who wish to participate. It is being renamed CommunityChat-l, but the email address for it will remain [email protected]. The list will remain unmoderated, but with the expectation that all posts remain collegial and respectful.

