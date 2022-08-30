Barbarita Calderon, 93, of Cuero, passed away on Aug. 31, 2022 at home surrounded by her sisters and family. She was born Dec. 4, 1928 to the late Antonio and Juanita Alvarez. On Jan. 31, 1948 she married the love of her life Ralph Calderon. They were married 39 years before he passed away in 1987.

CUERO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO