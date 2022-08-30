ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

Mexico Denounces Attack on Argentina VP, Hails Her 'Miraculous' Escape

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday condemned an attempted shooting on Thursday of Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, saying she had had a "miraculous" escape. The incident, which Argentina's economy minister called an assassination attempt, occurred Thursday evening near Fernandez de Kirchner's home,...
AMERICAS
US News and World Report

Russian Gas Cut Pushes Euro Toward New Lows

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The euro fell and was testing a two-decade low on Monday after Russia's indefinite closure of its main gas supply pipeline to Europe stoked fears of energy shortages, high prices and a hit to growth, while the U.S. dollar index hit a 20-year high. The euro touched...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Zambia Not to Pay Euro Bond Due in September - Finance Minister

LUSAKA (Reuters) -Zambia will not be paying its $750 million euro bond due in September until new terms of payment are agreed between the government and bondholders, its Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane said on Sunday. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday approved a $1.3 billion, 38-month loan programme, a...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Britain Reports Heavy Fighting in Southern Ukraine

(Reuters) - Heavy fighting persists in the southern part of Ukraine including shellings in the Enerhodar district, near the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Britain's defence ministry said on Friday. On Sept. 1, Russia began its strategic military exercises in the east of the country, called the "Vostok" (East) exercises...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Ukraine Dispatches Its Biggest Grain Convoy of U.N. Deal So Far - Ministry

(Reuters) - Ukraine said it had dispatched its biggest convoy of grain vessels under a U.N.-brokered deal so far after 13 ships set sail from its ports on Sunday carrying 282,500 tonnes of agricultural products to foreign markets. The cargo bound for eight countries was loaded at the Black Sea...
WORLD
US News and World Report

UK's Business Minister Says Truss Will Aim to Get to 2.5% Trend Growth FT

(Reuters) - Britain's business minister Kwasi Kwarteng believes Liz Truss will make it her aim to get to 2.5% trend growth, if appointed as the prime minister, he wrote in Financial Times on Sunday. Truss, who is the front-runner to become the next prime minister, will be "fiscally responsible" and...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Seven Colombia Police Killed in Deadliest Attack Since Leftist Took Office

BOGOTA (Reuters) -Seven police officers were killed in an explosives attack in western Colombia on Friday, the government said, the deadliest attack on security forces since President Gustavo Petro took office promising to end the country's nearly 60-year conflict. Petro, a former member of the M-19 guerrilla, has pledged to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Germany's Gas Situation Is Tense and Could Worsen, Regulator Says

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's gas supply situation is currently guaranteed but the situation is tense and further deterioration cannot be ruled out, the country's network regulator said after Russia's Gazprom extended an outage of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. Russia scrapped a Saturday deadline to resume flows via the pipeline,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Reports: 4 Feared Dead in Private Jet Crash in Baltic Sea

HELSINKI (AP) — Four passengers aboard a private jet traveling from Spain to Germany were feared dead after the plane crashed into the Baltic Sea off Latvia's coast on Sunday, according to Swedish and German media reports. The Cessna Citation 551 jet, which had taken off from the Spanish...
ACCIDENTS
US News and World Report

Tens of Thousands Protest in Prague Against Czech Government, EU and NATO

PRAGUE (Reuters) - An estimated 70,000 people protested in Prague against the Czech government on Saturday, calling on the ruling coalition to do more to control soaring energy prices and voicing opposition to the European Union and NATO. Organisers of the demonstration from a number of far-right and fringe political...
PROTESTS
US News and World Report

At AmeriCup, USA Basketball Gets Caught in a Rain Delay

RECIFE, Brazil (AP) — USA Basketball needed a win Sunday at the AmeriCup tournament and was well on the way to making that happen. That is, until it rained. The Americans’ game against Venezuela was postponed at halftime with the U.S. leading 48-21. Heavy rain caused multiple leaks inside the Geraldo Magalhães Sports Gymnasium, prompting officials to determine that the game could not be resumed safely.
BASKETBALL
US News and World Report

India Agency Searches Payment Firms in Chinese Lending Probe

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's federal financial crime-fighting agency said on Saturday it was searching the premises of online payment companies as part of an investigation of Chinese-controlled firms and individuals suspected of illicit lending practices. The payment companies included Razorpay Pvt Ltd, Cashfree Payments and Paytm Payment Services Ltd, the...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Strikes Crete, Greece Region - EMSC

(Reuters) - A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck Greece on Saturday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake's epicentre was Crete and was 2 km (1.2 miles) below the earth's surface, the EMSC said. (Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

'No Time to Waste on Brexit': EU Uneasy About Truss as UK Leader

PARIS/LONDON/BERLIN (Reuters) - Europe is anticipating the prospect of Liz Truss as Britain's next prime minister with a mixture of irritation and unease: diplomats say that with the war in Ukraine and rampant inflation, the last thing they need is another Brexit battle. Frontrunner in a ruling Conservative party contest...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Oil Prices Climb More Than $1/bbl Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices jumped more than $1 a barrel on Monday, extending gains as investors eyed possible moves by OPEC+ producers to tweak production and support prices at a meeting later in the day. Brent crude futures rose $1.43, or 1.5%, to $94.45 a barrel by 0054 GMT...
TRAFFIC
US News and World Report

Border Patrol: 8 Migrants Found Dead in Rio Grande at Texas

At least eight migrants were found dead in the Rio Grande after dozens attempted a hazardous crossing near Eagle Pass, Texas, officials said Friday. U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Mexican officials made the discovery Thursday while responding to a large group of people crossing the river following days of heavy rains that had resulted in particularly swift currents. U.S. officials recovered six bodies, while Mexican teams recovered two others, according to a CBP statement.
EAGLE PASS, TX
US News and World Report

Zelenskiy Discusses Urgent Aid, Russia Sanctions With EU Chief

(Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he had called on the EU to urgently allocate its next round of aid to Ukraine and pressed for a new wave of sanctions on Russia in a phone call with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen. "Discussed the allocation...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

U.S. Condemns Assassination Attempt in Argentina -Blinken

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Friday condemned the attempted assassination of Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner a day earlier. "The United States strongly condemns the assassination attempt on Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. "We stand with the Argentine government and people in rejecting violence and hate."
PUBLIC SAFETY

