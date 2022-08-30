Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
unomaha.edu
Bayles to Step Down as Associate Vice Chancellor
Ken Bayles, Ph.D., who had served as associate vice chancellor for research and creative activity, was recently announced as UNMC's next vice chancellor for research. His last day at UNO will be Oct. 1. University of Nebraska at Omaha Chancellor Joanne Li, Ph.D., CFA, has announced that Associate Vice Chancellor...
unomaha.edu
Flag Lowering for Janet Strauss
The UNO flag will be lowered on Tuesday, Sept. 6, in honor of Janet S. Strauss, a longtime donor and advocate of UNO's urban university mission and namesake of the Strauss Performing Arts Center, who passed away on Monday, Aug. 22. search keywords:. flag lowering. donor. Strauss. The University of...
unomaha.edu
Bystander Training: Building a Stronger Maverick Family
Every student attending UNO is required to attend an in-person, peer-informed training by the end of the semester. The training will prepare students to effectively respond to dangerous situations to help keep campus safe. search keywords:. gsrc. student life. wellness. The University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) continually evaluates and...
unomaha.edu
Danyell Price and Joscelyn Vincent Awarded the Prestigious National Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) Scholarship
Danyell Price and Joscelyn Vincent, two students in UNO CBA’s Real Estate and Land Use Economics BSBA concentration, are recent winners of the 2022 National Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) Scholarship. Price and Vincent will be given $5,000 scholarships, as well as attendance at the CREW Convention in Chicago, a paid summer internship, 24-month CREW Network membership, and more. Collectively, the scholarship benefits help boost Price and Vincent’s careers in real estate immediately after graduation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
unomaha.edu
CPACS Student Involvement Focuses on Addressing Community Issues
The fall semester always brings a new level of excitement to campus. Along with classes back in sessions and students back on campus, student organizations are once again fully active after a couple of years of hiatus. Participating in one or more organizations is a great way for a student to explore and develop news skills, add new experiences to a resume, and make life-long friends and career connections.
Comments / 0