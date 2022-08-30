Read full article on original website
Oklahoma City police need help identifying drive-by shooting suspect
Oklahoma City police are asking for the community's help identifying a drive-by shooting suspect.
Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office searches for suspect accused of shooting ex's car
LUTHER, Okla. — The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect accused of shooting his ex's car. Authorities told KOCO 5 that the incident occurred in the 20300 block of North Harrah Road in Luther. The suspect left the scene in a purple Jeep-like vehicle. The sheriff's...
Man Arrested, Accused For Making Bomb Threat At OKC Apartment
An Oklahoma City metro man was arrested and is accused of threatening to bomb his southeast OKC apartment complex. According to court documents, police described 36-year-old Maurice Wilson as being in "..a manic state, screaming about people being devils and holograms in his apartment." He also allegedly tried to grab...
Wanted kidnapping suspect arrested in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man wanted in Elk City on suspicion of kidnapping and child neglect was captured in Oklahoma City. Elk City Police Department officials issued an alert on Dillon Thomas Marshall in mid-August, asking for help locating the suspect. Marshall, 38, was wanted on a handful of charges, including kidnapping and child […]
Man shot outside NW Oklahoma City liquor store, witness who saw shooting jumped in to help
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It was an especially horrifying scene for one witness who saw a man get shot Wednesday off Memorial Road, just west of May Avenue. She also jumped in to help the man after the shooting. “I pulled in, got us in the middle of the...
Edmond father sets up camera after finding footprints outside daughter's room, catches 'Peeping Tom'
EDMOND, Okla. — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a "Peeping Tom" caught on camera looking into an Edmond home. Authorities said an Edmond dad set up an outdoor camera after he found footprints in the dirt outside his teen daughter's bedroom window. The camera captured a man walking up to and looking into a window before walking away.
Man In Custody Following Foot Pursuit In NW OKC
A man is in custody following a foot pursuit Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. The incident started at the Windsor Point Apartments near 44th Street and Windsor Avenye when deputies were trying to serve a felony warrant, according to OCSO. Authorities said...
Oklahoma woman shoots and kills ex-boyfriend during break-in
YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) — A Yukon woman shoots and kills an intruder who is her ex-boyfriend. Police say Sunday morning around 4 a.m., a woman called 9-1-1 after shooting her ex-boyfriend during a break-in and attack. In the 300 block of Spruce Drive detectives say the man broke into...
Barricaded suspect in Oklahoma City taken into police custody after 11 hours
A high-speed chase came to an end in southwest Oklahoma City on Wednesday afternoon.
Barricaded suspect in Wednesday standoff hid in rotted-out part of RV, sheriff says
OKLAHOMA CITY — New details have come out about a standoff that kept Oklahoma County deputies busy throughout the day Wednesday. The incident stemmed from a warrant for drug trafficking. But during a 10-hour standoff, Shawn Wood, the suspect in the case, hid from deputies in more than one...
Choctaw armed suspect at high school football practice was looking for a student, victims mother speaks out
A man with a gun showed up at Choctaws High School’s football practice last week. Thursday, police tell KFOR he was looking for a student.
Murder charge officially filed against suspect who allegedly shot, killed Okla. Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy
Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater officially filed charges Wednesday against the man who allegedly shot and killed Sgt. Bobby Swartz, a deputy with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office.
Court docs, video give further details on shooting of civilian, deputy in Grady County
Warning: This story contains video that may be disturbing to some. - Advertisement - GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR/WFLA) — Security camera footage showed the moment when a woman who was temporarily detained in the back of an Oklahoma police cruiser escaped from her handcuffs and fired at deputies using their own gun.
2 Trapped In Car After Rollover Crash In Choctaw
Multiple agencies responded to a rollover crash where two people are trapped inside a car, police said. Two 17-year-old boys were transported to a local hospital after being freed from the car. The incident crash happened at 16000 SE 29th in Choctaw on Thursday night, said police. Choctaw Police, Harrah...
OKCPD: Man burglarizes laundry room at OKC apartment complex
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police is looking for a man who burglarized an apartment laundry room. Police say the man stole items from an apartment's laundry room near NE 50th and Lincoln. The man has tattoos on his left arm and leg. If anyone recognizes him or...
Bethany police make second arrest after local university lockdown
BETHANY, Okla. — The Bethany police have made a second arrest after a local university was put on lockdown. On Monday, Bethany police arrested a man with felony warrants after they said he hid inside a dorm room on the campus of Southwestern Christian University. That dorm room belonged...
Cleveland County Law Enforcement Searching For Missing Man
A search team assembled in Cleveland County Wednesday morning in hopes of locating a missing man. According to investigators Jeremy Reagan’s wife last saw him August 9 at their Forrest Park home. Reagan's pickup was located at the Lexington Wildlife Preserve in Cleveland County where searches have been combing...
Family, Law Enforcement Looking For Answers In Decade-Long Cold Case
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said it's been 10 years, and there are still no answers as to who killed Ciar Pierce. OSCO said a fun night out with friends at a bar led to a chaotic scene unfolding in the parking lot of Shakers sports bar in Spencer. “It...
8th birthday party turns into success for Oklahoma girl after told no one was coming
An 8th Birthday Party was filled with strangers after an Oklahoma family found out no one was coming. One social media post made her birthday dreams come true. A little girl’s birthday turned into a success at the last minute with the help of many in the community.
Same driver ticketed 2 days in a row for excessive speeding in OKC
Police in Oklahoma City are warning drivers to keep a close eye on their speedometer.
