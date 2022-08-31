Read full article on original website
United Nations Attacks Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts and learn about violence against UN peacekeeping forces. This is a selected list of incidents from 1990 to present.
Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has deployed in Ukraine, Libya, and Syria, among other places. A report says its members deliberately target civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic. Timothy Lay, a coauthor of the report, said the group engages in "a kind of criminal...
Putin walks awkwardly as he lays flowers on Mikhail Gorbachev’s open casket after denying ex-Soviet leader state funeral
RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin appeared to walk awkwardly as he laid flowers at the open casket of ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, sparking fresh health concerns. The first and last president of the USSR, Gorbachev died in Moscow at the age of 91 on Tuesday. Today, Putin made a rare public...
Saudi Arabia is becoming the drug capital of the Middle East
Experts say Saudi Arabia is one of the largest and most lucrative regional destinations for drugs, and that status is only intensifying.
Indian troops join Russian military exercise despite U.S. concerns
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Soldiers from the Indian army have landed in Russia for a week-long military exercise, India's defence ministry said on Thursday, days after the United States said it had concerns about any country exercising with Russia now. The Indian government said that its forces have regularly participated...
‘A country of missing people’: How Russia is vanishing thousands of Ukrainians
It is early March. Just a few weeks into Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, and in three different corners of the country, a group of civilians are being “vanished”.In Trostyanets, a town then under Russian occupation, close to Ukraine’s northeast border, Andriy, 35, a furniture maker, and his father-in-law are making a rare trip out to search for dwindling supplies. A Russian military vehicle quietly pulls up beside them, and the soldiers order them to get in.Some 140km east, in Kharkiv city, Igor, 33, is finishing a day volunteering with evacuees in the city’s railway station when he realises he...
Ukraine looks to choke off Russian forces in occupied Kherson; IAEA begins risky nuclear power plant trip
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukraine's counteroffensive in the south of the country is gathering pace as its forces again strike bridges leading to the occupied city of Kherson in a bid to choke off supply routes for Russia's forces there.
Shamima Begum ‘smuggled into Syria for Islamic State by Canadian spy’
Canada and UK accused of covering up involvement of double agent in British teenager’s recruitment for IS
Japan, eyeing military build-up, hosts Israeli defence chief
TOKYO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Israel predicted increased defence exports to Japan on Tuesday as the Asian economic powerhouse signals intent to boost military spending amid more assertive Chinese conduct in the region.
Taiwan shoots down unidentified drone over island near China
Taiwan says it has shot down an unidentified civilian drone over one of its islands that lies just a few kilometers from mainland China.
Himars missiles and anti-radiation pills: Ukraine round-up
More than six months after Russian troops crossed the border, there are continuing indications of a major Ukrainian counter-offensive. Ukraine's military says it has destroyed key Russian control points, weapons and warehouses as it tries to take back the occupied southern city of Kherson. Kyiv said on Tuesday that it...
Russia-Ukraine war: EU calls on Moscow to respect energy contracts; Ukraine ‘exploiting poor Russian leadership’ – live
EU responds to Russia’s closure of Nord Stream gas pipeline; UK says Ukraine achieved ‘tactical surprise’ with counter-offensive
Venezuelan migration picks up, reaches about 6.8M
LOS PATIOS, Colombia (AP) — Arbelys Briceño fixed her eyes on the chicken soup in the plastic container set before her, the first warm meal she’d had in days. She began eating slowly, almost hesitantly, but then picked up the pace — and snagged another serving when soup kitchen workers offered seconds. It was her eighth day on a journey from her Venezuelan hometown to Peru, a country the 14-year-old couldn’t place on a map but that her older brother had set as their destination. Mosquitoes had marked her legs. The sun had baked her face. “It is as if it were a vacation but with lots of walking,” Arbelys said with an outlook far more upbeat than that of most Venezuelan migrants trying to escape poverty in their once-prosperous country. About 6.8 million Venezuelans have left their homeland since an economic crisis took hold in earnest in 2014 for the country of some 28 million people. Most have gone to nearby nations in Latin America and the Caribbean. More than 2.4 million are in Colombia, where Arbelys and her brother had paused on their trek.
Taiwan's forces fire at drones from China flying over island outposts
Taiwan's military fired warning shots at the drones, underscoring the heightened tensions between the self-ruled island and mainland China.
The UK's $3.5 billion aircraft carrier breaks down on day 2 of its US mission
The Royal Navy's largest aircraft carrier, HMS Prince of Wales, has broken down near its base of Portsmouth – on day two of its mission to the U.S., Business Insider reported. The centerpiece of modern combat fleets, an aircraft carrier is a warship that is equipped with a full-length...
A terror network’s struggle for influence in Afghanistan
The presence of al Qaeda’s leader, Ayman al-Zawahiri, under the protection of the Taliban in a luxury villa in Kabul raises important questions about who is actually running the country and what this means for U.S. and allied interests. When U.S. forces killed al-Zawahiri on July 31, he was...
Video shows Iran trying to capture a U.S. drone
An Iranian ship tried and failed Monday night to capture a U.S. Navy sea-based drone in the Persian Gulf, according to the Navy. At about 11 p.m. local time, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) support ship Shahid Baziar grabbed and towed the unmanned sea vessel in an area patrolled by the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet, which is responsible for the portions of the Indian Ocean off the Horn of Africa, the Arabian Peninsula and Iran.
Canada Switches Ministers in Mini Cabinet Reshuffle
OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau switched the roles of two Cabinet ministers on Wednesday because Procurement Minister Filomena Tassi asked to spend more time at her home in Ontario for family reasons. During a brief ceremony, Tassi was sworn in as the minister for the Federal Economic Development...
Taiwan Will 'Counterattack' if Chinese Forces Enter Territory: Official
Chinese warships and warplanes are continuing "high-intensity" maneuvers around the island, a Taiwanese defense official said.
Internet shutdowns hit cash-strapped Lebanon due to strike
BEIRUT (AP) — Internet shutdowns rippled through cash-strapped Lebanon on Tuesday after employees of the country’s state-owned telecom company went on strike, demanding higher wages. It was the latest reflection of one of the world’s worst economic disasters, which has pulled three quarters of Lebanon’s 6 million people into poverty. The Lebanese pound in three years has lost over 90 percent of its value against the U.S. dollar. Employees of Ogero and other public sector institutions have not had their wages adjusted to accommodate the pound’s depreciation and skyrocketing inflation. Striking Ogero employees told The Associated Press that they want their salaries raised after the government’s recent hike on telecom fees and internet subscriptions. They say some of the salaries are now worth about $125.
