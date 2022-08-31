ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Uhuru Kenyatta
Abiy Ahmed
Indian troops join Russian military exercise despite U.S. concerns

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Soldiers from the Indian army have landed in Russia for a week-long military exercise, India's defence ministry said on Thursday, days after the United States said it had concerns about any country exercising with Russia now. The Indian government said that its forces have regularly participated...
MILITARY
The Independent

‘A country of missing people’: How Russia is vanishing thousands of Ukrainians

It is early March. Just a few weeks into Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, and in three different corners of the country, a group of civilians are being “vanished”.In Trostyanets, a town then under Russian occupation, close to Ukraine’s northeast border, Andriy, 35, a furniture maker, and his father-in-law are making a rare trip out to search for dwindling supplies. A Russian military vehicle quietly pulls up beside them, and the soldiers order them to get in.Some 140km east, in Kharkiv city, Igor, 33, is finishing a day volunteering with evacuees in the city’s railway station when he realises he...
POLITICS
#United Nations#Humanitarian Aid#Air Strike#Tplf#Ayder Hospital#Ethiopian#Un
BBC

Himars missiles and anti-radiation pills: Ukraine round-up

More than six months after Russian troops crossed the border, there are continuing indications of a major Ukrainian counter-offensive. Ukraine's military says it has destroyed key Russian control points, weapons and warehouses as it tries to take back the occupied southern city of Kherson. Kyiv said on Tuesday that it...
MILITARY
Ethiopia
Politics
Africa
The Associated Press

Venezuelan migration picks up, reaches about 6.8M

LOS PATIOS, Colombia (AP) — Arbelys Briceño fixed her eyes on the chicken soup in the plastic container set before her, the first warm meal she’d had in days. She began eating slowly, almost hesitantly, but then picked up the pace — and snagged another serving when soup kitchen workers offered seconds. It was her eighth day on a journey from her Venezuelan hometown to Peru, a country the 14-year-old couldn’t place on a map but that her older brother had set as their destination. Mosquitoes had marked her legs. The sun had baked her face. “It is as if it were a vacation but with lots of walking,” Arbelys said with an outlook far more upbeat than that of most Venezuelan migrants trying to escape poverty in their once-prosperous country. About 6.8 million Venezuelans have left their homeland since an economic crisis took hold in earnest in 2014 for the country of some 28 million people. Most have gone to nearby nations in Latin America and the Caribbean. More than 2.4 million are in Colombia, where Arbelys and her brother had paused on their trek.
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

A terror network’s struggle for influence in Afghanistan

The presence of al Qaeda’s leader, Ayman al-Zawahiri, under the protection of the Taliban in a luxury villa in Kabul raises important questions about who is actually running the country and what this means for U.S. and allied interests. When U.S. forces killed al-Zawahiri on July 31, he was...
WORLD
NBC News

Video shows Iran trying to capture a U.S. drone

An Iranian ship tried and failed Monday night to capture a U.S. Navy sea-based drone in the Persian Gulf, according to the Navy. At about 11 p.m. local time, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) support ship Shahid Baziar grabbed and towed the unmanned sea vessel in an area patrolled by the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet, which is responsible for the portions of the Indian Ocean off the Horn of Africa, the Arabian Peninsula and Iran.
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Canada Switches Ministers in Mini Cabinet Reshuffle

OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau switched the roles of two Cabinet ministers on Wednesday because Procurement Minister Filomena Tassi asked to spend more time at her home in Ontario for family reasons. During a brief ceremony, Tassi was sworn in as the minister for the Federal Economic Development...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Internet shutdowns hit cash-strapped Lebanon due to strike

BEIRUT (AP) — Internet shutdowns rippled through cash-strapped Lebanon on Tuesday after employees of the country’s state-owned telecom company went on strike, demanding higher wages. It was the latest reflection of one of the world’s worst economic disasters, which has pulled three quarters of Lebanon’s 6 million people into poverty. The Lebanese pound in three years has lost over 90 percent of its value against the U.S. dollar. Employees of Ogero and other public sector institutions have not had their wages adjusted to accommodate the pound’s depreciation and skyrocketing inflation. Striking Ogero employees told The Associated Press that they want their salaries raised after the government’s recent hike on telecom fees and internet subscriptions. They say some of the salaries are now worth about $125.
BUSINESS

