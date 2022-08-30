In his smash debut album “Long. Live. ASAP,” musician A$AP Rocky raps about being in the pages of Vogue in his track “Ghetto Symphony.” In the remix to Doja Cat’s #1 hit “Say So,” featured artist Nicki Minaj raps, “Yes, I’m ghetto, word to Geppetto” in the middle of a lyrical list of her best attributes, right after proclaiming her rhyming prowess and just before her stilettos. These songs use the word “ghetto” to describe a place, personality and state of mind in positive ways. But it wasn’t always that way for that word.

