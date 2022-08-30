Read full article on original website
1-year-old dies after father intentionally left him in hot car, police say
An Ohio father faces charges in the death of his 1-year-old son after he intentionally left the baby in a hot car, police said.
SUV found and male detained in kidnapped Memphis teacher case
Memphis police say they have found the SUV Eliza Fletcher had been allegedly forced into. Authorities say they also detained the vehicle's male occupant, but they still have not found Fletcher. Police searched Fletcher's home Friday for clues, taking a laptop and garden shears and towing away a vehicle. The avid runner was on a morning jog early Friday near the University of Memphis when an unknown person approached, according to police. Fletcher was then allegedly forced into a dark SUV. Her prominent Memphis family offered $50,000 for information leading to an arrest.Sept. 3, 2022.
TODAY.com
3 children kidnapped by car crash victim their dad stopped to help
Three children are safe after they were kidnapped by a car crash victim that their father pulled over to help. "I stopped to help and I almost lost everything," the man, identified only by his first name Bryon, told TODAY affiliate Action News 5. "We have to stay closer, because everything can be gone in the blink of an eye.
Police: 16-year-old shot in hand by officer Saturday evening in Akron
Akron police say a patrol officer shot an armed 16-year-old boy in the hand in the backyard of a residence off Manchester Road, just north of Interstate 76, Saturday evening. Lt. Michael Miller of the Akron Police Department said the victim sustained non-fatal injuries. Officers administered first aid and the teen was taken to Akron Children's Hospital for treatment, police later said in a news release. ...
