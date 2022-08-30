CINCINNATI (AP) — Tom Browning, an All-Star pitcher who threw the only perfect game in Cincinnati Reds history and helped them win a World Series title, died on Monday. He was 62. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office announced Browning’s death on Twitter, saying he died at his home in Union, Kentucky. No cause was given. Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Browning’s home about 1 p.m. after receiving a report of a man found not breathing. They discovered him unresponsive on a couch, and efforts by deputies and EMS personnel to resuscitate him were unsuccessful. Browning was pronounced dead at 1:13 p.m. Foul play is not suspected, the Sheriff’s Office said. The Reds issued a statement after being in contact with a member of his family, team spokesman Rob Butcher said.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO