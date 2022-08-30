Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Ravens mascot gets grim diagnosis after being carted off field with injury: 'He's going on injured reserve'
If you have any experience as an NFL mascot, you might want to give the Baltimore Ravens a call, because it appears they're now in the market for new one. The Ravens had a mascot, but that mascot is now out for the season after suffering an injury during halftime of Baltimore's preseason win over Washington on Saturday. Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced Thursday that Poe the Raven has been placed on "injured reserved."
CBS Sports
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Underwent surgery in spring
General manager Joe Schoen revealed Thursday that Golladay underwent an unspecified "procedure" that resulted in him missing some time back in spring, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Golladay dealt with hip, knee, groin and rib issues while suiting up for 14 games with the Giants last...
CBS Sports
O.J. Howard signing with Texans after meeting with Bengals earlier in week, per report
O.J. Howard has had a whirlwind of a week. He was released by the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday as Buffalo whittled its roster down to 53 players. Howard was reportedly set to join the Bengals before the defending AFC champions added several other tight ends to their practice squad on Wednesday. Howard's busy week culminated on Thursday as he will sign with the Texans after visiting Houston earlier in the day, according to Pro Football Network.
CBS Sports
River Cracraft: Headed to Dolphins' practice squad
The Dolphins signed Cracraft to the practice squad Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. Cracraft originally joined Miami on a one-year, $825,000 deal in February, but he was released as part of the team's final roster cuts Tuesday. The 27-year-old, who played 89 special-teams snaps over six games with the 49ers last year, now will look to work his way onto an active roster in 2022.
CBS Sports
Giants' Justin Layne: Picked up by Giants
The Giants claimed Layne off waivers Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Layne was a 2019 third-round draft pick by Pittsburgh and spent his first three NFL campaigns with the Steelers. He played in all 17 games last season but was used primarily on special teams. He'll likely reprise that role with the Giants while working to see more defensive work.
CBS Sports
Giants' Jack Anderson: Claimed by Giants
Anderson was claimed off waivers by the Giants on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Anderson was waived by the Eagles on Tuesday and was quickly claimed by New York. He'll fill a depth role along the Giants' offensive line.
CBS Sports
Giants' Brandon Belt: Out for season
Belt will undergo season-ending knee surgery Saturday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. After receiving a second opinion on his right knee, Belt decided to undergo yet another knee procedure, ending his season. In 2022, Belt slashed .213/.326/.350 -- by far the worst numbers of his career -- and played in just 78 games. The 34-year-old veteran said he would like to continue playing, though at the end of the day it depends on how his knee recovers.
CBS Sports
Bills' Isaiah McKenzie: Week 1 status TBD
When asked if McKenzie, who left practice early Saturday with an undisclosed injury, would be available for Week 1 action, GM Brandon Beane noted Thursday "we'll see," Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports. The report relays that Beane added that McKenzie figures to push play in the contest, but the...
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Rams vs. Bills odds, line, spread, predictions: 2022 NFL Kickoff Game picks from proven model on 138-97 run
The Buffalo Bills are just 8-5 all-time against the Los Angeles Rams, but the series has leaned in their favor recently. Buffalo has won four of the last five meetings between the teams and seven of the past nine dating back to 1989, going 3-0 on the road during that stretch. The Bills will hope to continue their success when they visit the Rams for the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday, September 8. The teams last met in Week 3 of the 2020 season, when Buffalo squandered a 25-point lead in the second half at home before emerging with a 35-32 victory.
CBS Sports
Terry Bradshaw turns 74: Five fast facts about Steelers' Hall of Fame quarterback
"When you've got something to prove, there's nothing greater than a challenge." Terry Bradshaw's above quote in many ways defined his 14-year career as the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback. Selected first overall in the 1970 NFL Draft, the former Louisiana Tech standout was tasked with helping bring life into a franchise that had never won a playoff game. Bradshaw initially struggled to live up to massive expectations before helping deliver the Steelers' long-awaited playoff win at the end of his third season.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Remains on bench Saturday
Haggerty isn't starting Saturday against the Guardians. Haggerty returned to action to close out the Mariners' series against Detroit but will now head to the bench for a second consecutive matchup. Mitch Haniger is starting in right field and batting third.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Resting Thursday
Raleigh is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Tigers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. He'll get a breather for the day game after a night game, allowing Curt Casali to get a turn behind the dish. Raleigh caught each of the Mariners' past three contests while going 1-for-8 with a home run and two walks.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Passed over for September promotion
Kelenic, who owns a .244 average and .784 OPS across his last 12 games at Triple-A Tacoma, was passed over for a Sept. 1 promotion to the Mariners in favor of fellow outfielder Taylor Trammell. Kelenic has become quite the conundrum for the Mariners as a once can't-miss prospect that's...
CBS Sports
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Stays put in Triple-A
Lewis, who owns a .290 average and .740 OPS over the first eight games of his current stint with Triple-A Tacoma, was passed over for a Sept. 1 promotion to the Mariners in favor of fellow outfielder Taylor Trammell. Lewis was initially resistant to playing for the Rainiers once he...
CBS Sports
Mariners' Carlos Santana: Likely to lose playing time
Santana is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Tigers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. While starting in each of the last nine games -- including eight at designated hitter -- Santana slashed .207/.303/.345 with a home run and a 4:7 BB:K. Santana had started to transition into more of a part-time role in early August, but his opportunities picked up in the back half of the month while Sam Haggerty dealt with shoulder and finger injuries. However, with Haggerty making his second straight start in the outfield Thursday, Santana will likely find himself on the bench more frequently while Mitch Haniger gets deployed at DH on a regular basis.
