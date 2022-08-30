ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Harley-Davidson 2022 Hometown Rally; Fisher House Wisconsin poker run

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - The roar of hundreds of Harley-Davidson motorcycles is how you know it's Labor Day weekend in Milwaukee. Harley's Hometown Rally is rumbling through Monday, Sept. 5 – and hundreds of riders hope a weekend fundraiser will put veterans front and center. Whether they are partying in...
milwaukeemag.com

11 Things To Do In Milwaukee Over Labor DayWeekend: Sept. 2-5

Grab your leather jacket and ride on down to the Harley-Davidson Museum for the Labor Day Weekend Hometown Rally. It’s a jam-packed weekend with events like motorcycle demos, museum tours, performance and stunt shows, Flat Out Friday’s Boonie Bike World Series and more for motorcycle enthusiasts and spectators alike. Many dealers in the area are throwing parties, too.
spectrumnews1.com

Where you can see $3 movies in Wisconsin on Saturday

WISCONSIN — For one day, movie tickets will be just $3 in the vast majority of American theaters as part of a newly launched “National Cinema Day” to lure moviegoers during a quiet spell at the box office. The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit arm of the National...
Primetimer

Local News Reporter's Bee Chase Goes Viral

Milwaukee news reporter Elaine Rojas-Castillo was preparing a live report for Milwaukee's TMJ4 News earlier this week when she gave chase to a bee, bobbing and weaving out of the frame while her cameraperson (gleefully, apparently) rolled tape. In the 34 second clip that's making the rounds, Rojas-Castillo is seen...
wtmj.com

A ‘first’ for David Stearns and family

Thursday was a big day for David Stearns and his family. “We are on our way to school right now,” the Brewers President of Baseball Operation told Wis. Morning News on Thursday. Stearns’ oldest child is entering 4K this year. He wasn’t worried about any nerves or tears....
wuwm.com

Milwaukee restaurants we are saying hello to and others goodbye

With the many options for outside dining, on rooftops, or in gardens, Milwaukee summers are a great time to try new food. But while this summer has brought many new restaurants to town, there have also been some major closings. A number of restaurants have also moved to new locations.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

10th Annual Third Ward Art Festival

Milwaukee’s Third Ward will be buzzing this Labor Day weekend during the 10th Annual Third Ward Art Festival. Brian Kramp is getting an early start on the fun with information on an event that will showcase the work of more than 130 artists from around the country.
CBS 58

2nd man found dead inside Brown Deer home

BROWN DEER, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The body of a second deceased person was found inside a home in Brown Deer, near 62nd and Tower. Brown Deer police on Thursday, Sept. 1, reported an 18-year-old man -- identified as Amarion Brown -- was found dead inside the same home. Brown...
