Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Old Fashioned Hall of Fame opening in Milwaukee
Central Standard Craft Distillery is embracing its Wisconsin roots and opening a Wisconsin Brandy Old Fashioned Hall of Fame, according to our partners at OnMilwaukee.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Harley-Davidson 2022 Hometown Rally; Fisher House Wisconsin poker run
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - The roar of hundreds of Harley-Davidson motorcycles is how you know it's Labor Day weekend in Milwaukee. Harley's Hometown Rally is rumbling through Monday, Sept. 5 – and hundreds of riders hope a weekend fundraiser will put veterans front and center. Whether they are partying in...
CBS 58
The Great US Treasure Hunt: Milwaukee residents have a chance to find $1,000 coin hidden somewhere
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- This weekend, Milwaukee residents have a chance to go on a treasure hunt and find a $1,000 coin hidden somewhere. It's all part of The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt, with Milwaukee being its last stop!. According to a news release, on Saturday, Sept. 3, somewhere in...
Milwaukee Christkindlmarket will not return to Deer District this winter
German American Events announced it will not host a Milwaukee Christkindlmarket this winter in Deer District for the second consecutive year.
milwaukeemag.com
11 Things To Do In Milwaukee Over Labor DayWeekend: Sept. 2-5
Grab your leather jacket and ride on down to the Harley-Davidson Museum for the Labor Day Weekend Hometown Rally. It’s a jam-packed weekend with events like motorcycle demos, museum tours, performance and stunt shows, Flat Out Friday’s Boonie Bike World Series and more for motorcycle enthusiasts and spectators alike. Many dealers in the area are throwing parties, too.
CBS 58
Motorcycle racing returns to Milwaukee Mile for the 1st time in 29 years
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's been nearly three decades since motorcycles took to the track at the Milwaukee Mile. This weekend, that's all changing. As Harley-Davidsons take over Milwaukee, they'll reach new speeds in West Allis too. This is the first time in 29 years that motorcycles have raced at...
Construction to begin on Iron District redevelopment in Milwaukee
The first heavy construction work for the Iron District redevelopment in Milwaukee will begin in a few weeks, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.
Plane-spotting near Mitchell Airport, Milwaukee's underrated activity
There are several places near Mitchell Airport to go plane spotting and see planes fly just a few hundred feet above your head.
spectrumnews1.com
Where you can see $3 movies in Wisconsin on Saturday
WISCONSIN — For one day, movie tickets will be just $3 in the vast majority of American theaters as part of a newly launched “National Cinema Day” to lure moviegoers during a quiet spell at the box office. The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit arm of the National...
wpr.org
2 Wisconsin lawyers are under fire for efforts to overturn the 2020 election
Two Wisconsin lawyers are coming under fire for their efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The 65 Project filed ethics complaints against 15 lawyers Wednesday, including Michael D. Dean of Brookfield and Daniel J. Eastman of Mequon, who were involved in a series of lawsuits on behalf of former President Donald Trump.
Local News Reporter's Bee Chase Goes Viral
Milwaukee news reporter Elaine Rojas-Castillo was preparing a live report for Milwaukee's TMJ4 News earlier this week when she gave chase to a bee, bobbing and weaving out of the frame while her cameraperson (gleefully, apparently) rolled tape. In the 34 second clip that's making the rounds, Rojas-Castillo is seen...
wtmj.com
A ‘first’ for David Stearns and family
Thursday was a big day for David Stearns and his family. “We are on our way to school right now,” the Brewers President of Baseball Operation told Wis. Morning News on Thursday. Stearns’ oldest child is entering 4K this year. He wasn’t worried about any nerves or tears....
Public funeral for former Archbishop of Milwaukee sparks controversy
Weakland admitted to covering up sexual abuse by priests and using $450,000 in church funds to silence a male lover.
Northridge Mall owners face $26,000+ in fines after failing court order
The owners of Milwaukee's vacant Northridge Mall already face $26,000 in fines and counting after a judge ruled they are not securing the property according to his orders.
CBS 58
Meet our pet of the week, Meowly Cyrus!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Meet our pet of the week, Meowly Cyrus, up for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society. We also talk about how you can donate your vehicle to WHS.
CBS 58
Marcus Theatres offering $3 movies on National Cinema Day, Sept. 3
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Celebrate National Cinema Day on Saturday, Sept. 3, by going to the movies for just $3!. Marcus Theatres is offering moviegoers the chance to see any movie, any time of day on any of their Marcus Theatres screens. On top of the $3 deal, Marcus is...
wuwm.com
Milwaukee restaurants we are saying hello to and others goodbye
With the many options for outside dining, on rooftops, or in gardens, Milwaukee summers are a great time to try new food. But while this summer has brought many new restaurants to town, there have also been some major closings. A number of restaurants have also moved to new locations.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
10th Annual Third Ward Art Festival
Milwaukee’s Third Ward will be buzzing this Labor Day weekend during the 10th Annual Third Ward Art Festival. Brian Kramp is getting an early start on the fun with information on an event that will showcase the work of more than 130 artists from around the country.
CBS 58
Senior Day at the Milwaukee County Zoo: Seniors get in free Aug. 31
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Who says the zoo is just for kids? Wednesday, Aug.31 is a senior celebration at the Milwaukee County Zoo. All seniors, ages 55 and up, are invited to enjoy a day of free fun!. In honor of the senior celebration, seniors will get into the zoo...
CBS 58
2nd man found dead inside Brown Deer home
BROWN DEER, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The body of a second deceased person was found inside a home in Brown Deer, near 62nd and Tower. Brown Deer police on Thursday, Sept. 1, reported an 18-year-old man -- identified as Amarion Brown -- was found dead inside the same home. Brown...
