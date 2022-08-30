Read full article on original website
Related
The Daily South
Here's How to Hunt for Shark Teeth in North Carolina
Every week can be Shark Week, when you're vacationing at the beaches of North Carolina. The Tar Heel State has some of the biggest caches of shark teeth around and a new adventure helps tourists track them down. Over in Surf City, North Carolina, not too far from Wilmington, an...
borderbelt.org
Test scores start to bounce back in North Carolina’s Border Belt schools
More students in North Carolina’s Border Belt region passed state exams last school year, but the numbers continued to lag behind pre-pandemic scores. Data released Thursday during a state Board of Education meeting shows that public school performance in Bladen, Columbus, Robeson and Scotland counties fell below statewide averages during the 2021-2022 school year.
columbuscountynews.com
Susan Carr Moss Deans
Susan Carr Moss Deans, age 60, passed away peacefully at her residence on Thursday, September 1, 2022, with her family by her side. Susan was born on January 6, 1962 in New Hanover County to the late Peggy Carr Yoder Blackmon. Susan worked as a special needs educator. Left to...
country1037fm.com
Lucky Penny Turns Into $100,000 Lottery Win For A North Carolina Man
My Mama always told me, never ever EVER leave a penny on the ground. “I don’t care how much money you think you have, you are never too rich that you can’t bend down and add one more penny to your pocket”. One lucky penny contributed to a big lottery win for a North Carolina guy named John Grant.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
columbuscountynews.com
Thomas Tucker Ward
Thomas Tucker Ward, age 89, passed away at the Angel House Hospice Center, Whiteville, NC, on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. He was born on October 19, 1932 in Columbus County to the late Eugene Palmer Ward and Eva Marie Harrelson Ward. He served in the National Guard for 37 years...
columbuscountynews.com
The Good News for Sept. 2
It’s time once again for the Whiteville Fun Factory’s Saturday sensory hours. The facility welcomes all families with special needs and sensory restrictions to come out from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Sept. 3. Accommodations for light and sound will be made so these children can have a good time. Tickets are $12 for ages 4 and up, and $6 for kids ages 3 and under. Regular business hours will resume at 12 p.m. The Whiteville Fun Factory is located at 42 Hill Plaza.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Mom, Entrepreneur one of the Extraordinary People of Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Call her businesswoman, entrepreneur, blogger, podcaster or visionary, but Stephanie Lanier’s favorite title is “mom”. She’s a working mom who does more before her morning coffee than most of us do in a day. As the mother to a medically fragile...
wfxb.com
This is the ‘Health Kick’ Your Taste Buds Have Been Looking for!
Darya Suddreth at The Olive Shoppe in Barefoot Landing shows how infused balsamic can give your taste buds the kick they’re craving. Suddreth shows a healthier way to get your flavor perfect for your next cookout! Visit The Olive Shoppe at one of their 3 locations: Barefoot Landing, The Market Common in Myrtle Beach and at the historic Cotton Exchange in downtown Wilmington. It’s the health kick your taste buds have been looking for!
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina or you like to travel often to this beautiful state and you also happen to enjoy going out with friends and family members, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that you have to visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on this list.
columbuscountynews.com
Raymond Lee Creekmore Jr
Raymond Lee Creekmore Jr, age 63, of Riegelwood, NC, passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Columbus Regional Healthcare, Whiteville, NC. Lee was born in Columbus County on November 6, 1958 to the late Raymond Lee Creekmore Sr and Carol Lewis Creekmore. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife: Nancy Minton Creekmore.
columbuscountynews.com
Keyona Tyree Harris
Keyona Tyree Harris, age 39, of Fayetteville, NC, passed away peacefully at the Angel Hospice House, Whiteville, NC. Keyona was born on January 19, 1983 to Kenneth and Jean Harris in the District of Columbia. No local services will be held. Memorial services will be held at a later date...
columbuscountynews.com
Galloway Farm ‘Selfies in the Sunflowers’ Gallery
It’s a beautiful day at the Galloway Farm in Hallsboro. The honey bees are buzzing in the sunflowers, and the butterflies are taking a long drink in the zinnias. Folks are coming from near and far to enjoy the splendor of all these floral beauties and nab a picture or two along the way on some of the props in the field.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WECT
Amidst complaints and an investigation, N.C. based solar provider says another company is to blame for shortfalls
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Solar energy is having its moment in the sun as more people are making the switch to alternative energy sources. But as with many emerging technologies, more companies are capitalizing on the product. As the industry becomes crowded, some companies are facing backlash from customers. North...
southerntrippers.com
12 Best Places For Breakfast in Myrtle Beach!
Are you a big breakfast person? Looking for the best breakfast in Myrtle Beach? Go no further! We have compiled a list of all the best breakfast places in Myrtle Beach for every kind of breakfast and for any kind of dietary restriction!. Myrtle Beach is a classic summer destination...
North Carolina animal sanctuary takes in 100 potbelly pigs
Daehnrich and Joseph Purington, executive director and co-founder of Sisu Refuge, went to the property and say they saw nearly 100 pigs in need of help.
The Robesonian
UNCP creates seamless path to ECU Brody School of Medicine
PEMBROKE — Freshman Samantha Locklear’s path from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke to medical school has been prearranged thanks to hard work, dedication, and a unique partnership with UNCP and one of the top medical schools in the state. Locklear is the 2022 Early Assurance Scholar....
Danielle upgraded to the 1st hurricane of the 2022 season
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Over the course of 24 hours, sustained winds have increased from 40 mph to 75 mph, making Danielle a Category 1 hurricane. The system is still not a threat to land, but is forecasted to continue meandering in the north and central Atlantic through Labor Day weekend. While doing so, […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
HGTV announces winner of Castle Hayne Smart Home contest
CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY) — A winner has been announced from over 104 million entries in the 2022 HGTV Smart Home sweepstakes. Leah Nadorff of Columbia, South Carolina, has been selected as the winner of a prize package valued at over $1.2 million. The bundle includes the brand-new approximately...
columbuscountynews.com
Three Blood Drives Set
Blood donations in the U.S. dropped dramatically during COVID-19. A fresh unit will only hold up for six weeks before plasma starts to deteriorate. As a result, the Red Cross declared a national blood supply crisis earlier this year. Columbus County will have three opportunities to replenish the lifesaving liquid...
columbuscountynews.com
Louise Royal
Louise Royal, age 81, of Whiteville, NC, passed away peacefully Friday, September 2, 2022, at Lower Cape Fear Life of Whiteville. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. McKenzie Mortuary, 112 Jefferson St., Whiteville, NC is serving the Royal Family.
Comments / 0