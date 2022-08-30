Read full article on original website
Regis storms back to knock off No. 10 Bearcats in five
DENVER, Colo. – The No. 10-ranked Northwest Missouri State University was unable to hold on to a 2-0 lead and dropped a five-set decision to the Regis University Rangers in the Silver Bracket Championship match of the 2022 Colorado Premier Challenge. Regis won by set scores of 21-25, 15-25,...
No. 10 Bearcats use middle attack to drop No. 3 Western Washington, 3-1
DENVER, Colo. – The No. 10-ranked Northwest Missouri State University Bearcat volleyball team used a strong middle attack to take down No. 3-ranked Western Washington University in four sets in the Silver Pool semifinal of the 2022 Colorado Premier Challenge. Northwest won by set scores of 22-25, 25-16, 25-16...
Bearcat men and women sweep Bearcat Open
The Northwest Missouri State men's and women's cross country teams swept the first meet of the season. The Bearcat cross country teams dominated the Bearcat Open beating Washburn, Missouri Western, and Peru State. The women had the top six times and had eight total runners in the top 10. The...
No. 4 MSU Denver topples No. 10 Northwest, 3-1
DENVER, Colo. - The No. 4-ranked MSU Denver Roadrunners handed the No. 10-ranked Northwest Missouri State University Bearcat volleyball team its first setback of the season in a four-set match at the 2022 Colorado Premier Challenge. MSU Denver won by set scores of 25-23, 19-25, 25-14 and 25-14. Payton Kirchhoefer...
No. 10 Bearcats bury No. 16 Belles, 3-0
DENVER, Colo. – The No. 10-ranked Northwest Missouri State University disposed of the No. 16-ranked Angelo State University Belles in a three-set sweep to begin play in the 2022 Colorado Premier Challenge. Northwest won by set scores of 25-11, 25-13 and 25-15 to improve to 5-0 on the season.
Bearcats stuff Tigers, 33-19
MARYVILLE, Mo. - The No. 2-ranked Northwest Missouri State University football team won its 11th straight home opener and extended the nation's longest home winning streak to 13 with a 33-19 victory over the Fort Hays State University Tigers at Bearcat Stadium. The Bearcats tallied five quarterback sacks, limited the...
