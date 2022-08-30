Read full article on original website
u.today
$15,000 Is Where Bitcoin Can Drop Thanks to New Jobs Report: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Shiba Inu’s BONE Surges 130%, JPMorgan Says You Should Sell Your Crypto, SHIB Metaverse Crucial Upgrade Revealed: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
The last days of summer were rich with crypto events. Take a look at the most important of them with U.Today’s top four news stories. As per Bloomberg’s recent report, JPMorgan’s chief global strategist David Kelly stated that investors should get rid of their crypto stashes. He believes that the Fed’s hawkishness will cause more problems for digital assets. Kelly is also bearish on large-cap tech stocks. This year, Bitcoin has traded alongside with the heavily tech-weighted Nasdaq 100 index, failing to serve as an inflation hedge. At the moment of publication, the first cryptocurrency is changing hands at $20,315, down almost 6% over the past week. Bitcoin took a sharp nose dive after Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole conference, in which he said that the central bank would continue its aggressive campaign.
u.today
XRP, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Futures Now Supported by Indian Crypto Exchange Bitbns
Indian crypto exchange Bitbns has announced that it now allows users to trade futures in Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP. It also offers trading via Tether (USDT) margined perpetual swaps in a slew of other cryptocurrencies, including Solana (SOL), Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), Polygon (MATIC) and the native BNS token.
u.today
Shiba Inu to Face Important Test in Next Few Days: Crypto Market Review, August 3
IN THIS ARTICLE
u.today
BIB Exchange Provides an Exquisite User interface for Crypto Traders
Blockchain has had a remarkable run of form so far. Its dominance and evolution of the financial sector have been exemplary, alongside its impact on the daily activities of humankind. Crypto was designed in 2009 by Satoshi to thrive on the blockchain as a means of exchange. It's the dawn...
u.today
SHIB Price Expected to End Second Straight Month Positive Amid Market Challenges
u.today
Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Says He Knew That Bull Market Would End
In a recent interview with Noah Smith, Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin claims that he knew that the cryptocurrency bull market would eventually come to an end. Many people thought that high prices were the “new normal,” but Buterin knew that the bubble would pop. Buterin claims that the...
u.today
MEXC Firstly Announces ZERO Maker Fee Promotion for All Spot Trades
The leading digital asset and cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC firstly introduces 0 maker fee rate offering for all spot trading users from since August 31st. The 0 maker fee policy applies to all spot trading pairs on MEXC. This marks a ground-breaking level of user experience that has been brought to the crypto space for all traders.
u.today
Ethereum Returns to Pivotal Level, Might Aim for Significant 24% Recovery: Crypto Market Review, September 2
u.today
Fundamental BTC Cross About to Happen On-Chain, Here's What It Is
u.today
Infinity Exchange Introduces Game-Changing Fixed Income Solution
Yield Curve, Complex Collateral and more: What's new in Infinity Exchange?. Infinity Exchange, a novel decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol, introduces an array of game-changing concepts to make sustainable yield farming more profitable, flexible and capital efficient. Yield Curve, Complex Collateral and more: What's new in Infinity Exchange?. According to the...
u.today
Here Are 11 Events That Will Provide Volatility for ATOM, LINK, ETH and Others in September
u.today
XRP Ledger Might Have Its Native Stablecoin Soon: What is Stably USD (USDS)?
Veteran blockchain platform XRP Ledger might be the next addition to the array of networks that support regulated multi-protocol stablecoin USDS by Stably USD. Stably partners with Ripple, expands USDS stablecoin to XRP Ledger. According to the official announcement shared by blockchain compaby Stably, it has inked a partnership with...
u.today
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Launches All-in-One Ecosystem for DeFi and NFTs
Cuteness Overload for Big Eyes Coin (BIG) By leveraging encrypted technology, cryptocurrencies may function as an efficient transactional medium as well as an online accounting system. New coins attempt to provide a safe global ecosystem. In other words, cryptocurrency is a type of digitally encrypted currency. Several possibilities remain in...
u.today
XRP Is in Serious Trouble After Losing Important Support: Crypto Market Review, September 1
u.today
$5 Million Max Prize Pool, MAYC NFTs & More up for grabs in Gate.io's WCTC Trading Competition
With a max prize pool of $5 million, Season 2 of Gate.io's World Cup Trading Competition (WCTC) is heating up. The competition brings crypto traders together to see who can win the crown as a world-class futures trader. Competitors will battle in three main futures trading competitions: team-based, individual, or...
u.today
Founder of Ethereum Competitor Calls Merge Upgrade "Big Deal"
Cosmos founder Ethan Buchman told Fortune that the upcoming Ethereum Merge is a "big deal." Buchman spoke fondly of the second largest cryptocurrency, admitting that its community paved the way for many competing projects. He added that it remains the most "ambitious" crypto project. The Cosmos founder says that the...
u.today
This Prominent Bitcoiner Can’t Buy The Dip if BTC Drops to $15,000, Here’s Why
u.today
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for September 1
u.today
BREAKING: Cardano (ADA) Now Listed by Robinhood
Online brokerage platform Robinhood announced Thursday that it had added support for the Cardano (ADA) cryptocurrency. The Nasdaq-listed company has significantly expanded the list of available cryptocurrencies this year after refraining from listing new digital tokens for a long period of time. The latest listing comes on the cusp of...
