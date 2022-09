As installation of the new Desal Link pipeline progresses down North Salsipuedes Street, the project will alternate between night and day work. Crews will work at night in areas with mainly commercial businesses to enable daytime access for staff and customers and to reduce impacts to the nearby school. Construction will switch to day work adjacent to residential areas to enable quieter nights. Please expect construction starting at the corner of North Salsipuedes and Haley Streets as early as September 6. There will also be equipment, materials, and parking restrictions in construction areas to correspond with day or night work.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO