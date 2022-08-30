Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
uwosh.edu
UW Oshkosh convocation speakers emphasize the strong connections necessary for student success
University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman said creating connections is “clearly at the center” of UW Oshkosh’s commitment to student success during his first official visit to the Oshkosh campus Sept. 1. Rothman began the day by sharing remarks at Titan Takeoff, an orientation session for...
uwosh.edu
September 2022 Class Notes
Pictured above: ’14 Maggie Nett (B), of Oshkosh, is a marketing specialist at UW Oshkosh. Nett (in light green shirt) and her two alumni cousins, ’14 Andrew Nett (LS) and ’19 Katie Nett (LS) rode unicycles in the Mt. Calvary Firemen’s Parade in July. ’65 David...
uwosh.edu
‘Go Mighty Titans’: UWO has a new fight song, alma mater thanks to alumnus David Gillingham
It’s a season of new traditions at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh. Not only will the Titan Thunder Marching Band debut Saturday at the Titans football home opener, but the band also will have a new anthem to play to fire up the black and gold faithful: Go Mighty Titans, the new University fight song.
uwosh.edu
UW Oshkosh Continuing Education announces fall courses
The University of Wisconsin Oshkosh has announced its Continuing Education course catalog for the coming semester, featuring a lengthy slate of in-person, hybrid and virtual options. The Continuing Education program offers both personal and professional development opportunities through non-credit workshops and short courses. For those looking to get into a...
Comments / 0