Wanda Butt
Sarah Wanda Baker Butt, 88, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 30, 2022, at Parkwood Meadows Assisted Living. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 9, 2022, at the Idaho Falls 28th Ward, 2025 Jennie Lee Drive. The family will visit with friends Thursday from 6:30- 8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Friday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Teton-Newdale Cemetery.
Deanna Marie Cowley
Deanna Marie Cowley, 82, of Idaho Falls, passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. She was under the care of Aspen Hospice. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, September 9, 2022, at Christ the King Church, 1690 E. 17th St., Idaho Falls. Interment will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, September 10, 2022, at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Anaconda, Montana. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
Glenn Yaple
Glenn Walter Yaple, 85, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 30, 2022, at his home. He was under the care of Aspen Home Health and Hospice and his loving family. Private family services will be held. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Terry Waid
Terry Lee Waid, 56, of Ammon, passed away September 2, 2022, at his home. He was under the care of his loving family and Hands of Hope Hospice. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services.
Culver’s announces second restaurant in eastern Idaho
AMMON — Culver’s is expanding in eastern Idaho and opening a second location near Cabela’s in Ammon. The new restaurant will be located at the corner of Hitt Road and Judy Street in Sandcreek Commons. It’s expected to open next year. “We are delighted for Culver’s...
Custodian who’s worked 20 years at the same school gets a Feel Good Friday surprise
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We recently received an email about a custodian at an Ammon elementary school who has made a big difference...
IFPD promotes Jessica Marley to Captain becoming first woman to serve in role
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is excited to announce that Jessica Marley, a 21- year-veteran of the department, has been promoted to Captain. In addition to her robust experience as an Idaho Falls Police Officer, Captain Marley holds a current license as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and has been a licensed social worker since 1996.
New sensory safe space added at Eastern Idaho State Fair for children
BLACKFOOT — Children with sensory processing difficulties or autism will have a safe place of their own at the state fair to rest, relax and recharge so they can enjoy food and events like everyone else. New this year at the Eastern Idaho State Fair is a sensory safe...
Snake River BMX holds Idaho state championship race at Sandy Downs
IDAHO FALLS — BMX riders from across the state gathered August 25 through 28 at Snake River BMX at Sandy Downs in Idaho Falls. The race determined final standings for 2022 and crowned champions across a number of different age groupings. The race brought out teams of riders and individual riders, giving them a venue to show an enthusiastic audience what they can do.
Police ask for help finding missing teenager
The following is a news release and photo from the Idaho Falls Police Department. The Idaho Falls Police Department is searching for runaway juvenile Joh Glasby. Joh is 15 years old, has black hair, dark brown eyes, is approximately 5′ 9″ and 200 plbs. Joh may be in...
Alaska Airlines upgrading planes used at Idaho Falls Regional Airport
IDAHO FALLS — Beginning Sept. 7, Alaska Airlines will transition to a regional jet on its route between the Idaho Falls Regional Airport and Seattle, Washington. Since Alaska launched the route in 2021, the airline utilized the Bombardier Q400 turboprop but will now upgrade to the Embraer 175. The regional jet provides passengers with premium seating on regional routes. Configured with no middle seats, the airplane offers 12 seats in first class, 12 in premium class and 52 in the main cabin.
Feeding Frenzy: Creamy Creations serving award-winning desserts at the Eastern Idaho State Fair
BLACKFOOT – The Eastern Idaho State Fair is officially underway and EastIdahoNews.com is on a feeding frenzy. This week, we’re giving you a glimpse of all the food the fair has to offer and today we’re at Creamy Creations, which is the second vendor on the right from the south entrance.
East Idaho Eats: The Tailgate is serving up local bison burgers, slow-cooked brisket and more
IDAHO FALLS – The Tailgate has been a big blue staple of the green belt for the last year and it’s serving up juicy bison burgers, fresh cut fries and brisket smoked long and slow. It’s perfect for a lunch at the river or a quick bite on your lunch break.
YouTube a cappella singing star Peter Hollens answers 7 Questions with Emmy
7 Questions with Emmy is brought to you by Idaho Falls Pediatrics, whose specialty is your child's health and happiness. Its doctors and staff are dedicated to providing the best, cutting edge solutions for your child's medical condition in a friendly, clean and respectful atmosphere. Every week I’m interviewing fascinating...
2-vehicle crash near Arco sends 2 to hospital
ARCO – Two men have been hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash near Arco Saturday morning. A news release from the Idaho State Police says it happened on U.S. Highway 20-26 at milepost 247 at 7:33 a.m. A 28-year-old Rigby man, whose name was not released, was driving east in...
Coroner identifies man killed in crash
FORT HALL — Authorities have identified a Fort Hall man killed in a crash Tuesday. Ivan Stanton Dixey died in the crash that occurred in the area of Ross Fork Creek and Sand Road on Fort Hall. “This accident remains under investigation and we ask that everyone with ties...
Crews putting finishing touches on Mountain America Center’s Hero Arena
The following is a business column from Construction Business TV. The Mountain America Center in Snake River Landing is inching closer to its November completion date. Since the pouring of the ice slab in July, crews have installed of the lapendary panels, the carpet in the banquet hall, the flooring of the locker rooms, the framing of the loge boxes and signage on the outside of the building, including Hero Meat Snacks for the arena and the Blue Cross of Idaho Conference Room.
Traffic blocked after crash near Ucon
IDAHO FALLS – A car crash has caused significant traffic delays near the Ucon exit on milepost 316 on U.S. Highway 20. Idaho State Police said troopers are at the westbound (southbound) crash. Lt. Marvin Crane with ISP said a wrecker is there to move the car. The eastbound...
Feeding Frenzy: Mexican Crazy Corn serves up sweet fire dishes, fresh nachos and more at the fair
BLACKFOOT — It’s a Feeding Frenzy at the Eastern Idaho State Fair and EastIdahoNews.com is here for the party!. Over the next week, we’ll be showcasing local vendors serving up delicious food at the fairgrounds. Today we’re stopping by Mexican Crazy Corn – a locally-owned business specializing...
Blackfoot man sent to jail after threatening two people with knife, police say
BLACKFOOT — A 24-year-old Blackfoot man allegedly used a knife to threaten two people and then tried to stab them. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Blackfoot Police Department, an officer responded to the area of Kirby Street on Aug. 30. Documents say Pedro Gracia...
