Travel

Outsider.com

WATCH: Mountain Goat Throws Itself Down a Mountain To Avoid Being Killed By an Eagle

Ah, nature. How you never cease to amaze. Especially when it comes to the life and times of the world’s mountain goats. Would you throw yourself off a cliff to prevent being eaten alive? It’s a natural first instinct to say “absolutely not,” but as a wildlife tech who has seen things eaten alive in person, I can firmly confess I would rather hurl myself off a cliff. No contest.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

WATCH: Grizzly Bear Attacks Moose, Interrupting Nearby Wedding

When you have your wedding ceremony in a national park or any wild land, you have to come to terms with the fact that natural elements might steal the show. For this couple that wed in Glacier National Park, they happened to have a grizzly bear enjoying a late summer snack on the other side of the lake.
PETS
Outsider.com

Whistler Hikers Film Intense Moment Black Bear Pursues Them & Their Kids: VIDEO

In an encounter that over 2.4 million people have watched, a persistent black bear follows a family of hikers as they try to deter it to no avail. When travel guide Brighton Peachy and her family set out to hike the Whistler wilderness, the last thing they expected was to be followed for miles by a black bear. But as it turns out, this particular bruin is a consistent problem for the popular Canadian destination.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Man dies from fall while climbing Mount Rainier

A Canadian man died in a fall from Mount Rainier in Washington state earlier this week, a federal parks official said Friday. The climber was identified by the National Park Service Thursday as Chun Hui Zhang, 52, of Surrey, British Columbia. The service said in a statement that Zhang had been on a private summit climb with friends.
ACCIDENTS
Lifestyle
Travel
Hiking
Sports
CBS Denver

Vail snowmaking team improves efficiency, gets ready to help resort open early

It might be hard to thing about snow in all this heat Colorado is experiencing, but it's already on the minds of staff at Vail. They have started doing maintenance work on their snowmaking machines in preparation for the upcoming ski season in the Rocky Mountains.The team at Vail is confident it will get an unusually early start on the skiing and boarding this fall. The resort plans to open on Nov. 11, which would be its earliest start date ever. Last year was also a record breaker for them -- they opened on Nov. 12 in 2021.Kate Schifafi, Director...
VAIL, CO
yankodesign.com

These prefab Slovenian triangular cabins are the ultimate glamping escape

Slovenian company Lushna builds tiny triangular cabins that function as the perfect nature retreat while providing you with the comfort and shelter of a modern cabin. These micro-cabins were designed to create the ultimate natural experience for you without compromising on comfort and much-required necessities. They come in a variety of prefab options – from sauna modules to bathroom modules to various sleeping units. The little units almost merge completely with the natural environments they are placed, functioning as a harmonious extension of them.
TRAVEL
Outsider.com

WATCH: Strong Winds Completely Flip Pontoon Boat

The weather is getting crazier and crazier, and now I think I’ve seen it all. The winds were so strong recently that they completely flipped a pontoon boat over. And we know that’s no easy feat. An average pontoon boat weighs between 2,000 and 2,500 pounds, so for the wind to pick it up and flip it over, it would have to be at least 35 mph, according to my calculations. But, they could also be stronger.
ENVIRONMENT
Outdoor Life

A Backcountry Packing List for DIY Mountain Hunters

Backcountry packing lists are as unique as the hunters that make them, and even among mountain hunters, the details can look quite different. Across forums and social media, you’ll find there are bean counters who will have every ounce listed and accounted for in nauseating detail. There are also those who seemingly throw a bunch of gear in their pack and hit the mountains.
HOBBIES
Atlas Obscura

Ancient Cottonwood Trail

Near Fernie, British Columbia, Canada is a unique microclimate that has allowed a grove of black cottonwoods to live twice as long as ordinary. This grove of cottonwood trees was discovered in 2003. They rival Canada’s famed coastal cedars and firs in both age and width. That’s unusual for these trees, which tend to be smaller and shorter-lived. The oldest trees are over 400 years old—considerably older than the 150-year limit for most other cottonwoods. They are the oldest known Cottonwoods in the world by far.
WORLD
insideevs.com

FREY Introduces Beast Electric Mountain Bike Packed With Upmarket Features

The world of high-performance electric mountain bikes just keeps getting better and better. As technology advances, what was once perceived as the bleeding edge of tech becomes more common, and as a result, a lot more affordable. While high-end eMTBs like the one we have here today are by no means cheap, they at least offer the very best in tech and performance to the casual, cash-loaded cyclist.
BICYCLES
The Guardian

Like a ski resort for bikes: downhill mountain biking in Wales

The Vicious Valley trail starts with a terrifying half-metre drop off a wooden boardwalk. Like all the advanced runs at BikePark Wales in the Brecon Beacons national park, it begins with a qualifier, that is a tricky opening feature where you can check whether you’re good enough for the trail and, if not, bail out in favour of an easier alternative.
TRAVEL
CBS News

Domestic water wells going dry during drought

Imagine turning on your tap and no clean drinking water comes out. There are a growing number of domestic wells going dry during the continuing drought. CBS13's Tony Lopez caught up with a woman who's having her water delivered.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

