It might be hard to thing about snow in all this heat Colorado is experiencing, but it's already on the minds of staff at Vail. They have started doing maintenance work on their snowmaking machines in preparation for the upcoming ski season in the Rocky Mountains.The team at Vail is confident it will get an unusually early start on the skiing and boarding this fall. The resort plans to open on Nov. 11, which would be its earliest start date ever. Last year was also a record breaker for them -- they opened on Nov. 12 in 2021.Kate Schifafi, Director...

VAIL, CO ・ 1 HOUR AGO