Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Steelers Are Underdogs Week 1
It’s officially less than one week until the NFL resumes, and fans everywhere are trying to see how their team should stack up. This should come as no surprise to anyone who watched the 2021 NFL season, but the Steelers are underdogs. When Pittsburgh travels to Paycor Stadium on Sunday, September 11, they will see a familiar foe; their AFC North rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh has done historically well against the Bengals, but the returning AFC champions want nothing more than to beat Tomlin and company to begin their season.
Yardbarker
The Yankees are wasting a roster spot on a production-less player
Sometimes the New York Yankees make decisions that seem to hold little logic. For example, why exactly has manager Aaron Boone kept Marwin Gonzales on the team for this long?. Gonzalez has provided next to no value on the team up to this point, despite having about 11 years of MLB experience under his belt. The last time Gonzalez provided adequate value was back in 2017 with the Houston Astros when he hit .303 with a 37% on-base rate over 134 games. He hit 23 homers that season with 90 RBIs, but he’s fallen off significantly since then.
Yardbarker
How are the players the Braves traded away at the deadline doing?
It’s been exactly one month since the trade deadline, and so far, I would say the Braves did a very good job considering they didn’t have to give up much. Raisel Iglesias has come as advertised, Robbie Grossman has tweaked his swing and become a significant contributor, and even Jake Odorizzi has bounced back with a couple of strong performances after a rough start. But what about the players the Braves traded away? Is there anyone they might regret giving up?
MLB・
Yardbarker
Neal Brown costs West Virginia with decision to punt
Pitt beat West Virginia 38-31 in the Backyard Brawl matchup between the rivals on Thursday, and Neal Brown sure didn’t help matters later in the game. West Virginia took a 31-24 lead early in the fourth quarter and then got a stop. The Mountaineers got the ball back and moved to midfield. Rather than go for it on 4th-and-1 at the Pitt 48 with 6:17 left, Brown chose to punt.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Top 13 NFL free agents remaining prior to Week 1
With eight days remaining before the start of the 2022 season, teams are putting the final touches on their rosters. Many franchises are looking to add a few key players to their teams that could serve as major role players for their squads. Some players may finally get the chance to prove themselves throughout the preseason, while other teams will look for free agents to add before NFL Week 1.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Questionable video surfaces of on field incident with new Packers lineman
The Green Bay Packers initial 53 man roster was finalized on Tuesday. The cut down every year is certainly intense. Every year we see late round picks and un-drafted free agents make the team. This year was certainly no different as all four of Green Bay’s seventh round picks made the team. Among those was OL Rasheed Walker out of Penn State. Even as recent as February / March of 2022, Walker was projected by some as a second or third round draft pick. Green Bay got him in the seventh, pick number 249 to be exact. While there is no proof, this antic could have been one reason for his fall.
Comments / 0