3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
These Shaded Paths Through the Woods Can Help Maintain Your Outdoor Routine on Summer's Hottest Days Near AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
secretatlanta.co
Elevate: Open Spaces Brings Artists to Atlanta’s Parks, Pavilions And Patios This Fall
Atlantas fall months are perfect anything outdoors. Whether it be walking trails, hiking or enjoy an outdoor patio. Elevate will be adding to things to do this season, by curating Open Spaces. It is in celebration of venues throughout Atlanta from Uptown and Midtown to Downtown. It will take place every weekend from September September 16 – October 9. The best part is all events are FREE! Here’s what amazing events to expect:
secretatlanta.co
Make Haste: The Bridgerton Experience Is Closing In Atlanta On September 25
Acclaimed Atlantans, if you are looking to attend the social event of the season, then gather your finest Regency-inspired ensemble and prepare to surround yourself in the dreamlike world of Shondaland’s Bridgerton at The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience. Esteemed guests are immersed in the year 1813 with a chance to interact with Queen Charlotte, explore set recreations, such as the sought-after Modiste, and take in exquisite performances throughout the enchanting evening. The Queen’s Ball is the most glamorous and fun time you’ll have in Atlanta, but not for long. This ball ends September 25 so act fast, my dear!
AccessAtlanta
Visiting Atlanta, or just recently moved? Here are 10 things you need to know about the city
There’s plenty to love about Atlanta. It’s the capital of Georgia with just under 500,000 residents in the city proper, and is the eight-largest metropolitan area in the United States. It’s a beautiful city in a forest with lots of nature surrounding it, and it’s a quirky city full of history, culture and tradition. In many ways, the city feels like a small town disguised as a big city. Recently, many companies have either relocated to Atlanta or opened regional offices, and the city has been exploding in popularity amongst both tourists and new residents.
Labor Day weekend activities around metro Atlanta that’ll cost you less than lunch
ATLANTA — We’re coming up on a long weekend break — Labor Day. And with inflation, what if you don’t want to spend a lot to have fun?. Channel 2′s Linda Stouffer found free things to do!. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
Fall 2022 Atlanta Fair, Sept. 30 - Nov. 6
The Atlanta Fair is cruising into town once again from Sept. 30 - Nov. 6 across from the Georgia State Stadium. This year’s Atlanta Fair will feature returning Midway attraction favorites like Alien Abduction, Drop Tower, Nemesis, The Expedition and many more! This fall, guests can also enjoy traditional carnival fare provided by new 2022 vendors, Sharon’s Diner and Angel’s Lemonade. Tickets go on sale at the gate beginning Sept. 30 at 5pm. Additionally, fair entrance fees, hours of operation and other information can be found at the Atlanta Fair website.
Atlanta Black Pride Weekend to feature entertainment, parties
Atlanta Black Pride kicks off tonight with a slate of entertainment, special guests, parties, and more throughout Labor Day weekend. The weekend actually kicks off tonight, Sept. 1, with Mayor Andre Dickens hosting the sold out “Welcome Reception” from 7 to 9 p.m. at city hall. Activities for Atlanta Black Pride are divided into “Male” […] The post Atlanta Black Pride Weekend to feature entertainment, parties appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
The Georgia Aquarium Is Hosting An Adults-Only Halloween Party & You Can Spend The Night
The Georgia Aquarium is hosting a spooky and boozy Halloween-themed party after hours that only adults are invited to. If you're looking to dress up and celebrate the iconic fall holiday without navigating through throngs of children, this could be the perfect event for your weekend itinerary. Georgia Aquarium's Sips...
Final 8 p.m. sunset in Atlanta until April happens this weekend
ATLANTA — The days are getting shorter. The final 8 p.m. sunset until April is Saturday, Sept. 3. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The next sunset at 8 p.m. or later is not until Apr. 4, 2023, according to Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan.
discoveratlanta.com
Atlanta’s Best Chef-Owned Restaurants
Atlanta’s culinary scene is constantly changing as chefs open restaurants and delight diners with new influences and preparations. Here is a small sample of some of our favorite chef-owned restaurants. Every one of these chefs is a star. Hugh Acheson. Hugh Acheson started his cooking career in his native...
360media.net
The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is Coming to Atlanta!
Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment, in partnership with Imagine Exhibitions and EMC Presents, announces that Harry Potter: The Exhibition, the most comprehensive immersive exhibition ever presented about the Wizarding World, will make its second stop on its North American tour in Atlanta, Georgia, beginning this fall. The captivating exhibition will open in the heart of downtown Atlanta on Friday, Oct. 21, at 200 Peachtree Street.
thisis50.com
Ez & Trilla, One Of The Hottest Duo’s Out Of Atlanta
Atlanta artists Ez & Trilla have been making a lot of noise lately with their catchy tunes & raw lyrics. Recently there’s been a wave of upcoming duos making big waves, fast. One of which is Ez & Trilla. Undoubtedly some of the greatest upcoming hit makers in Atlanta, the stars seem to have the recipe for success. Ez & Trilla have been maintaining an upward trajectory with every release. Their most recent single, “Feel It” has proven to be a major success. It has accumulated about two hundred thousand streams across social and streaming platforms in the few weeks since it’s release! Ez & Trilla are currency on a hot streak and don’t seem to be letting up any time soon. Be sure to stay tuned for more information regarding EZ and Trilla, and check out the “Feel It” music video linked below.
secretatlanta.co
Celebrate National Cinema Day At Any Of These Theaters In Atlanta
Watching movies has always been a favorite American pastime. With National Cinema Day right around the corner on September 3, it’s the perfect time to catch up on new releases. Theaters will be charging a mere $3 to watch ANY movie. Below is a list of theaters to catch some new or old flicks at:
secretatlanta.co
This Mind-Blowing Museum Of Illusions Will Open In Atlanta This Winter
Museum of Illusions has become recognized world-wide for providing an interactive, immersive and fun experience for everyone! With over 30 worldwide locations, Atlanta is joining the long-list of cities home to this exciting place for all generations to come together, and get lost in their unbeatable mini-verse of mirages, fantasies, and illusion!
CBS 46
Atlanta faced with having only one level one trauma center after AMC closure
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - No one wants to find themselves needing a level one trauma center but when you do, you want it to be nearby. Atlanta’s population is approximately 5 million and after Nov. 1, we will have only one trauma center in the metro Atlanta area after Wellstar’s Atlanta Medical Center in downtown Atlanta closes.
saportareport.com
Stone Mountain’s 54th Yellow Daisy Festival: Art, music and fall blooms
In September, Stone Mountain — the largest exposed piece of granite in the world — will be dotted with annual blooms of the Yellow Daisy. Discovered in 1846, the plant is only found around the mountain. To celebrate the blooming season, Stone Mountain Park is hosting its 54th...
secretatlanta.co
Pop Basel Returns To Atlanta’s Art Scene For The Fifth Year In A Row
It may not be the Miami Art Basel, but Atlanta’s Pop Basel showcases over 100 emerging creatives from around the world. This is the fifth year in the row that Pop Basel will be hosted in Atlanta and each year it is bigger and better. This year is no different!
atlantafi.com
Wingstop Debuts Chicken Sandwich In Atlanta
Wingstop is known for its delicious chicken wings, but now it’s getting into the chicken sandwich business. On Tuesday, August 30, the fast-food eatery launched 12 different varieties of chicken sandwich. The restaurant chose the nationwide launch just as football season is beginning. How Much Does The Wingstop Chicken...
secretatlanta.co
The Westside Motor Lounge Is Coming To The Ever Expanding Beltline Trail
Westside Motor Lounge is opening the latest take on the bar, restaurant, and outdoor entertainment experience. The goal of this new space is to give customers an approachable and unique dining and drink experience. They want to make sure that they kept the fresh and innovative energy that the Beltline has become known for since its development!
Eater
The Ethos Behind This Award-Winning Marietta Restaurant Is to Keep It Simple
Welcome to Industry Talks, where Eater shines the spotlight on Atlanta chefs, bartenders, sommeliers, and restaurant owners to provide a behind-the-scenes glimpse into their world. Food has always been important to Spring chef and co-owner Brian So and his family. “My grandmother lived with us her whole life and she...
secretatlanta.co
A Spellbinding Harry Potter Exhibition Is Opening In Atlanta This Fall
Harry Potter: The Exhibition, a comprehensive exhibit that celebrates all things Harry Potter and the expanded Wizarding World, is finally making its way to the ATL! This immersive exhibit (that’s perfect for Potterheads) will be opening on Friday, October 21, at 200 Peachtree Street. The world premiere of Harry...
