Mitchell County 9/11 Remembrance
On Sunday September 11th Mitchell County’s 9/11 Remembrance will start with an emergency service vehicle parade leaving the Mitchell County Courthouse at 3 pm going on Highway 226 South to Spruce Pine, then onto the the hill behind the Chevrolet place to a service honoring those emergency service workers that gave all on 9/11/2001 as well the those that continue to give today. All persons are invited to attend as a way to say thanks.
Edith Phillips
Edith Phillips, age 80, of Newton, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 31st, 2022 at Catawba Valley Medical Center. A native of Yancey County, she was a daughter of the late Raleigh and Lida Miller Phillips. She was also preceded in death by sisters: Hazel Phillips and Esther Bryant; brothers: Dean and Franklin Phillips; sisters-in-law: Faye Phillips and Irene Phillips.
Keith Denva Renfro
Keith Denva Renfro, age 69, of Spruce Pine, died Wednesday, September 1, 2022 after a period of declining health. He was born October 11, 1952, the son of the late Cephas and Jewel Willean Renfro, of Crabtree. Keith was known for his outgoing, good-natured, jovial personality, and valued meeting and...
Scotty Sparks
On Tuesday, August 30, Heaven became a little brighter as the gates opened to welcome Scotty Sparks Home. Scotty was born July 21, 1944 to Clara and Mack Sparks of Bakersville. He was preceded in death by father Mack and mother Clara Sparks. He was also predeceased by sisters Maxine...
Bonnie Lou Honeycutt Dellinger
Bonnie Lou Honeycutt Dellinger, age 74 of Burnsville, went Home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 29, 2022. She was born on March 29, 1948, to the late Lum and Hassie Ball Honeycutt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Clay Dellinger; son, Joey McCurry; and grandchild, Corey Hitt.
Paint With a Bear Through October at Grandfather Mountain
The Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, the nonprofit organization that operates the Grandfather Mountain nature park in Linville, N.C., is offering guests a new opportunity to get close to nature by painting with the park’s beloved black bears. New this year, visitors are able to go behind the scenes of...
