On Sunday September 11th Mitchell County’s 9/11 Remembrance will start with an emergency service vehicle parade leaving the Mitchell County Courthouse at 3 pm going on Highway 226 South to Spruce Pine, then onto the the hill behind the Chevrolet place to a service honoring those emergency service workers that gave all on 9/11/2001 as well the those that continue to give today. All persons are invited to attend as a way to say thanks.

MITCHELL COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO