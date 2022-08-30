Read full article on original website
Related
Report says this is the best diner in Texas
When you think about a diner you might think of simple, good, delicious, food with quality, homey service. There are also some fun names diners are called like lunch counters, snack bars, greasy spoons, hash house, and other fun ones.
insitebrazosvalley.com
Local Attractions At A Glance
Take a walk on the wild side at Bryan/ College Station’s newest attraction! Explore more than 250 acres on a safari from the comfort of your own vehicle, get up close and personal with exotic animals in the 20+ acre Adventure Zoo, and go wild with fun for the whole family at special events throughout the year.
KWTX
10 Things to Do in Central Texas This Weekend: Sept. 3-4
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Looking for things happening this weekend in Central Texas? Look no further! We have 10 suggestions of things around Central Texas to do this weekend!. Home Openers for Baylor, UMHB & Texas A&M College Football!. Used Book Sale in Temple. Crafts & Drafts. Touchdown in Downtown!. Calendar...
More people in Central Texas are turning to shipping containers to build homes
BASTROP, Texas — Ellen and Gary Bearicks live in Sugarland, but they are frequently at their property in Bastrop, where they stay in their two shipping containers. “Isn't that a weird idea?” Ellen Bearicks said with a smile. They used to stay in their trailer but found that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
13 Investigates: Texas comptroller's seizure sign hangs at Taste Kitchen and Bar's entrance
In a story 13 Investigates has brought you, Eyewitness News cameras captured no business activity when the sign was posted Tuesday.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.1.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
This is the best place for a cheeseburger in Texas, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — Bun, sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, burger, cheese, burger, bun. What you just read is the description of a solid cheeseburger composition. Almost everyone can recall the greatest cheeseburger that has ever graced their tastebuds and spread the gospel on exactly where they got it, how juicy and delicious it was, and what to get to accompany this savory treat.
CBS Austin
Princess Cruises returns to homeport cruising from Texas
All aboard for a high-seas escape departing from Texas. Trevor Scott chats with Princess Cruises about their return to the Port of Galveston, and why this is the best time for families to book a cruise. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
insitebrazosvalley.com
Brazos Valley Activities and Festivals At A Glance
Visit Chappell Hill in early April, take pictures in the picturesque. bluebonnets, shop for antiques, enjoy great food and entertainment. It is fun for the whole family. Visit Bryan/College Station in October and enjoy fun for the whole family. Rodeos, concerts, youth livestock shows, Agland Kids Zone, carnival, food and shopping.
Fly to Hawaii from San Antonio for $300 roundtrip
Kick the winter blues with a trip to beautiful Kahului.
Major drought improvement for Central Texas
Major drought improvement for Central Texas with latest drought monitor update.
What’s the Deepest Lake in Texas and How Deep Is It?
Texas is home to over 7,000 different lakes, most of which are found in the central and eastern parts of the state. Only a tiny percentage of them are naturally-occurring, and it's no secret to most of us that playa lakes are the most common type here in Lubbock. The...
Nuclear Attack: 15 Worst Places You Can Be Include This Texas City
No one likes to think about it, but the threat has been around for a long time, and recent events have increased worldwide concerns of nuclear safety in Ukraine. To prepare for the unthinkable, 24/7 Wall St. ranked 15 different areas to determine the worst place to be during a nuclear attack on the United States. Killeen, Texas (home of Ft. Hood) didn't make the list, but another city in our state was ranked in the top ten.
Texas School Safety Center demonstrates intruder audits
AUSTIN, Texas — Starting in September, students, teachers and staff at Texas public schools will see inspectors conduct random intruder audits on campuses. On Wednesday, the agency in charge of those audits let the KVUE Defenders see what they'll actually look like. KVUE met up with Texas School Safety...
insitebrazosvalley.com
Discover the Presidential Experience
The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum is a must-see on any itinerary to Bryan College Station. Along with the George Bush Presidential Library Foundation, the Bush School of Government and Public Service, and the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center, the Library and Museum for the 41st President is one of the top attractions in the state.
Rice University scores No. 6 rank among best colleges in the US and No. 1 in Texas
"We're proud that Niche once again rates Rice not only one of the nation's top universities, but also one of the nation's best college values," the president of Rice said.
News Channel 25
IH-35 northbound facing traffic delays after hydroplaning accident: Texas DPS
WACO, Texas — A major hydroplaning accident on IH-35 is delaying traffic this morning, Texas DPS said. Around 6:00 a.m. this morning, officials said a Dodge Ram towing a recreation vehicle crashed on IH-35 northbound near Wiggins Road, just south of West. Officials said the Dodge Ram crashed into...
Forbidden Texas License Plates in 2021: No, It Can’t Say…
We spend a lot of time and money on our vehicles, so it's understandable that you might want your license plate to stand out among all the random letters and numbers out there. You have to admit, you do notice a personalized license plate when you see one. License Plate...
Texas Tribune Q&A: Dallas-Houston bullet train developer faces a leadership exodus as land acquisition slows
The potential for an American high-speed rail line captured the imagination of Texans and national train enthusiasts alike.
Arrested Texas women were aiding terrorist ring, sheriff says
Three females are behind bars in Wichita County after authorities with the Wichita County's Sheriff's office received a tip about a vehicle involved in a theft. It would later be learned that the stolen items were being used to fund a terrorist organization.
Comments / 0